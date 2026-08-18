استقبل أمير المنطقة الشرقية الأمير سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز، في ديوان الإمارة، رؤساء الجامعات الحكومية التابعة لوزارة التعليم بالمنطقة الشرقية، وذلك لاستعراض الاستعدادات لبدء العام الجامعي الجديد 1448هـ.

وأكد أمير المنطقة الشرقية على ما يحظى به قطاع التعليم من دعم واهتمام القيادة، مشيراً إلى أن ما حققه أبناء وبنات الوطن وفي المنطقة الشرقية بشكل خاص، من منجزات ونتائج متميزة على المستوى الدولي، يجسد جودة مخرجات التعليم وما توليه الدولة من اهتمام بتطوير المنظومة التعليمية، لما يمثله التعليم من ركيزة أساسية في بناء الإنسان، وضرورة لمواكبة التغيرات والتطورات المتسارعة، متمنياً لأبنائه وبناته الطلبة عاماً دراسياً حافلاً بالجد والاجتهاد والنجاح والإنجاز، وأن يوفقهم في مسيرتهم التعليمية لتحقيق تطلعاتهم وخدمة وطنهم.

وألقى رئيس جامعة الإمام عبدالرحمن بن فيصل الدكتور فهد بن أحمد الحربي كلمة أوضح خلالها استعدادات الجامعة لاستكمال متطلبات الجاهزية للعام الجامعي، وفق منظومة مؤسسية للمتابعة والتحقق تضمن كفاءة الخدمات وتكامل الأدوار، مشيراً إلى استكمال الخطط الدراسية والجدولة الأكاديمية وتهيئة بيئات التعلم في مختلف التخصصات الصحية والهندسية والعلمية والإنسانية، إلى جانب جاهزية القاعات الدراسية والمعامل والمرافق التعليمية وأنظمة التعلم الإلكتروني والبنية التقنية، حيث بلغ عدد المستجدين خمسة آلاف وسبعمائة وثمانين طالباً وطالبة، منهم ألف وسبعمائة وستون طالباً، وأربعة آلاف وعشرون طالبة، فيما استكملت المدينة الطبية الأكاديمية استعداداتها في مستشفياتها ومراكزها الصحية لضمان جاهزية بيئات التعليم والتدريب السريري واستمرار كفاءة الخدمات الصحية والتعليمية والتدريبية، كما أعدت الجامعة برامج متكاملة لتهيئة واستقبال الطلبة المستجدين وتنظيم اللقاءات التعريفية لتعريفهم بالأنظمة الأكاديمية والفرص التعليمية والتدريبية والتنموية، بما يسهل انتقالهم إلى الحياة الجامعية ويعزز اندماجهم الأكاديمي والاجتماعي، ويمكنهم من بدء رحلتهم الجامعية بوعي وثقة واستعداد.

وأكد رئيس جامعة الملك فيصل المكلف الدكتور مهنا بن عبدالله الدلامي أن الجامعة استكملت جاهزيتها الشاملة لاستقبال أبنائها وبناتها الطلبة للعام الجامعي 1448هـ، وبما يضمن انطلاقة أكاديمية فاعلة، ويوفر لطلبتها بيئة جامعية محفزة وآمنة، ويعزز جودة تجربتهم التعليمية منذ اليوم الأول، ففي الجانب الأكاديمي، واصلت الجامعة التوسع في إتاحة الفرص التعليمية في برامج البكالوريوس والدبلوم والدراسات العليا، إذ بلغ عدد الطلبة في الجامعة نحو أربعين ألف طالب وطالبة في مرحلة البكالوريوس والدبلوم والدراسات العليا، بما يعكس تنامي الإقبال على برامج الجامعة والثقة بمخرجاتها المتميزة، وفي الوقت ذاته، أولت الجامعة عناية خاصة بالطلبة المستجدين؛ فأعدت برامج تهيئة عامة تشرف عليها وكالة الجامعة للشؤون الأكاديمية، لتعريف الطلبة بالبيئة الجامعية وأنظمتها وخدماتها ومساراتهم الأكاديمية، إلى جانب برامج تهيئة تخصصية تنفذها كليات الجامعة، بما يتناسب مع طبيعة برامجها وتخصصاتها، ويساعد الطلبة على الانتقال بسلاسة إلى الحياة الجامعية والانخراط الفاعل فيها.

وأوضح رئيس جامعة حفر الباطن الدكتور خالد بن باني الحربي أن الجامعة استكملت منظومة متكاملة من الاستعدادات الأكاديمية والتشغيلية والخدمية والرقمية، لتهيئة بيئة جامعية آمنة ومحفزة، ورفع كفاءة الكليات والمرافق والخدمات، بما يضمن انطلاقة أكاديمية منظمة وفاعلة، مشيراً إلى قبول الجامعة هذا العام أكثر من خمسة آلاف طالب وطالبة، مبيناً أن برنامج «رواد 13» يأتي ضمن استعدادات الجامعة لاستقبال الطلبة المستجدين وتهيئتهم، من خلال ثلاثة مسارات تشمل التهيئة الرقمية، والتعريف الحضوري بالكليات والمرافق والخدمات، إلى جانب مسار التمكين الذي يقدم الورش والأنشطة الداعمة للمهارات الأكاديمية والشخصية، بما يعزز تفاعل الطلبة ويساعدهم على بناء تجربة جامعية متكاملة، في إطار مؤسسي يركز على تحسين تجربة المستفيد وقياس مستوى الرضا والاستجابة لاحتياجات الطلبة.