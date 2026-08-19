استقبل وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبدالله، في مقر الوزارة بالرياض اليوم، الشيخ محمد بن عبدالرحمن بن جاسم آل ثاني رئيس مجلس الوزراء وزير الخارجية في دولة قطر.
وجرى خلال الاستقبال استعراض العلاقات الأخوية التي تجمع البلدين الشقيقين، وأوجه التعاون المشترك، وسبل تعزيزها وتطويرها بما يحقق تطلعات قيادتي وشعبي البلدين.
وبحث الوزيران خلال الاستقبال مستجدات الأوضاع في المنطقة، والجهود الدبلوماسية لخفض التصعيد واحتواء التوترات والحفاظ على الأمن والاستقرار الإقليمي، مشيرين إلى أهمية مواصلة التنسيق والتشاور وتوحيد المواقف حيال التطورات الراهنة، بما يعزز فاعلية الجهود الرامية إلى ترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.
وأكد الوزيران على دعم جهود الوساطة القطرية والباكستانية وما تضطلع به من دور في الدفع نحو تسوية الخلافات بالوسائل الدبلوماسية، كما أكدا على ضرورة مواصلة العمل المشترك لضمان أمن وسلامة وحرية الملاحة في الممرات البحرية الحيوية في المنطقة.
حضر الاستقبال نائب وزير الخارجية المهندس وليد بن عبدالكريم الخريجي، والأمير الدكتور عبدالله بن خالد بن سعود الكبير آل سعود مدير عام الإدارة العامة لتخطيط السياسات.
Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh today.
During the reception, the brotherly relations between the two sister countries were reviewed, along with aspects of mutual cooperation and ways to enhance and develop them to meet the aspirations of the leaderships and peoples of both countries.
The two ministers discussed the latest developments in the region, the diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions, and to maintain regional security and stability, emphasizing the importance of continuing coordination, consultation, and unifying positions regarding current developments, which enhances the effectiveness of efforts aimed at establishing security and stability in the region.
The ministers affirmed their support for the mediation efforts of Qatar and Pakistan and the role they play in pushing towards resolving disputes through diplomatic means. They also emphasized the necessity of continuing joint work to ensure the security, safety, and freedom of navigation in the vital maritime corridors in the region.
Deputy Foreign Minister Eng. Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji and Prince Dr. Abdullah bin Khalid bin Saud Al-Kabeer Al Saud, Director General of the General Administration for Policy Planning, attended the reception.