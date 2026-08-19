استقبل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم، الشيخ محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن جاسم آل ثاني رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الخارجية في دولة قطر.

وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الأخوية التي تجمع البلدين الشقيقين، وأوجه التعاون المشترك، وسبل تعزيزها وتطويرها بما يحقق تطلعات قيادتي وشعبي البلدين.

وبحث الوزيران خلال الاستقبال مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة، والجهود الدبلوماسية لخفض التصعيد واحتواء التوترات والحفاظ على الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي، مشيرين إلى أهمية مواصلة التنسيق والتشاور وتوحيد المواقف حيال التطورات الراهنة، بما يعزز فاعلية الجهود الرامية إلى ترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.

وأكد الوزيران على دعم جهود الوساطة القطرية والباكستانية وما تضطلع به من دور في الدفع نحو تسوية الخلافات بالوسائل الدبلوماسية، كما أكدا على ضرورة مواصلة العمل المشترك لضمان أمن وسلامة وحرية الملاحة في الممرات البحرية الحيوية في المنطقة.

حضر الاستقبال نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، والأمير الدكتور عبدالله بن خالد بن سعود الكبير آل سعود مدير عام الإدارة العامة لتخطيط السياسات.