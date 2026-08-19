أعلنت (تداول) انتظام عمليات التداول في سوق الأسهم السعودية بعد معالجة الخلل الفني الطارئ؛ الذي أدى في وقت سابق إلى تعليق التعاملات بشكل مؤقت.

وأكدت السوق أن التداول عاد للعمل بصورة طبيعية ومنتظمة، عقب استكمال الإجراءات التقنية اللازمة لضمان استمرارية الأنظمة.

وكانت (تداول السعودية) قد أفادت بتعليق التداول نتيجة خلل فني مفاجئ، قبل أن تعتذر عن هذا العطل وتؤكد أنها تعمل على إعادة تشغيل عمليات التداول في أسرع وقت ممكن، مع التشديد على اتخاذ جميع التدابير التي تكفل تحقيق أعلى مستويات الكفاءة في السوق.