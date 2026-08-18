أعلنت وزارة الدفاع الإماراتية، اليوم (الثلاثاء)، رصد منظومات الدفاع الجوي تهديداً صاروخياً على الدولة، داعية إلى متابعة التحذيرات والمستجدات من المصادر الرسمية.

وذكرت الوزارة في بيان على حسابها في «إكس»: أنه «في حال سماع أي أصوات، فإنها ناتجة عن عمليات تصد واعتراض منظومات الدفاع الجوي»، مؤكدة أنها «على أهبة الاستعداد والجاهزية للتعامل مع أي تهديد، بما يضمن حماية سيادة الدولة وأمنها واستقرارها».


بدورها، ذكرت الهيئة الوطنية لإدارة الطوارئ والأزمات والكوارث أن «نظومة الدفاع الجوي رصدت تهديداً صاروخياً على الدولة».


من جهتها، طالبت وزارة الداخلية الإماراتية بالبقاء في مكان آمن ومتابعة التحذيرات والمستجدات على المواقع الرسمية، مؤكدة أن الدفاعات الجوية تتعامل مع تهديد صاروخي.