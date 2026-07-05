The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) announced today (Sunday) that a cargo ship issued a distress call after being attacked by unknown armed assailants 30 nautical miles southwest of the Yemeni city of Al Hudaydah.



Last Wednesday, the agency reported that it had received a notification about a maritime incident 76 nautical miles south of "Balhaf" in southeastern Yemen.



In a warning bulletin published on the "X" platform, it added that the security officer of one of the ships reported several small boats approaching the vessel, with individuals onboard carrying light weapons.



UKMTO clarified that the crew gathered in the safe room "Citadel" and that they are safe. It noted that it is investigating the matter, advising ships to exercise caution while transiting and to report any suspicious activity.



This incident comes at a time when the maritime corridors surrounding Yemen are experiencing ongoing security tensions, prompting international maritime agencies to issue repeated warnings to commercial vessels operating in the area.



In recent years, the Yemeni coasts have witnessed a series of attacks targeting commercial ships and oil tankers, particularly in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Bab el-Mandeb Strait, one of the most important maritime passages in the world.



The attacks have varied, including the use of drones, missiles, and explosive-laden boats, resulting in damage to some vessels and temporarily disrupting navigation, leading many shipping companies to alter their routes towards the Cape of Good Hope, which has increased transportation costs and extended travel times.



These attacks have raised widespread international concern, as several countries have strengthened their naval presence in the region to protect commercial navigation, while relevant authorities continue to monitor the situation and take security measures to mitigate the risks threatening one of the world's most important trade routes.