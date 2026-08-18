في حادثة مأساوية هزت القلوب وأحالت قرية هادئة بالصعيد إلى سرادق حزن كبير، تحول أحد المصانع في قرية «الشيخ علاء» بمحافظة المنيا المصرية إلى ساحة لكابوس مرعب، بعد أن أدت حادثة عرضية داخل خط الإنتاج إلى وفاة عامل وعاملة وإصابة 6 آخرين بحالات اختناق شديدة، في مشاهد حبست أنفاس جميع من تواجدوا في المكان.

بدأت تفاصيل الواقعة المروعة أثناء ممارسة العمال لمهامهم اليومية الاعتيادية، حين انزلقت قدم إحدى العاملات لتسقط فجأة داخل حوض خرساني ضخم مخصص لتصنيع وتخليل الخضار. وفي لحظة خاطفة طغى فيها دافع الشهامة على التفكير في المخاطر، سارع أحد زملائها بالقفز فوراً محاولاً انتشالها من الغرق والتنفس المسموم داخل الحوض المغلق، إلا أن محاولته النبيلة باءت بالنهاية الحزينة لسقوطه هو الآخر بجوارها.

لم تتوقف الدراما عند هذا الحد، إذ سادت حالة من الهلع والارتباك بين بقية العمال عند رؤية زميليهما يستغيثان داخل الحوض العميق، مما دفع 6 عمال آخرين للمخاطرة بأرواحهم والاندفاع تباعاً لمحاولة سحبهما. وبسبب تصاعد الغازات الكثيفة الناتجة عن عمليات التخليل وقلة التهوية، تعرض المتدخلون جميعاً لاختناقات حادة وسقط بعضهم داخل الحوض قبل أن يتم تدارك الأمر وسحبهم بصعوبة بالغة.

فارق العامل والعاملة الحياة في موقع الحادثة نتيجة انعدام الأكسجين تماماً، وتم نقل جثمانيهما ونقل المصابين الستة إلى المستشفى القريب تحت حالة استنفار طبي لتلقي الرعاية اللازمة.

من جانبها، باشرت النيابة العامة التحقيقات العاجلة للوقوف على ملابسات الحادثة وتوفير اشتراطات السلامة والصحة المهنية بالمصنع، فيما كشف تقرير مفتش الصحة عقب الفحص الطبي الأول للجثمانين أن سبب الوفاة الرئيسي يعود لتوقف مفاجئ في التنفس تلاه توقف عضلة القلب نتيجة الاختناق الشديد، لتنتهي قصة البحث عن لقمة العيش بنهاية حزينة أدمت قلوب أهالي المحافظة.