حقق المنتخب السعودي للرياضيات 10 جوائز دولية في النسخة الـ38 من أولمبياد آسيا والباسيفيك للرياضيات (APMO 2026)، الذي أُقيم عن بُعد، بمشاركة 397 طالبًا وطالبة يمثلون 43 دولة، وذلك بعد رحلة إعداد وتأهيل ضمن برنامج موهبة للأولمبيادات الدولية، الذي تنفذه مؤسسة الملك عبدالعزيز ورجاله للموهبة والإبداع (موهبة) بالشراكة مع وزارة التعليم.

وجاءت حصيلة المملكة بواقع 3 ميداليات برونزية و7 شهادات تقدير؛ إذ نال الميداليات البرونزية كل من: عبدالسلام عبدالله السلمي من إدارة تعليم المدينة المنورة، وإلياس شاكر الفرج من إدارة تعليم الشرقية، ويوسف فريد الخلاوي من إدارة تعليم جدة.

وحصل على شهادات التقدير كل من: عبدالإله محمد السقاف من إدارة تعليم جدة، ومحمد علي شيبان من تعليم الهيئة الملكية بالجبيل، وعبدالله طارق العامر من إدارة تعليم الشرقية، ومحمد باقر الحسن من إدارة تعليم الأحساء، وياسر محمد حبيب الله من تعليم الهيئة الملكية بينبع، وعبدالرحمن شوقي منصور من إدارة تعليم المدينة المنورة، وعلي حسن الحسين من إدارة تعليم الشرقية.

وتعكس هذه النتيجة مستوى التأهيل العلمي الذي يحظى به طلبة المنتخب السعودي للرياضيات، بما يعزز حضور المملكة في المحافل العلمية الدولية.

وبهذه النتيجة، يرتفع إجمالي رصيد المملكة في أولمبياد آسيا والباسيفيك للرياضيات إلى 121 جائزة دولية، تشمل 3 ميداليات ذهبية، و14 ميدالية فضية، و52 ميدالية برونزية، و52 شهادة تقدير.

ويُصنّف أولمبياد آسيا والباسيفيك للرياضيات من أبرز المسابقات الدولية في الرياضيات لطلبة المرحلة الثانوية، ويُقام سنويًا بمشاركة نخبة من الطلبة من دول آسيا والمحيط الهادئ؛ بهدف تنمية مهارات التفكير الرياضي، وحل المسائل المتقدمة، وتعزيز التميز العلمي على المستوى الدولي.

وتُعد «موهبة» مؤسسة وطنية رائدة عالميًا في اكتشاف ورعاية وتمكين الموهوبين، وتعمل وفق إستراتيجية وطنية لتنمية الموهبة في المجالات العلمية ذات الأولوية، بما يسهم في بناء مجتمع معرفي، وتعزيز ثقافة الابتكار، ودعم التنمية الوطنية.