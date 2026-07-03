في خطوة تاريخية لحماية المستثمرين وضبط إيقاع السوق، أصدرت هيئة السوق المالية السعودية لوائح تنفيذية جديدة وصارمة تضع حداً للتجاوزات داخل أروقة شركات المساهمة المدرجة. القرارات الجديدة قلبت الموازين، حيث تضمنت إجراءات حازمة تصل إلى الإقالة الفورية واسترداد المكافآت المالية من أعضاء مجالس الإدارة، مما يمنح صغار المساهمين قوة غير مسبوقة.

لا مكان للمتقاعسين.. إقالة واسترداد للأموال

وضعت اللائحة الجديدة سيفاً مسلطاً على رقاب أعضاء مجالس الإدارة لضمان تفانيهم المطلق في العمل وحماية أموال الشركة، وجاءت أبرز القرارات كالتالي:

  • الطرد لتعدد الغيابات: يتم إنهاء عضوية أي عضو يتغيب عن حضور 3 اجتماعات متتالية، أو 5 اجتماعات متفرقة خلال دورته دون عذر مشروع.
  • استرداد الملايين: إذا تبين لهيئة السوق أو لجنة المراجعة أن المكافآت صُرفت بناءً على معلومات مضللة أو أرباح غير دقيقة، يُجبر العضو نظامياً على إعادة كل ريال للشركة، ويُحرم من أي مكافأة تلي فترة غيابه.
  • استقلالية تامة: يُمنع قطعياً ربط مكافآت الأعضاء «المستقلين» بنسبة من أرباح الشركة أو ربحيتها، وذلك لضمان حياديتهم التامة والكاملة في اتخاذ القرارات المصيرية.

ضوابط حديدية لمنع التلاعب بالأسهم

للقضاء على أي محاولات للتأثير المصطنع على أسعار الأسهم، قيدت الهيئة عمليات شراء الشركات لأسهمها (أسهم الخزينة) بشروط صارمة تمنع الإضرار بملكية الجمهور:

  • يُسمح للشركة بشراء حد أقصى لا يتجاوز 10% فقط من فئة أسهمها محل الشراء.
  • يُمنع أن يزيد سعر الشراء على 5% من سعر إغلاق السهم في اليوم السابق للتنفيذ.
  • يُحظر تماماً على الشركات شراء أسهمها خلال الـ 15 يوماً التي تسبق إعلان النتائج الربعية، و30 يوماً قبل النتائج السنوية، لمنع استغلال «المعلومات الداخلية».
  • يشترط ألا تؤدي عمليات الشراء إلى انخفاض ملكية الجمهور عن 30% من فئة الأسهم المعنية.

نهاية احتكار شركات المراجعة والحسابات

لضمان النزاهة والشفافية المالية المطلقة وعدم التواطؤ، أنهت اللائحة حقبة بقاء مراجع الحسابات لسنوات طويلة، وحددت مدداً إلزامية للتغيير تكسر أي احتكار، حيث تم تحديد الحد الأقصى لعمل مكتب مراجعة الحسابات بـ 7 سنوات مالية متصلة أو منفصلة، ولا يُعاد احتساب مدته أو السماح له بالعودة إلا بعد مضي ما لا يقل عن 3 سنوات مالية متصلة.

كما طالت هذه القيود الشريك المشرف على أعمال المراجعة داخل المكتب، إذ حُددت مدة عمله القصوى بـ 7 سنوات مالية أيضاً، مع حظر عودته لنفس الشركة قبل مضي 5 سنوات مالية متصلة.

ثورة رقمية.. الجمعيات العمومية من هاتفك!

في نقلة تكنولوجية تخدم ملايين المستثمرين، ألزمت الهيئة الشركات بإتاحة التصويت الآلي والمشاركة في الجمعيات العامة والخاصة عبر وسائل التقنية الحديثة بنقل مرئي وصوتي لحظي ومباشر.

وبات مفروضاً فتح باب التصويت الإلكتروني للمساهمين قبل انعقاد الجمعية بمدة لا تقل عن 3 أيام. والأهم من ذلك، أن هذه الأصوات والمشاركات عن بُعد تُحتسب رسمياً وبقوة القانون ضمن النصاب القانوني اللازم لصحة انعقاد الجمعية، مما يسحب البساط من هيمنة الحضور المباشر ويمنح كل مستثمر، مهما قل عدد أسهمه، صوتاً مسموعاً ومؤثراً بضغطة زر.