(Tadawul) announced the resumption of trading operations in the Saudi stock market after addressing the sudden technical glitch that had previously led to a temporary suspension of transactions.

The market confirmed that trading has returned to normal and regular operations, following the completion of the necessary technical procedures to ensure the continuity of the systems.

(Tadawul Saudi Arabia) had reported the suspension of trading due to an unexpected technical malfunction, before apologizing for this disruption and confirming that it was working to restart trading operations as quickly as possible, while emphasizing the adoption of all measures to ensure the highest levels of efficiency in the market.