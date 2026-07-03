Gallbladder diseases, primarily gallstones and their inflammations, are among the common health problems worldwide. Estimates from the World Health Organization indicate that between 10% and 15% of adults suffer from gallstones, with higher rates of incidence among women and individuals with obesity or metabolic disorders. Millions of cases requiring medical intervention are recorded annually, and gallbladder removal surgery is one of the most common surgical procedures worldwide. Statistics show that about 20% of those with gallstones may develop acute inflammation or serious complications, such as pancreatitis, with mortality rates reaching up to 5% if not treated urgently.



The World Health Organization is working to reduce the prevalence of gallbladder diseases by promoting obesity and diabetes prevention programs, which are among the main risk factors, in addition to disseminating guidelines for the prevention of non-communicable diseases directly linked to the increased incidence of gallstones. The organization also encourages countries to improve access to early diagnostic services, particularly using ultrasound, which is the most effective method for detecting stones before complications develop.



The Ministry of Health is making extensive efforts to reduce the spread of gallbladder diseases and their complications through national programs aimed at improving lifestyle, such as obesity prevention initiatives and nutrition clinics in health centers. The ministry also provides advanced diagnostic services in hospitals and specialized centers and works to raise health awareness through educational campaigns focusing on proper nutrition, reducing saturated fats, and increasing physical activity. The Kingdom is considered one of the advanced countries in laparoscopic gallbladder surgeries, where these operations are performed with high success rates and low complications.



Specialized health associations contribute to supporting national efforts, such as the Saudi Gastroenterology Association, which organizes conferences and training programs for doctors on the latest treatment methods for gallbladder diseases, and the Saudi Food and Nutrition Association, which offers educational programs on healthy dietary patterns. Various community initiatives also work to enhance awareness of the importance of preventing obesity, as it is one of the main causes of gallstones.



Health authorities emphasize that preventing gallbladder diseases begins with adopting a healthy lifestyle that includes maintaining a proper weight, regular physical activity, and a balanced diet low in saturated fats, in addition to seeking medical follow-up when symptoms such as pain in the upper right side, nausea, or jaundice appear. Prevention and early diagnosis remain the cornerstone in reducing complications of this common disease and enhancing the quality of life for individuals.



Associate Professor at the University of Jeddah, Consultant in General Surgery and Colon Tumors, Dr. Abdulrahman Saud Al-Otaibi,



Although the gallbladder is a small organ weighing no more than fifty grams and having a capacity of one hundred milliliters, its role in the digestive process is essential, as it acts as a storage for bile produced by the liver, releasing it into the small intestine when food is consumed, especially fatty meals, to facilitate the digestion and absorption of fats. Despite this vital role, the gallbladder can become a source of severe pain when inflamed, a common condition that requires precise medical evaluation and may sometimes necessitate urgent surgical intervention.



The presence of gallstones is the most common cause of gallbladder inflammation, accounting for about 95% of cases, where one of the stones blocks the bile duct, trapping bile inside the gallbladder, increasing internal pressure, and initiating inflammation. The likelihood of developing this condition increases among those who are obese, older, pregnant, or experiencing rapid weight loss or prolonged fasting, as these factors affect bile concentration and increase the chances of stone formation. In about 5% of cases, inflammation may occur without the presence of stones, especially in hospitalized patients or after major surgeries, known as acalculous cholecystitis, resulting from dysfunction of the bile duct valve and increased internal pressure.



When the bile duct is obstructed, bile accumulates in the gallbladder, pressure increases, the inner wall becomes irritated, and inflammation develops, which may be accompanied by bacterial infection. Pain typically appears in the upper right part of the abdomen, is severe and persistent, and worsens after consuming fatty meals, and may radiate to the right shoulder or upper back due to referred pain resulting from shared nerves between the diaphragm and shoulder.



Differentiating between gallbladder pain and pain from the stomach, colon, or gastroesophageal reflux is a crucial step, as studies indicate that four out of five patients improve after gallbladder removal, while symptoms do not disappear in about 20% of them, highlighting the importance of selecting the right patient for surgery based on medical history, nature of the pain, timing, and alleviating factors. For example, stomach pain from ulcers is typically located in the upper mid-abdomen and often improves with food or antacids and does not usually radiate to the shoulder. Symptoms may also resemble other diseases such as pancreatitis, liver disease, bile duct diseases, right lung diseases, heart issues, or kidney stones, making medical diagnosis through clinical examination and imaging, especially ultrasound, an indispensable necessity.



Laparoscopic cholecystectomy is the optimal treatment in most cases, being a safe and effective procedure performed through small incisions without the need for traditional surgery. After the operation, symptoms associated with the gallbladder disappear, and stones rarely return in the bile ducts, allowing the patient to return to normal life, although some minor and temporary digestive changes may be noticed that improve over time.



In conclusion, gallbladder inflammation is a common condition but can be painful and bothersome. Choosing the right patient for surgery is one of the most important factors for successful treatment and symptom resolution. Distinguishing gallbladder inflammation symptoms from other diseases such as gastritis, irritable bowel syndrome, or gastroesophageal reflux is critically important, and prevention through a healthy lifestyle, early diagnosis, and timely medical intervention is essential to avoid complications and restore quality of life.



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Consultant in Gastroenterology and Endoscopy, Dr. Abdullah Al-Anzi



The gallbladder plays a fundamental role in the digestive process, as it temporarily stores bile produced by the liver and releases it when fatty foods are consumed to aid in their digestion in conjunction with other enzymes in the digestive system. Despite the small size of this organ, its diseases are among the most common gastrointestinal issues, with gallstones being the most prevalent cause of pain in the upper right abdomen, especially after consuming rich meals. These stones may also lead to acute cholecystitis or obstruction of the bile ducts, which are complications requiring prompt medical intervention.



Women are more prone to gallbladder diseases compared to men due to the influence of female hormones on gallbladder function, in addition to pregnancy and childbirth; however, men are also at risk, albeit at a lower rate. Acute cholecystitis is characterized by clear inflammation of the gallbladder wall, leading to persistent pain in the upper right abdomen that lasts longer than typical gallbladder colic, often accompanied by fever, increased white blood cell count, and inflammatory markers in the blood.



Several factors increase the likelihood of developing cholecystitis, including advancing age, female gender, pregnancy and childbirth, obesity, rapid weight loss, diabetes, and certain medications such as contraceptives. The appearance of jaundice—yellowing of the skin and eyes—is an important sign that requires urgent medical evaluation, as it may indicate obstruction of the bile ducts or severe inflammation of the gallbladder; in rare cases, it may indicate the presence of tumors in the gallbladder or bile ducts. Additionally, there are other non-gallbladder-related causes that may lead to jaundice, making accurate diagnosis a pressing necessity.



Patients with gallstones without inflammation are allowed to fast unless there are other medical reasons preventing them, while fasting is considered part of the treatment for acute cholecystitis as it alleviates the burden on the gallbladder. Pain increases after consuming fatty meals in patients with stones or inflammation due to the gallbladder contracting to release the bile necessary for fat digestion. Therefore, patients during the period of inflammation are advised to avoid fatty foods and rely on low-fat foods, which are the best option for them.



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Specialist in Medicine and Surgery, Director of Outpatient Clinics at King Abdulaziz Hospital in Jeddah, Dr. Ahmed Munshi



The gallbladder condition becomes urgent when acute inflammation occurs accompanied by severe pain in the upper abdomen, especially on the right side, along with fever and nausea or vomiting; sometimes, yellowing of the skin or eyes may appear, indicating involvement of the bile ducts. The condition is also urgent if there is obstruction of the bile ducts or pancreatitis, which are serious complications requiring immediate medical intervention.



The patient requires urgent gallbladder removal in cases of acute inflammation or when complications such as gallbladder rupture, abscess formation, or bile duct obstruction occur, in addition to recurrent episodes of severe pain that do not respond to treatment. While some cases of mild inflammation can be temporarily treated with antibiotics and pain relievers, surgery remains the definitive and most effective solution in most cases, especially when stones cause recurrent inflammation.



The recovery period after laparoscopic cholecystectomy—the most common procedure—takes one to two weeks for the patient to return to normal life, while recovery may take slightly longer in the case of traditional surgery. Delaying the procedure may lead to serious complications, including recurrent inflammation, gallbladder rupture, bile duct obstruction, or pancreatitis, which can threaten the patient's life if not treated promptly.



Despite the gallbladder's importance in storing bile, a person can live completely normally without it, as the liver continues to produce the necessary bile for digestion; however, it is advised in the initial period after surgery to reduce fats and regulate meals to allow the body to gradually adapt.