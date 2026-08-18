In a tragic incident that shook hearts and turned a quiet village in Upper Egypt into a large mourning tent, one of the factories in the village of "Sheikh Alaa" in the Minya Governorate transformed into a scene of a terrifying nightmare, after an accidental incident within the production line led to the death of a male and female worker and the severe suffocation of 6 others, in scenes that left everyone present breathless.

The details of the horrific incident began while the workers were carrying out their usual daily tasks, when one of the female workers slipped and suddenly fell into a massive concrete basin designated for vegetable manufacturing and pickling. In a fleeting moment where the impulse of heroism overshadowed thoughts of danger, one of her colleagues rushed to jump in immediately, attempting to rescue her from drowning and the toxic air inside the closed basin. However, his noble attempt ended tragically as he too fell beside her.

The drama did not stop there, as panic and confusion spread among the other workers upon seeing their two colleagues calling for help inside the deep basin, prompting 6 other workers to risk their lives and rush in one after the other to try to pull them out. Due to the accumulation of thick gases resulting from the pickling processes and poor ventilation, all the interveners suffered from severe suffocation, and some fell into the basin before the situation could be managed and they were pulled out with great difficulty.

The male and female workers lost their lives at the scene of the incident due to a complete lack of oxygen, and their bodies were transported while the six injured were taken to the nearby hospital under a state of medical alert to receive the necessary care.

For its part, the Public Prosecution initiated urgent investigations to determine the circumstances of the incident and to ensure compliance with safety and occupational health regulations at the factory, while a health inspector's report following the initial medical examination of the bodies revealed that the main cause of death was a sudden cessation of breathing followed by cardiac arrest due to severe suffocation, bringing a tragic end to the search for a livelihood that broke the hearts of the families in the governorate.