The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Engineer Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji, conveyed the condolences and sympathy of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince, Prime Minister, Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, to the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Dr. Masoud Bezhakian, on the passing of the former Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ali Khamenei.

This took place during his participation in the memorial ceremony held in the capital, Tehran, yesterday (Friday).