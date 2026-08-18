The Ministry of Justice has launched the "Early Settlement" service through the Najiz platform for settling financial claims, which allows beneficiaries to access more flexible and suitable options for handling claims, contributing to facilitating access to amicable solutions and enhancing reconciliation opportunities.

The service enables entities to submit settlement requests within a predefined scope and rules, allowing the beneficiary to receive a settlement offer via Najiz, with the possibility of providing alternative solutions within the approved options, leading to a settlement agreed upon by the parties.

The service grants the beneficiary a wider space to reach a solution that fits their circumstances, through options that may include reducing the claim amount, extending the payment period, and specifying the number of installments and the value of each installment, providing them with greater flexibility in managing their obligations, while shortening time and procedures and enhancing the chances of agreement between the parties.

The launch of the service is an extension of the Ministry of Justice's approach to developing its services from the beneficiary's perspective and redesigning their journey to make it easier and more suitable, alongside its direction towards leveraging artificial intelligence in developing its operations and services.

The service's capabilities will evolve in phases to utilize artificial intelligence in analyzing claims and cases, suggesting more suitable solutions for each case, and providing them automatically within approved rules, thereby enhancing the service's ability to offer options that consider the diversity of cases and increase the chances of reaching a settlement.