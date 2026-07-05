The Ministry of Interior has confirmed that transporting licensed firearms outside the Kingdom is prohibited, noting that violating this procedure exposes the offender to legal accountability.

The ministry pointed out that licenses for carrying and possessing firearms and ammunition issued within the Kingdom are only valid within its territory and do not extend their validity outside; this is in accordance with the regulations and instructions governing this matter.

The ministry clarified that those wishing to travel outside the Kingdom who possess licensed firearms must adhere to the regulations and instructions and refrain from bringing any weapons or ammunition through border crossings; as the firearm license issued within the Kingdom does not constitute an international permit and does not grant the holder the right to transport it to other countries.

The Ministry of Interior emphasized the importance of reviewing the regulations governing firearms before traveling, indicating that violating the instructions may lead to legal actions against the violator, urging everyone to comply with the regulations to ensure public safety and avoid legal accountability.