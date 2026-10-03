Yemeni military sources have revealed the arrival of large reinforcements from the Giants Forces and the National Shield to various fronts in the rural areas of Taiz. The sources confirmed that the armed forces and the resistance have expelled the Houthi militia from several areas in the Samah district, east of Taiz.



They reported that the Yemeni forces took control (on Saturday) of the Samah fortress in southeastern Taiz, following intense confrontations with the Houthi militias.



The Yemeni news agency "Saba" quoted a military source as saying that the armed forces, supported by the popular resistance from the people of the Samah district, managed to seize the Samah fortress after fierce battles with the Houthi militias.



It was confirmed that the operation resulted in the deaths and injuries of dozens of Houthi militia members, with several others fleeing.



The Yemeni armed forces in Taiz governorate had thwarted attacks by the Houthi militia on the fronts of Jabal Han, Hadran, and the western fronts of the city of Taiz, after confrontations that lasted several hours.



In recent hours, the armed forces, supported by the popular resistance, engaged in confrontations on the Al-Kadhah front and the fronts of the Jabal Habashi and Samah districts in the southeast of the governorate. The battles resulted in dozens of casualties among the Houthi militia, in addition to inflicting significant losses in equipment and supplies.



In another context, the air defenses of the Yemeni armed forces in the sixth military region shot down (on Saturday) four drones belonging to the Houthi militia on the Al-Shahla front, east of Al-Jawf governorate. The air defenses in the 101st Infantry Brigade dealt with the hostile drones and successfully shot them down before they could achieve their targets.



The Yemeni armed forces announced (on Friday) that they had carried out 71 precise targeting operations against gatherings and combat reinforcements belonging to the Houthi militia in the areas of Al-Aqroud, Samah, Al-Ahkoum, Al-Akboush, Jabal Rasan, Jabal Jurdad, Bani Omar, Bani Bakari, Al-Kaawash, and Al-Athawir in Taiz governorate.



The official spokesperson for the armed forces, Brigadier General Majid Al-Nazili, explained that the targeting operations resulted in the destruction of several enemy transport and support vehicles, neutralizing militia elements, and diminishing their formations' ability to continue fighting. Al-Nazili confirmed that the armed forces continue to perform their duties with determination and high combat morale, and that Taiz will remain resilient against the Houthi militia, and any attempts to undermine it or impose a reality on it will shatter against the steadfastness of its people and the resilience of our armed forces.