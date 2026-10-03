كشفت مصادر عسكرية يمنية عن وصول تعزيزات كبيرة من قوات العمالقة ودرع الوطن إلى مختلف جبهات ريف تعز. وأكدت المصادر أن القوات المسلحة والمقاومة طردت مليشيا الحوثي من عدة مناطق بمديرية سامع شرقي تعز.
وأفادت بأن القوات اليمنية، سيطرت (السبت)، على حصن سامع جنوب شرقي تعز، عقب مواجهات عنيفة مع المليشيات الحوثية.
ونقلت وكالة الأنباء اليمنية «سبأ» عن مصدر عسكري قوله: إن القوات المسلحة مسنودة بالمقاومة الشعبية من أبناء مديرية سامع، تمكنت من السيطرة على حصن سامع بعد معارك عنيفة مع المليشيات الحوثية.
وأكد أن العملية أسفرت عن مقتل وإصابة العشرات من عناصر المليشيات الحوثية، وفرار عدد آخر من عناصرها.
وكانت القوات اليمنية المسلحة في محافظة تعز أحبطت هجمات لمليشيا الحوثي على جبهات جبل هان وحذران والجبهات الغربية لمدينة تعز، عقب مواجهات استمرت عدة ساعات.
وخلال الساعات الماضية خاضت القوات المسلحة مسنودة بالمقاومة الشعبية مواجهات في جبهة الكدحة وجبهات مديريتي جبل حبشي غربي تعز وسامع جنوب شرق المحافظة. وأسفرت المعارك عن سقوط عشرات القتلى والجرحى في صفوف مليشيا الحوثي، إضافة إلى تكبيدها خسائر كبيرة في العتاد والمعدات.
في سياق آخر، أسقطت الدفاعات الجوية للقوات المسلحة اليمنية بالمنطقة العسكرية السادسة، (السبت)، أربع طائرات مسيرة تابعة لمليشيا الحوثي في جبهة الشهلا شرق محافظة الجوف. وتعاملت الدفاعات الجوية في اللواء 101 مشاة مع الطائرات المسيرة المعادية وأسقطتها بنجاح قبل تحقيق أهدافها.
وأعلنت القوات المسلحة اليمنية، (الجمعة)، أنها نفذت 71 عملية استهداف دقيقة ضد تجمعات وتحشيدات قتالية وتعزيزات تابعة لميليشيا الحوثي في مناطق الأقروض، وسامع، والأحكوم، والأكبوش، وجبل راسن، وجبل جرداد، وبني عمر، وبني بكاري، والكعاوش والأثاور بمحافظة تعز.
وأوضح الناطق الرسمي باسم القوات المسلحة، العميد الركن ماجد النزيلي، أن عمليات الاستهداف أسفرت عن تدمير عدد من وسائل النقل والإسناد المعادية، وتحييد عناصر المليشيا، وإفقاد تشكيلاتها القدرة على مواصلة القتال. وأكد النزيلي أن القوات المسلحة تواصل أداء مهامها بثبات وإرادة قتالية عالية، وأن تعز ستظل عصيّة على ميليشيا الحوثي، وأن محاولات النيل منها أو فرض واقع عليها ستتحطم أمام صمود أبنائها وثبات قواتنا المسلحة.
Yemeni military sources have revealed the arrival of large reinforcements from the Giants Forces and the National Shield to various fronts in the rural areas of Taiz. The sources confirmed that the armed forces and the resistance have expelled the Houthi militia from several areas in the Samah district, east of Taiz.
They reported that the Yemeni forces took control (on Saturday) of the Samah fortress in southeastern Taiz, following intense confrontations with the Houthi militias.
The Yemeni news agency "Saba" quoted a military source as saying that the armed forces, supported by the popular resistance from the people of the Samah district, managed to seize the Samah fortress after fierce battles with the Houthi militias.
It was confirmed that the operation resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of Houthi militia members, with several others fleeing.
The Yemeni armed forces in Taiz governorate had thwarted attacks by the Houthi militia on the fronts of Jabal Han, Hadran, and the western fronts of the city of Taiz, after confrontations that lasted several hours.
In recent hours, the armed forces, supported by the popular resistance, engaged in confrontations on the Al-Kadhah front and the fronts of the Jabal Habashi and Samah districts in the southeast of the governorate. The battles resulted in dozens of casualties among the Houthi militia, in addition to inflicting significant losses in equipment and supplies.
In another context, the air defenses of the Yemeni armed forces in the sixth military region shot down (on Saturday) four drones belonging to the Houthi militia on the Al-Shahla front, east of Al-Jawf governorate. The air defenses in the 101st Infantry Brigade dealt with the hostile drones and successfully shot them down before they could achieve their targets.
The Yemeni armed forces announced (on Friday) that they had carried out 71 precise targeting operations against gatherings and combat reinforcements belonging to the Houthi militia in the areas of Al-Aqroud, Samah, Al-Ahkoum, Al-Akboush, Jabal Rasan, Jabal Jurdad, Bani Omar, Bani Bakari, Al-Kaawash, and Al-Athawir in Taiz governorate.
The official spokesperson for the armed forces, Brigadier General Majid Al-Nazili, explained that the targeting operations resulted in the destruction of several enemy transport and support vehicles, neutralizing militia elements, and diminishing their formations' ability to continue fighting. Al-Nazili confirmed that the armed forces continue to perform their duties with determination and high combat morale, and that Taiz will remain resilient against the Houthi militia, and any attempts to undermine it or impose a reality on it will shatter against the steadfastness of its people and the resilience of our armed forces.