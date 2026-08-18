The Syrian judiciary issued a death sentence on (Tuesday) against Waseem Al-Assad, one of the symbols of the former regime. The Fourth Criminal Court in Damascus confirmed that the accused is involved in crimes against humanity against the Syrian people.



The judge emphasized during the reading of the verdict that Al-Assad committed crimes against civilians in Eastern Ghouta, some of which were motivated by sectarianism. The court announced that the detainee participated in the killing and torture of civilians in Jaramana and committed crimes against humanity.



The Public Prosecution in Damascus had requested in the previous session the imposition of the death penalty against Waseem Al-Assad during the third session of his trial, as part of a series of trials against those accused of committing crimes during the time of the former regime.



The prosecution's request, according to the National Commission for Transitional Justice, was based on "evidence and testimonies that proved the accused's involvement in premeditated murder, drug trafficking, and assaulting the integrity of the homeland and civil peace." The prosecution demanded the imposition of the "harshest penalties," which is the death penalty.



Waseem Al-Assad appeared before the Syrian judiciary for the first time on June 24 of last year, where he faced charges related to "managing and forming irregular armed groups commissioned by Brigadier General Ghiyath Dalla, a commander of a brigade in the Fourth Division of the former regime led by Maher Al-Assad since early 2011, and participating in extensive military operations targeting civilian areas in Eastern Ghouta, particularly the town of Mleiha, resulting in the deaths of a large number of civilians."



It is noteworthy that the Fourth Criminal Court in Damascus issued (last Tuesday) death sentences in absentia against the accused Atef Najib, and in absentia against several prominent symbols of the former regime, including the fugitive criminals Bashar Al-Assad and Maher Al-Assad and five other fugitive criminals, for their conviction of committing crimes of murder, torture, deprivation of liberty, crimes against humanity, and war crimes, while the public prosecution case against the accused Muhammad Ayman Ayoush was dropped due to his death.