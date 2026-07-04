بدمٍ بارد، تحولت نزهة بين زوجين إلى مسرح لجريمة غادرة، كان دافعها الخوف من الفضيحة ورغبة عارمة في إخفاء سرّ. لم يكتفِ الزوج بالتضحية بطفله المنتظر، بل حاول إنهاء حياة شريكة حياته الثانية لمجرد كتمان أمر زواجه عن زوجته الأولى؛ إلا أن كاميرات المراقبة ويقظة الأطباء كانت له بالمرصاد.

تفاصيل الجريمة وكشف المستور

بدأت خيوط الواقعة المأساوية تتكشف عقب تلقي الأجهزة الأمنية المصرية بلاغاً عاجلاً من أحد المستشفيات، يفيد بوصول سيدة في حالة صحية حرجة جراء إصابتها بتسمم حاد وهبوط حاد في الدورة الدموية، ما أسفر عن وفاة جنينها في شهره الأول.

ومع بدء التحريات، قادت كاميرات المراقبة المحيطة بآخر موقع تواجدت فيه الضحية إلى حل اللغز؛ حيث وثقت المقاطع قيام الزوج بدسّ مادة سامة داخل كوب عصير، وقدمه لزوجته أثناء نزهتهما معاً، ثم غادر المكان تاركاً إياها تواجه الموت وحدهَا.

اعترافات صادمة وقرار النيابة

فور توقيفه من قبل قوات الأمن، انهار المتهم وأدلى باعترافات تفصيلية صادمة، مؤكداً أنه خطط للتخلص من زوجته الثانية وجنينها فور علمه بخبر الحمل، مبرراً جرمه بخشيته الشديدة من علم زوجته الأولى بأمر هذه الزيجة وهدم استقرار بيته الأول.

بناءً على هذه الاعترافات والأدلة الدامغة، أصدرت جهات التحقيق المصرية قراراً بحبس الشاب 4 أيام على ذمة التحقيقات، ووجهت إليه تهمتي الشروع في قتل زوجته، والقتل العمد للجنين.

العناية الإلهية تنقذ الضحية

وفي غضون التحقيقات الجارية لاستكمال الإجراءات القانونية، نجح فريق طبي أكفاء في إنقاذ حياة الزوجة في اللحظات الأخيرة بعد إخضاعها لعملية غسل معوي عاجلة وعناية مركزة مكثفة، في حين تم ترحيل المتهم إلى محبسه تمهيداً لمحاكمته لينال جزاءه العادل.