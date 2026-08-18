أطلقت وزارة العدل خدمة «التسوية المبكرة» عبر منصة ناجز لتسوية المطالبات المالية، التي تتيح للمستفيدين الوصول إلى خيارات أكثر مرونة وملاءمة لمعالجة المطالبات، بما يسهم في تسهيل الوصول إلى حلول توافقية وتعزيز فرص الصلح.
وتتيح الخدمة للجهات تقديم طلبات التسوية ضمن نطاق وقواعد محددة مسبقًا، ليصل إلى المستفيد عرض للتسوية عبر ناجز، مع إمكانية تقديم حلول بديلة ضمن الخيارات المعتمدة، وصولًا إلى تسوية يتفق عليها الأطراف.
وتمنح الخدمة المستفيد مساحة أوسع للوصول إلى حل يتناسب مع ظروفه، من خلال خيارات قد تشمل تخفيض مبلغ المطالبة، وتمديد مدة السداد، وتحديد عدد الأقساط وقيمة القسط، بما يمنحه مرونة أكبر في معالجة التزامه، ويختصر الوقت والإجراءات ويعزز فرص التوافق بين الأطراف.
ويأتي إطلاق الخدمة امتدادًا لتوجه وزارة العدل في تطوير خدماتها من منظور المستفيد وإعادة تصميم رحلته بما يجعلها أكثر سهولة وملاءمة، إلى جانب توجهها نحو الاستفادة من الذكاء الاصطناعي في تطوير أعمالها وخدماتها.
وتتطور قدرات الخدمة على مراحل للاستفادة من الذكاء الاصطناعي في تحليل المطالبات والحالات، واقتراح حلول أكثر ملاءمة لكل حالة، وتقديمها آليًا ضمن قواعد معتمدة، بما يعزز قدرة الخدمة على تقديم خيارات تراعي اختلاف الحالات وترفع فرص الوصول إلى التسوية.
The Ministry of Justice has launched the "Early Settlement" service through the Najiz platform for settling financial claims, which allows beneficiaries to access more flexible and suitable options for handling claims, contributing to facilitating access to amicable solutions and enhancing reconciliation opportunities.
The service enables entities to submit settlement requests within a predefined scope and rules, allowing the beneficiary to receive a settlement offer via Najiz, with the possibility of providing alternative solutions within the approved options, leading to a settlement agreed upon by the parties.
The service grants the beneficiary a wider space to reach a solution that fits their circumstances, through options that may include reducing the claim amount, extending the payment period, and specifying the number of installments and the value of each installment, providing them with greater flexibility in managing their obligations, while shortening time and procedures and enhancing the chances of agreement between the parties.
The launch of the service is an extension of the Ministry of Justice's approach to developing its services from the beneficiary's perspective and redesigning their journey to make it easier and more suitable, alongside its direction towards leveraging artificial intelligence in developing its operations and services.
The service's capabilities will evolve in phases to utilize artificial intelligence in analyzing claims and cases, suggesting more suitable solutions for each case, and providing them automatically within approved rules, thereby enhancing the service's ability to offer options that consider the diversity of cases and increase the chances of reaching a settlement.