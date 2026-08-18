في حادثة مأساوية هزت القلوب وأحالت قرية هادئة بالصعيد إلى سرادق حزن كبير، تحول أحد المصانع في قرية «الشيخ علاء» بمحافظة المنيا المصرية إلى ساحة لكابوس مرعب، بعد أن أدت حادثة عرضية داخل خط الإنتاج إلى وفاة عامل وعاملة وإصابة 6 آخرين بحالات اختناق شديدة، في مشاهد حبست أنفاس جميع من تواجدوا في المكان.
بدأت تفاصيل الواقعة المروعة أثناء ممارسة العمال لمهامهم اليومية الاعتيادية، حين انزلقت قدم إحدى العاملات لتسقط فجأة داخل حوض خرساني ضخم مخصص لتصنيع وتخليل الخضار. وفي لحظة خاطفة طغى فيها دافع الشهامة على التفكير في المخاطر، سارع أحد زملائها بالقفز فوراً محاولاً انتشالها من الغرق والتنفس المسموم داخل الحوض المغلق، إلا أن محاولته النبيلة باءت بالنهاية الحزينة لسقوطه هو الآخر بجوارها.
لم تتوقف الدراما عند هذا الحد، إذ سادت حالة من الهلع والارتباك بين بقية العمال عند رؤية زميليهما يستغيثان داخل الحوض العميق، مما دفع 6 عمال آخرين للمخاطرة بأرواحهم والاندفاع تباعاً لمحاولة سحبهما. وبسبب تصاعد الغازات الكثيفة الناتجة عن عمليات التخليل وقلة التهوية، تعرض المتدخلون جميعاً لاختناقات حادة وسقط بعضهم داخل الحوض قبل أن يتم تدارك الأمر وسحبهم بصعوبة بالغة.
فارق العامل والعاملة الحياة في موقع الحادثة نتيجة انعدام الأكسجين تماماً، وتم نقل جثمانيهما ونقل المصابين الستة إلى المستشفى القريب تحت حالة استنفار طبي لتلقي الرعاية اللازمة.
من جانبها، باشرت النيابة العامة التحقيقات العاجلة للوقوف على ملابسات الحادثة وتوفير اشتراطات السلامة والصحة المهنية بالمصنع، فيما كشف تقرير مفتش الصحة عقب الفحص الطبي الأول للجثمانين أن سبب الوفاة الرئيسي يعود لتوقف مفاجئ في التنفس تلاه توقف عضلة القلب نتيجة الاختناق الشديد، لتنتهي قصة البحث عن لقمة العيش بنهاية حزينة أدمت قلوب أهالي المحافظة.
In a tragic incident that shook hearts and turned a quiet village in Upper Egypt into a large mourning tent, one of the factories in the village of "Sheikh Alaa" in the Minya Governorate transformed into a scene of a terrifying nightmare, after an accidental incident within the production line led to the death of a male and female worker and the severe suffocation of 6 others, in scenes that left everyone present breathless.
The details of the horrific incident began while the workers were carrying out their usual daily tasks, when one of the female workers slipped and suddenly fell into a massive concrete basin designated for vegetable manufacturing and pickling. In a fleeting moment where the impulse of heroism overshadowed thoughts of danger, one of her colleagues rushed to jump in immediately, attempting to rescue her from drowning and the toxic air inside the closed basin. However, his noble attempt ended tragically as he too fell beside her.
The drama did not stop there, as panic and confusion spread among the other workers upon seeing their two colleagues calling for help inside the deep basin, prompting 6 other workers to risk their lives and rush in one after the other to try to pull them out. Due to the accumulation of thick gases resulting from the pickling processes and poor ventilation, all the interveners suffered from severe suffocation, and some fell into the basin before the situation could be managed and they were pulled out with great difficulty.
The male and female workers lost their lives at the scene of the incident due to a complete lack of oxygen, and their bodies were transported while the six injured were taken to the nearby hospital under a state of medical alert to receive the necessary care.
For its part, the Public Prosecution initiated urgent investigations to determine the circumstances of the incident and to ensure compliance with safety and occupational health regulations at the factory, while a health inspector's report following the initial medical examination of the bodies revealed that the main cause of death was a sudden cessation of breathing followed by cardiac arrest due to severe suffocation, bringing a tragic end to the search for a livelihood that broke the hearts of the families in the governorate.