أعلنت هيئة عمليات التجارة البحرية البريطانية «UKMTO»، اليوم (الأحد)، أن سفينة شحن أطلقت نداء استغاثة بتعرضها لهجوم من مسلحين مجهولين على بعد 30 ميلاً بحرياً جنوب غربي مدينة الحديدة اليمنية.


وكانت الهيئة أفادت الأربعاء الماضي، بأنها تلقت بلاغاً عن حادثة بحرية على بعد 76 ميلاً بحرياً جنوب «بلحاف» جنوب شرقي اليمن.


وأضافت في نشرة تحذيرية نشرتها على منصة «إكس» أن مسؤول أمن إحدى السفن أفاد باقتراب عدة قوارب صغيرة من السفينة، وعلى متنها أشخاص يحملون أسلحة خفيفة.


وأوضحت «UKMTO» أن الطاقم تجمع في غرفة الحماية الآمنة «القلعة/Citadel» وأنهم في أمان. وأشارت إلى أنها تحقق في الأمر، ناصحة السفن بتوخي الحذر أثناء العبور والإبلاغ عن أي نشاط مشبوه.


وتأتي الحادثة في وقت تشهد فيه الممرات البحرية المحيطة باليمن حالة من التوتر الأمني المتواصل، ما يدفع الهيئات البحرية الدولية إلى إصدار تحذيرات متكررة للسفن التجارية العاملة في المنطقة.


وشهدت السواحل اليمنية خلال السنوات الأخيرة سلسلة من الهجمات التي استهدفت سفناً تجارية وناقلات نفط، خصوصاً في البحر الأحمر وخليج عدن ومضيق باب المندب، أحد أهم الممرات البحرية في العالم.


وتنوعت الهجمات بين استخدام الطائرات المسيّرة والصواريخ والزوارق المفخخة، ما أدى إلى أضرار في بعض السفن وتعطيل حركة الملاحة مؤقتاً، ودفع العديد من شركات الشحن إلى تغيير مساراتها نحو رأس الرجاء الصالح، الأمر الذي زاد من تكاليف النقل وأطال مدة الرحلات.


وأثارت هذه الهجمات قلقاً دولياً واسعاً، إذ عززت عدة دول وجودها البحري في المنطقة لحماية الملاحة التجارية، في حين تواصل الجهات المعنية مراقبة الوضع واتخاذ إجراءات أمنية للحد من المخاطر التي تهدد أحد أهم الممرات التجارية العالمية.