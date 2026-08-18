أطلقت وزارة العدل خدمة «التسوية المبكرة» عبر منصة ناجز لتسوية المطالبات المالية، التي تتيح للمستفيدين الوصول إلى خيارات أكثر مرونة وملاءمة لمعالجة المطالبات، بما يسهم في تسهيل الوصول إلى حلول توافقية وتعزيز فرص الصلح.

وتتيح الخدمة للجهات تقديم طلبات التسوية ضمن نطاق وقواعد محددة مسبقًا، ليصل إلى المستفيد عرض للتسوية عبر ناجز، مع إمكانية تقديم حلول بديلة ضمن الخيارات المعتمدة، وصولًا إلى تسوية يتفق عليها الأطراف.

وتمنح الخدمة المستفيد مساحة أوسع للوصول إلى حل يتناسب مع ظروفه، من خلال خيارات قد تشمل تخفيض مبلغ المطالبة، وتمديد مدة السداد، وتحديد عدد الأقساط وقيمة القسط، بما يمنحه مرونة أكبر في معالجة التزامه، ويختصر الوقت والإجراءات ويعزز فرص التوافق بين الأطراف.

ويأتي إطلاق الخدمة امتدادًا لتوجه وزارة العدل في تطوير خدماتها من منظور المستفيد وإعادة تصميم رحلته بما يجعلها أكثر سهولة وملاءمة، إلى جانب توجهها نحو الاستفادة من الذكاء الاصطناعي في تطوير أعمالها وخدماتها.

وتتطور قدرات الخدمة على مراحل للاستفادة من الذكاء الاصطناعي في تحليل المطالبات والحالات، واقتراح حلول أكثر ملاءمة لكل حالة، وتقديمها آليًا ضمن قواعد معتمدة، بما يعزز قدرة الخدمة على تقديم خيارات تراعي اختلاف الحالات وترفع فرص الوصول إلى التسوية.