جمعت الشركات الناشئة في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا تمويلاً بقيمة 881 مليون دولار عبر 154 صفقة خلال الفترة الممتدة من مارس إلى يوليو الماضيين، وذلك مقارنة بـ 1.21 مليار دولار عبر 234 صفقة في الأشهر الخمسة السابقة. ويُترجم ذلك إلى انخفاض بنسبة 27% في حجم التمويل، وتراجع أكثر حدة بنسبة 34% في نشاط الصفقات، وذلك بحسب تقرير من «ماغنيت» التي تتبع صفقات الاستثمار الجريء.
تفاوت الأداء الشهري
ومع ذلك، فإن رقم التمويل الإجمالي يخفي تفاوتاً في الأداء الشهري، فقد انخفض التمويل إلى 81 مليون دولار في مارس، ثم تعافى ليصل إلى 415 مليون دولار في يونيو، ليعود وينخفض مجدداً إلى 117 مليون دولار في يوليو الماضي. ومن المرجح أن جزءاً من النشاط المسجل في شهري مايو ويونيو كان نتاج صفقات بدأت قبل تفشي الجائحة واكتملت لاحقاً، مما يعني أن الأثر الكامل على مسار الصفقات قد يستغرق وقتاً حتى يظهر بوضوح.
تراجع التمويل
وتبرز الضغوط بشكل أكبر في المراحل الأولية من دورة الاستثمار؛ إذ انخفض عدد الصفقات في المراحل المبكرة بنسبة 44%، في حين تراجع التمويل الموجه لهذه المرحلة بنسبة 72% خلال الأشهر الخمسة التي تلت تفشي الجائحة. وحسب (ماغنيت)، أصبح التحول في الجهات الممولة لمنطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال أفريقيا أكثر وضوحاً بشكل متزايد؛ ففي النصف الأول من عام 2026، وفّر المستثمرون المقيمون في المنطقة 81% من رأس المال المستثمر فيها، وهي نسبة تمثل ارتفاعاً عن مستوى 52% المسجل في عام 2025، وتُعد الأعلى منذ أكثر من خمس سنوات. وفي المقابل، انخفض حجم رأس المال الدولي بنسبة 65% على أساس سنوي، مما جعل المستثمرين الدوليين مسؤولين عن 19% فقط من إجمالي التمويل في النصف الأول من العام الحالي..
Startups in the Middle East and North Africa raised $881 million across 154 deals during the period from March to July, compared to $1.21 billion across 234 deals in the previous five months. This translates to a 27% decrease in funding volume and a sharper decline of 34% in deal activity, according to a report from "Magnitt," which tracks venture capital deals.
Monthly Performance Variation
However, the total funding figure masks a variation in monthly performance, as funding dropped to $81 million in March, then rebounded to $415 million in June, only to decline again to $117 million in July. It is likely that part of the activity recorded in May and June resulted from deals that began before the pandemic outbreak and were completed later, meaning that the full impact on the deal flow may take time to become clear.
Funding Decline
The pressures are more pronounced in the early stages of the investment cycle; the number of deals in early stages decreased by 44%, while funding directed to this stage dropped by 72% during the five months following the pandemic outbreak. According to Magnitt, the shift in funding sources for the Middle East and North Africa has become increasingly evident; in the first half of 2026, investors based in the region provided 81% of the capital invested there, a figure that represents an increase from the 52% recorded in 2025 and is the highest in over five years. In contrast, the volume of international capital decreased by 65% year-on-year, making international investors responsible for only 19% of the total funding in the first half of this year.