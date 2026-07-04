أجرى وزير الداخلية الأمير عبدالعزيز بن سعود بن نايف بن عبدالعزيز اتصالًا هاتفيًا اليوم بوزير الداخلية في الجمهورية العربية السورية أنس خطاب.
وجرى خلال الاتصال استعراض العلاقات الثنائية بين البلدين الشقيقين، وبحث سبل تعزيز التعاون والتنسيق الأمني بين وزارتي الداخلية، إلى جانب مناقشة عدد من الموضوعات ذات الاهتمام المشترك.
كما تناول الاتصال مستجدات الأوضاع الأمنية في الجمهورية العربية السورية، وفي مقدمتها التفجير الإرهابي الذي شهدته مدينة دمشق أخيرًا، حيث أكد وزير الداخلية إدانة المملكة واستنكارها الشديدين لهذا التفجير، وتضامنها الكامل مع الجمهورية العربية السورية في مواجهة جميع أشكال العنف والتطرف والإرهاب، مشددًا على موقف المملكة الثابت في دعم أمن سورية واستقرارها.
The Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, made a phone call today to the Minister of Interior of the Syrian Arab Republic, Anas Khattab.
During the call, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and discussed ways to enhance cooperation and security coordination between the ministries of interior, in addition to discussing several topics of mutual interest.
The call also addressed the latest developments in the security situation in the Syrian Arab Republic, particularly the recent terrorist explosion that occurred in the city of Damascus. The Minister of Interior emphasized the Kingdom's strong condemnation and denunciation of this explosion, as well as its full solidarity with the Syrian Arab Republic in facing all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism, stressing the Kingdom's steadfast position in supporting Syria's security and stability.