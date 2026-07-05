أكّدت وزارة الداخلية أن نقل السلاح المرخص إلى خارج المملكة يُعد محظوراً، مشيرةً إلى أن مخالفة هذا الإجراء تُعرّض مرتكبه للمساءلة القانونية.

ونوّهت الوزارة إلى أن تراخيص حمل واقتناء الأسلحة والذخائر الصادرة داخل المملكة تسري داخل أراضيها فقط، ولا تمتد صلاحيتها إلى خارجها؛ وذلك وفق الأنظمة والتعليمات المنظمة لهذا الشأن.

وأوضحت الوزارة أن الراغبين في السفر إلى خارج المملكة ممن يمتلكون أسلحة مرخصة، يجب عليهم الالتزام بالأنظمة والتعليمات، وعدم اصطحاب أي سلاح أو ذخيرة عبر المنافذ الحدودية؛ إذ إن رخصة السلاح الصادرة داخل المملكة لا تُعد تصريحاً دولياً ولا تمنح حاملها حق نقله إلى الدول الأخرى.

وشدّدت وزارة الداخلية على أهمية الاطلاع على الأنظمة المنظمة للأسلحة قبل السفر، مبينة أن مخالفة التعليمات قد تؤدي إلى اتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحق المخالف، داعيةً الجميع إلى التقيد بالأنظمة حفاظاً على السلامة العامة وتجنباً للمساءلة القانونية.