The Minister of Interior, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz, made a phone call today to the Minister of Interior of the Syrian Arab Republic, Anas Khattab.

During the call, the two sides reviewed the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries and discussed ways to enhance cooperation and security coordination between the ministries of interior, in addition to discussing several topics of mutual interest.

The call also addressed the latest developments in the security situation in the Syrian Arab Republic, particularly the recent terrorist explosion that occurred in the city of Damascus. The Minister of Interior emphasized the Kingdom's strong condemnation and denunciation of this explosion, as well as its full solidarity with the Syrian Arab Republic in facing all forms of violence, extremism, and terrorism, stressing the Kingdom's steadfast position in supporting Syria's security and stability.