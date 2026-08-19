«عطاء السعودية» يتجاوز 145 مليار دولار ويصل إلى 175 دولة

Across the continents, in cities whose names are known only to maps, and in villages that receive light only late, a Saudi hand extends steadily, carrying with it the meaning of giving before it carries food and medicine.

Since the establishment of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a long human story has formed, a story that began with the idea of giving and then expanded until it became a steadfast approach that does not change.

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As the years passed, this giving was not just passing initiatives, but a continuous journey that exceeded a value of 145 billion dollars, extending across 175 countries, carrying with it 8,997 developmental and humanitarian projects, placing Saudi Arabia among the largest donor countries in the world, and confirming that humanitarian work there is not a response to an emergency, but a value deeply rooted in its conscience.

This value is manifested in the support of the wise leadership - may God support it - for relief efforts, which has reflected on the Kingdom's global standing; it ranked second globally and first Arabically among donor countries for the year 2025, according to the United Nations Financial Tracking Service (FTS), and topped the list of countries supporting the Republic of Yemen with 49.3% of the total aid provided to Yemen.

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In line with this approach, the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center was established on May 13, 2015, to be Saudi Arabia's humanitarian arm reaching those in need wherever they are. Since its inception, the center has implemented 4,425 projects in 113 countries at a cost exceeding eight billion dollars; these included food, health, education, water, and shelter, benefiting tens of millions without discrimination.

Yemen has been at the heart of these efforts; the center implemented 1,219 projects valued at over four billion and 785 million dollars, including the (Masam) project, which removed more than 585,000 landmines, and the (Kafaak) project, which rehabilitated children affected by conflict.

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In Gaza, where the need is intensified, the center operated a kitchen producing 24,000 meals daily, and established an air and sea bridge that carried 84 planes and eight ships with over 7,750 tons of aid, provided 20 ambulances, signed agreements worth 90 million and 350 thousand dollars, and conducted air drop operations in partnership with Jordan.

In Syria, the projects reached 523 projects valued at 584 million dollars, in Pakistan 353 projects valued at 228 million dollars, in Sudan 279 projects valued at 192 million dollars, and in Lebanon 73 projects valued at 92 million dollars.

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The story continues in the field of medicine, where the Saudi program for separating conjoined twins has been ongoing since 1990, having established 158 cases from 28 countries, and performed 72 successful separation surgeries, covering all treatment and care expenses.

The prosthetics program continues to restore life to thousands of injured individuals, while the center has implemented 1,435 volunteer programs involving more than 84,000 volunteers, benefiting over 2.8 million people in 59 countries, and the volunteer medical teams have performed more than 270,000 surgical operations.

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Among these initiatives, a global achievement stands out with the implantation of 42 cochlear implants in 14 hours in Turkey, giving Syrian children a new opportunity for hearing and life.

On (World Humanitarian Day), this story is embodied in one image: Saudi giving that crosses borders, reaching people in their most desperate moments, making humanity a practiced value rather than a raised slogan.