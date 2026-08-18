The Emir of the Eastern Province, Prince Saud bin Nayef bin Abdulaziz, received the heads of the government universities affiliated with the Ministry of Education in the Eastern Province at the Emirate's Diwan, to review the preparations for the start of the new academic year 1448 AH.

The Emir of the Eastern Province emphasized the support and attention that the education sector receives from the leadership, pointing out that the achievements and outstanding results attained by the sons and daughters of the nation, particularly in the Eastern Province, reflect the quality of educational outputs and the state's commitment to developing the educational system. Education represents a fundamental pillar in building individuals and is essential for keeping pace with rapid changes and developments. He wished his sons and daughters, the students, a school year filled with diligence, hard work, success, and achievement, hoping they succeed in their educational journey to fulfill their aspirations and serve their country.

The President of Imam Abdulrahman bin Faisal University, Dr. Fahd bin Ahmed Al-Harbi, delivered a speech in which he clarified the university's preparations to complete the requirements for readiness for the academic year, according to an institutional system for monitoring and verification that ensures the efficiency of services and the integration of roles. He pointed out that the academic plans and schedules have been completed, and learning environments in various health, engineering, scientific, and humanities disciplines have been prepared, in addition to the readiness of classrooms, laboratories, educational facilities, e-learning systems, and technical infrastructure. The number of new students reached five thousand seven hundred and eighty, including one thousand seven hundred and sixty male students and four thousand and twenty female students. The academic medical city has also completed its preparations in its hospitals and health centers to ensure the readiness of educational and clinical training environments and to maintain the efficiency of health, educational, and training services. The university has prepared comprehensive programs to orient and welcome new students and organize introductory meetings to familiarize them with academic systems and educational, training, and developmental opportunities, facilitating their transition to university life and enhancing their academic and social integration, enabling them to start their university journey with awareness, confidence, and readiness.

The Acting President of King Faisal University, Dr. Muhanna bin Abdullah Al-Dalami, confirmed that the university has completed its comprehensive readiness to welcome its students for the academic year 1448 AH, ensuring an effective academic start and providing its students with a stimulating and safe university environment that enhances the quality of their educational experience from day one. Academically, the university continued to expand educational opportunities in bachelor's, diploma, and graduate programs, with the number of students at the university reaching nearly forty thousand in undergraduate, diploma, and graduate studies, reflecting the growing demand for the university's programs and the confidence in its distinguished outputs. At the same time, the university has given special attention to new students by preparing general orientation programs supervised by the university's academic affairs agency to introduce students to the university environment, its systems, services, and their academic paths, in addition to specialized orientation programs implemented by the university's colleges, tailored to the nature of its programs and specialties, helping students transition smoothly to university life and actively engage in it.

Dr. Khalid bin Bani Al-Harbi, President of Hafr Al-Batin University, explained that the university has completed a comprehensive system of academic, operational, service, and digital preparations to create a safe and stimulating university environment and enhance the efficiency of colleges, facilities, and services, ensuring an organized and effective academic start. He indicated that the university has accepted more than five thousand students this year, noting that the "Rowad 13" program is part of the university's preparations to welcome and orient new students through three pathways, including digital orientation, in-person introductions to colleges, facilities, and services, along with an empowerment pathway that offers workshops and activities supporting academic and personal skills, enhancing student interaction and helping them build a comprehensive university experience within an institutional framework focused on improving the beneficiary experience and measuring satisfaction levels and responding to student needs.