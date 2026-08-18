أصدر القضاء السوري، (الثلاثاء)، حكماً بالإعدام على وسيم الأسد، أحد رموز النظام السابق، وابن عم بشار الأسد. وأكدت محكمة الجنايات الرابعة بدمشق أن المتهم متورط في جرائم ضد الإنسانية بحق الشعب السوري.


وشدد القاضي خلال تلاوته للحكم على أن الأسد ارتكب جرائم بحق المدنيين في الغوطة الشرقية، بعضها بدوافع طائفية. وأعلنت المحكمة أن الموقوف شارك في قتل وتعذيب مدنيين في جرمانا، وارتكب جرائم ضد الإنسانية.


وكانت النيابة العامة في دمشق قد طالبت في الجلسة السابقة بإنزال عقوبة الإعدام بحق وسيم الأسد، خلال ثالث جلسات محاكمته، ضمن سلسلة محاكمات بحق متهمين بارتكاب جرائم زمن النظام السابق.


جاء طلب النيابة، وفق الهيئة الوطنية للعدالة الانتقالية، مستنداً إلى "الأدلة والشهادات التي أثبتت تورط المتهم في جرائم القتل العمد، وترويج المخدرات، والاعتداء على سلامة الوطن والسلم الأهلي". طالبت النيابة بإنزال "أقصى العقوبات" وهي الإعدام.


ومثل وسيم الأسد للمرة الأولى أمام القضاء السوري في 24 يونيو الماضي، حيث واجه تهماً تتعلق بـ"إدارة وتشكيل مجموعات مسلحة غير نظامية بتكليف من العميد غياث دلا قائد لواء في الفرقة الرابعة التابعة للنظام السابق بقيادة ماهر الأسد منذ مطلع عام 2011، والمشاركة في عمليات عسكرية واسعة استهدفت مناطق مدنية في الغوطة الشرقية ولا سيما بلدة المليحة، وأسفرت عن مقتل عدد كبير من المدنيين".


يُذكر أن محكمة الجنايات الرابعة بدمشق أصدرت (الثلاثاء) الماضي أحكاماً بالإعدام حضورياً بحق المتهم عاطف نجيب، وغيابياً بحق عدد من أبرز رموز النظام السابق، وفي مقدمتهم المجرمان الهاربان بشار الأسد وماهر الأسد وخمسة مجرمين فارين آخرين، لإدانتهم بارتكاب جرائم قتل وتعذيب وحرمان من الحرية وجرائم ضد الإنسانية وجرائم حرب، في حين أُسقطت دعوى الحق العام عن المتهم محمد أيمن عيوش بسبب وفاته.