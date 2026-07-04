The labor court has ordered a barber of Arab nationality to pay compensation of 40,866 riyals to the company he works for, due to his abandonment of work and breach of the contract concluded between him and the company, as well as his interruption from work without taking the legal procedures to terminate the contract. According to the ruling, the compensation was calculated for the remaining period of the contract, which amounts to 621 days. According to the details, an Arab expatriate working as a barber came to Saudi Arabia to work as a barber in Jeddah and started working on September 19, 2024, under a documented employment contract with the "Ministry of Human Resources," specified for a duration of 3 years. At the beginning of the current Gregorian year 2026, he received a job offer for the same profession in Medina and left his job heading to Medina without informing the company. During the attempt to transfer his services to the new sponsor, the company refused the transfer and demanded the payment of the legal fees that had been paid, leading the expatriate to leave for his home country on vacation after the transfer process failed. At that time, the company filed a lawsuit with the labor court, and after several sessions, according to what was stated in the ruling, the worker did not attend the sessions despite being duly notified. The ruling was issued in favor of the company and became final and enforceable.

Ignorance of Regulations Costs Workers Their Rights and Companies Losses

Lawyer Rayan Abdulrahman Al-Juhani stated: It is essential for workers, before any legal action, to consult a specialist such as a lawyer, and the same applies to companies and institutions. The worker in this case acted without knowledge and was completely ignorant of the applicable regulations in the country, such as the Labor Law and the Sharia Litigation Law. He terminated the contract despite the absence of a legitimate reason for termination. Consequently, a compensation claim arose for the remaining period of the contract, and the ruling was in favor of the company after attempts at reconciliation were completed. Here, the strength of the system comes into play in preserving the interests of both the worker and the employers, as the system guarantees the worker the legal reasons for leaving work for a legitimate cause as stipulated in Article 81 of the law. Likewise, the employer has the right to dismiss the worker whenever one of the grounds for dismissal specified in Article 80 of the Labor Law is met. All of this contrasts with the unlawful termination, which was regulated under Article 77 of the law that codified and controlled the provisions of compensation for the breach by one of the parties to the labor contract (the worker and the employer) to compensate the other for terminating the contract without a legitimate reason. Here, we advise the necessity of having a lawyer for both the worker and the employer to ensure their respective rights and legal obligations before taking actions and making decisions that may result in harm to themselves.

Obligation of Establishments to Document Contracts in "Qiwa"

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development decided in the year 1444 AH to obligate establishments to document the contracts of their workers through the "Qiwa" platform, starting from the registration of the contract, updating data on professions, wages, and qualifications, to the termination of the contractual relationship. This is part of the ministry's efforts to organize and improve the contractual relationship between the employer and the worker.