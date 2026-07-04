نقل نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي تعازي ومواساة خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، وولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، إلى رئيس الجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية الدكتور مسعود بزشكيان في وفاة المرشد الأعلى السابق للجمهورية الإسلامية الإيرانية علي خامنئي.

جاء ذلك خلال مشاركته في مراسم التأبين التي أقيمت في العاصمة طهران أمس (الجمعة).