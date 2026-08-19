جمعت الشركات الناشئة في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا تمويلاً بقيمة 881 مليون دولار عبر 154 صفقة خلال الفترة الممتدة من مارس إلى يوليو الماضيين، وذلك مقارنة بـ 1.21 مليار دولار عبر 234 صفقة في الأشهر الخمسة السابقة. ويُترجم ذلك إلى انخفاض بنسبة 27% في حجم التمويل، وتراجع أكثر حدة بنسبة 34% في نشاط الصفقات، وذلك بحسب تقرير من «ماغنيت» التي تتبع صفقات الاستثمار الجريء.

تفاوت الأداء الشهري

ومع ذلك، فإن رقم التمويل الإجمالي يخفي تفاوتاً في الأداء الشهري، فقد انخفض التمويل إلى 81 مليون دولار في مارس، ثم تعافى ليصل إلى 415 مليون دولار في يونيو، ليعود وينخفض مجدداً إلى 117 مليون دولار في يوليو الماضي. ومن المرجح أن جزءاً من النشاط المسجل في شهري مايو ويونيو كان نتاج صفقات بدأت قبل تفشي الجائحة واكتملت لاحقاً، مما يعني أن الأثر الكامل على مسار الصفقات قد يستغرق وقتاً حتى يظهر بوضوح.

تراجع التمويل

وتبرز الضغوط بشكل أكبر في المراحل الأولية من دورة الاستثمار؛ إذ انخفض عدد الصفقات في المراحل المبكرة بنسبة 44%، في حين تراجع التمويل الموجه لهذه المرحلة بنسبة 72% خلال الأشهر الخمسة التي تلت تفشي الجائحة. وحسب (ماغنيت)، أصبح التحول في الجهات الممولة لمنطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا أكثر وضوحاً بشكل متزايد؛ ففي النصف الأول من عام 2026، وفّر المستثمرون المقيمون في المنطقة 81% من رأس المال المستثمر فيها، وهي نسبة تمثل ارتفاعاً عن مستوى 52% المسجل في عام 2025، وتُعد الأعلى منذ أكثر من خمس سنوات. وفي المقابل، انخفض حجم رأس المال الدولي بنسبة 65% على أساس سنوي، مما جعل المستثمرين الدوليين مسؤولين عن 19% فقط من إجمالي التمويل في النصف الأول من العام الحالي..