In cold blood, a stroll between a couple turned into a stage for a treacherous crime, driven by the fear of scandal and an overwhelming desire to hide a secret. The husband not only sacrificed their unborn child but also attempted to end the life of his second partner merely to keep his marriage from his first wife a secret; however, surveillance cameras and the vigilance of doctors were on his trail.

Details of the Crime and Uncovering the Truth

The threads of the tragic incident began to unravel after Egyptian security forces received an urgent report from a hospital, indicating that a woman had arrived in critical condition due to acute poisoning and severe circulatory collapse, resulting in the death of her fetus in its first month.

As investigations began, surveillance cameras surrounding the last location where the victim was found led to the resolution of the mystery; the footage documented the husband secretly adding a toxic substance to a cup of juice and presenting it to his wife during their outing together, then leaving the place, leaving her to face death alone.

Shocking Confessions and the Prosecutor's Decision

Upon his arrest by security forces, the suspect broke down and made shocking detailed confessions, confirming that he had planned to dispose of his second wife and her fetus as soon as he learned of the pregnancy, justifying his crime by his intense fear of his first wife discovering this marriage and destroying the stability of his first home.

Based on these confessions and compelling evidence, Egyptian investigative authorities issued a decision to detain the young man for 4 days pending investigations, charging him with attempted murder of his wife and intentional killing of the fetus.

Divine Intervention Saves the Victim

During the ongoing investigations to complete the legal procedures, a competent medical team succeeded in saving the wife's life at the last moment after subjecting her to an urgent intestinal wash and intensive care, while the suspect was transferred to his detention facility in preparation for his trial to receive his just punishment.