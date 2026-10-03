كشفت مصادر عسكرية يمنية عن وصول تعزيزات كبيرة من قوات العمالقة ودرع الوطن إلى مختلف جبهات ريف تعز. وأكدت المصادر أن القوات المسلحة والمقاومة طردت مليشيا الحوثي من عدة مناطق بمديرية سامع شرقي تعز.


وأفادت بأن القوات اليمنية، سيطرت (السبت)، على حصن سامع جنوب شرقي تعز، عقب مواجهات عنيفة مع المليشيات الحوثية.


ونقلت وكالة الأنباء اليمنية «سبأ» عن مصدر عسكري قوله: إن القوات المسلحة مسنودة بالمقاومة الشعبية من أبناء مديرية سامع، تمكنت من السيطرة على حصن سامع بعد معارك عنيفة مع المليشيات الحوثية.


وأكد أن العملية أسفرت عن مقتل وإصابة العشرات من عناصر المليشيات الحوثية، وفرار عدد آخر من عناصرها.


وكانت القوات اليمنية المسلحة في محافظة تعز أحبطت هجمات لمليشيا الحوثي على جبهات جبل هان وحذران والجبهات الغربية لمدينة تعز، عقب مواجهات استمرت عدة ساعات.


وخلال الساعات الماضية خاضت القوات المسلحة مسنودة بالمقاومة الشعبية مواجهات في جبهة الكدحة وجبهات مديريتي جبل حبشي غربي تعز وسامع جنوب شرق المحافظة. وأسفرت المعارك عن سقوط عشرات القتلى والجرحى في صفوف مليشيا الحوثي، إضافة إلى تكبيدها خسائر كبيرة في العتاد والمعدات.


في سياق آخر، أسقطت الدفاعات الجوية للقوات المسلحة اليمنية بالمنطقة العسكرية السادسة، (السبت)، أربع طائرات مسيرة تابعة لمليشيا الحوثي في جبهة الشهلا شرق محافظة الجوف. وتعاملت الدفاعات الجوية في اللواء 101 مشاة مع الطائرات المسيرة المعادية وأسقطتها بنجاح قبل تحقيق أهدافها.


وأعلنت القوات المسلحة اليمنية، (الجمعة)، أنها نفذت 71 عملية استهداف دقيقة ضد تجمعات وتحشيدات قتالية وتعزيزات تابعة لميليشيا الحوثي في مناطق الأقروض، وسامع، والأحكوم، والأكبوش، وجبل راسن، وجبل جرداد، وبني عمر، وبني بكاري، والكعاوش والأثاور بمحافظة تعز.


وأوضح الناطق الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة، العميد الركن ماجد النزيلي، أن عمليات الاستهداف أسفرت عن تدمير عدد من وسائل النقل والإسناد المعادية، وتحييد عناصر المليشيا، وإفقاد تشكيلاتها القدرة على مواصلة القتال. وأكد النزيلي أن القوات المسلحة تواصل أداء مهامها بثبات وإرادة قتالية عالية، وأن تعز ستظل عصيّة على ميليشيا الحوثي، وأن محاولات النيل منها أو فرض واقع عليها ستتحطم أمام صمود أبنائها وثبات قواتنا المسلحة.