بدمٍ بارد، تحولت نزهة بين زوجين إلى مسرح لجريمة غادرة، كان دافعها الخوف من الفضيحة ورغبة عارمة في إخفاء سرّ. لم يكتفِ الزوج بالتضحية بطفله المنتظر، بل حاول إنهاء حياة شريكة حياته الثانية لمجرد كتمان أمر زواجه عن زوجته الأولى؛ إلا أن كاميرات المراقبة ويقظة الأطباء كانت له بالمرصاد.
تفاصيل الجريمة وكشف المستور
بدأت خيوط الواقعة المأساوية تتكشف عقب تلقي الأجهزة الأمنية المصرية بلاغاً عاجلاً من أحد المستشفيات، يفيد بوصول سيدة في حالة صحية حرجة جراء إصابتها بتسمم حاد وهبوط حاد في الدورة الدموية، ما أسفر عن وفاة جنينها في شهره الأول.
ومع بدء التحريات، قادت كاميرات المراقبة المحيطة بآخر موقع تواجدت فيه الضحية إلى حل اللغز؛ حيث وثقت المقاطع قيام الزوج بدسّ مادة سامة داخل كوب عصير، وقدمه لزوجته أثناء نزهتهما معاً، ثم غادر المكان تاركاً إياها تواجه الموت وحدهَا.
اعترافات صادمة وقرار النيابة
فور توقيفه من قبل قوات الأمن، انهار المتهم وأدلى باعترافات تفصيلية صادمة، مؤكداً أنه خطط للتخلص من زوجته الثانية وجنينها فور علمه بخبر الحمل، مبرراً جرمه بخشيته الشديدة من علم زوجته الأولى بأمر هذه الزيجة وهدم استقرار بيته الأول.
بناءً على هذه الاعترافات والأدلة الدامغة، أصدرت جهات التحقيق المصرية قراراً بحبس الشاب 4 أيام على ذمة التحقيقات، ووجهت إليه تهمتي الشروع في قتل زوجته، والقتل العمد للجنين.
العناية الإلهية تنقذ الضحية
وفي غضون التحقيقات الجارية لاستكمال الإجراءات القانونية، نجح فريق طبي أكفاء في إنقاذ حياة الزوجة في اللحظات الأخيرة بعد إخضاعها لعملية غسل معوي عاجلة وعناية مركزة مكثفة، في حين تم ترحيل المتهم إلى محبسه تمهيداً لمحاكمته لينال جزاءه العادل.
In cold blood, a stroll between a couple turned into a stage for a treacherous crime, driven by the fear of scandal and an overwhelming desire to hide a secret. The husband not only sacrificed their unborn child but also attempted to end the life of his second partner merely to keep his marriage from his first wife a secret; however, surveillance cameras and the vigilance of doctors were on his trail.
Details of the Crime and Uncovering the Truth
The threads of the tragic incident began to unravel after Egyptian security forces received an urgent report from a hospital, indicating that a woman had arrived in critical condition due to acute poisoning and severe circulatory collapse, resulting in the death of her fetus in its first month.
As investigations began, surveillance cameras surrounding the last location where the victim was found led to the resolution of the mystery; the footage documented the husband secretly adding a toxic substance to a cup of juice and presenting it to his wife during their outing together, then leaving the place, leaving her to face death alone.
Shocking Confessions and the Prosecutor's Decision
Upon his arrest by security forces, the suspect broke down and made shocking detailed confessions, confirming that he had planned to dispose of his second wife and her fetus as soon as he learned of the pregnancy, justifying his crime by his intense fear of his first wife discovering this marriage and destroying the stability of his first home.
Based on these confessions and compelling evidence, Egyptian investigative authorities issued a decision to detain the young man for 4 days pending investigations, charging him with attempted murder of his wife and intentional killing of the fetus.
Divine Intervention Saves the Victim
During the ongoing investigations to complete the legal procedures, a competent medical team succeeded in saving the wife's life at the last moment after subjecting her to an urgent intestinal wash and intensive care, while the suspect was transferred to his detention facility in preparation for his trial to receive his just punishment.