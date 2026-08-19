Startups in the Middle East and North Africa raised $881 million across 154 deals during the period from March to July, compared to $1.21 billion across 234 deals in the previous five months. This translates to a 27% decrease in funding volume and a sharper decline of 34% in deal activity, according to a report from "Magnitt," which tracks venture capital deals.



Monthly Performance Variation



However, the total funding figure masks a variation in monthly performance, as funding dropped to $81 million in March, then rebounded to $415 million in June, only to decline again to $117 million in July. It is likely that part of the activity recorded in May and June resulted from deals that began before the pandemic outbreak and were completed later, meaning that the full impact on the deal flow may take time to become clear.



Funding Decline



The pressures are more pronounced in the early stages of the investment cycle; the number of deals in early stages decreased by 44%, while funding directed to this stage dropped by 72% during the five months following the pandemic outbreak. According to Magnitt, the shift in funding sources for the Middle East and North Africa has become increasingly evident; in the first half of 2026, investors based in the region provided 81% of the capital invested there, a figure that represents an increase from the 52% recorded in 2025 and is the highest in over five years. In contrast, the volume of international capital decreased by 65% year-on-year, making international investors responsible for only 19% of the total funding in the first half of this year.