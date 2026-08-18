The UAE Ministry of Defense announced today (Tuesday) that air defense systems have detected a missile threat to the country, urging the public to follow warnings and updates from official sources.

The ministry stated in a post on its account on "X": "If any sounds are heard, they are a result of the interception and defense operations of the air defense systems," emphasizing that it is "on high alert and ready to deal with any threat, ensuring the protection of the country's sovereignty, security, and stability."



For its part, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority stated that "the air defense system has detected a missile threat to the country."



Meanwhile, the UAE Ministry of Interior urged people to stay in a safe place and follow warnings and updates on official websites, confirming that air defenses are addressing a missile threat.