Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah received Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, at the ministry's headquarters in Riyadh today.

During the reception, the brotherly relations between the two sister countries were reviewed, along with aspects of mutual cooperation and ways to enhance and develop them to meet the aspirations of the leaderships and peoples of both countries.

The two ministers discussed the latest developments in the region, the diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions, and to maintain regional security and stability, emphasizing the importance of continuing coordination, consultation, and unifying positions regarding current developments, which enhances the effectiveness of efforts aimed at establishing security and stability in the region.

The ministers affirmed their support for the mediation efforts of Qatar and Pakistan and the role they play in pushing towards resolving disputes through diplomatic means. They also emphasized the necessity of continuing joint work to ensure the security, safety, and freedom of navigation in the vital maritime corridors in the region.

Deputy Foreign Minister Eng. Walid bin Abdulkarim Al-Khreeji and Prince Dr. Abdullah bin Khalid bin Saud Al-Kabeer Al Saud, Director General of the General Administration for Policy Planning, attended the reception.