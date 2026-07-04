The Saudi mathematics team achieved 10 international awards in the 38th edition of the Asia-Pacific Mathematics Olympiad (APMO 2026), which was held remotely, with the participation of 397 students representing 43 countries. This success followed a preparation and qualification journey within the Talent Program for international Olympiads, implemented by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity (Mawhiba) in partnership with the Ministry of Education.

The Kingdom's results included 3 bronze medals and 7 certificates of appreciation; the bronze medals were awarded to: Abdul Salam Abdullah Al-Sulami from the Madinah Education Department, Ilyas Shakir Al-Faraj from the Eastern Province Education Department, and Yusuf Farid Al-Khalawi from the Jeddah Education Department.

The certificates of appreciation were awarded to: Abdul Ilah Mohammed Al-Suqaf from the Jeddah Education Department, Mohammed Ali Shaiban from the Royal Commission for Jubail Education, Abdullah Tariq Al-Amir from the Eastern Province Education Department, Mohammed Baqir Al-Hassan from the Ahsa Education Department, Yasser Mohammed Habib Allah from the Royal Commission for Yanbu Education, Abdul Rahman Shawqi Mansour from the Madinah Education Department, and Ali Hassan Al-Hussein from the Eastern Province Education Department.

This result reflects the level of scientific qualification that the students of the Saudi mathematics team possess, enhancing the Kingdom's presence in international scientific forums.

With this result, the total number of awards for the Kingdom in the Asia-Pacific Mathematics Olympiad rises to 121 international awards, including 3 gold medals, 14 silver medals, 52 bronze medals, and 52 certificates of appreciation.

The Asia-Pacific Mathematics Olympiad is classified as one of the most prominent international competitions in mathematics for high school students, held annually with the participation of a select group of students from Asian and Pacific countries, aiming to develop mathematical thinking skills, solve advanced problems, and enhance scientific excellence at the international level.

Mawhiba is a leading national institution globally in discovering, nurturing, and empowering gifted individuals, working according to a national strategy to develop talent in priority scientific fields, contributing to building a knowledge-based society, enhancing a culture of innovation, and supporting national development.