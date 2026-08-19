على امتداد القارات، وفي مدنٍ لا تعرف أسماءها إلا الخرائط، وفي قرى لا يصلها الضوء إلا متأخرًا، كانت يدٌ سعودية تمتدّ بثبات، تحمل معها معنى العطاء قبل أن تحمل الغذاء والدواء.

فمنذ تأسيس المملكة العربية السعودية، تشكّلت حكاية إنسانية طويلة، حكاية بدأت بفكرة البذل، ثم اتسعت حتى صارت نهجًا راسخًا لا يتبدل.

عطاااا

عطاااا

ومع مرور السنين، لم يكن هذا العطاء مجرد مبادرات عابرة، بل مسيرة متصلة تجاوزت قيمتها 145 مليار دولار، وامتدت عبر 175 دولة، تحمل معها 8,997 مشروعًا تنمويًا وإنسانيًا، لتضع السعودية بين أكبر الدول المانحة في العالم، وتؤكد أن العمل الإنساني فيها ليس استجابة لطارئ، بل قيمة متجذرة في وجدانها.

وتتجلّى هذه القيمة في دعم القيادة الرشيدة -أيدها الله- للجهود الإغاثية، وهو ما انعكس على مكانة المملكة عالميًا؛ إذ جاءت في المرتبة الثانية عالميًا والأولى عربيًا بين الدول المانحة لعام 2025؛ وفق منصة التتبع المالي للأمم المتحدة (FTS)، كما تصدرت قائمة الدول الداعمة للجمهورية اليمنية بنسبة 49.3% من إجمالي المساعدات المقدمة لليمن.

«عطاء السعودية» يتجاوز 145 مليار دولار ويصل إلى 175 دولة

وفي امتداد هذا النهج، جاء تأسيس مركز الملك سلمان للإغاثة والأعمال الإنسانية في 13 مايو 2015، ليكون ذراع السعودية الإنساني الذي يصل إلى المحتاجين أينما كانوا. فمنذ انطلاقه، نفذ المركز 4,425 مشروعًا في 113 دولة بتكلفة تجاوزت ثمانية مليارات دولار؛ شملت الغذاء والصحة والتعليم والمياه والإيواء، واستفاد منها عشرات الملايين دون تمييز.

وكان اليمن حاضرًا في قلب هذه الجهود؛ إذ نفذ المركز 1,219 مشروعًا بقيمة تجاوزت أربعة مليارات و785 مليون دولار، من بينها مشروع (مسام) الذي نزع أكثر من 585 ألف لغم، ومشروع (كفاك) الذي أعاد تأهيل الأطفال المتأثرين بالنزاع.

«عطاء السعودية» يتجاوز 145 مليار دولار ويصل إلى 175 دولة

وفي غزة، حيث تتكثف الحاجة، شغّل المركز مطبخًا ينتج 24 ألف وجبة يوميًا، وسيّر جسرًا جويًا وبحريًا حمل 84 طائرة وثماني بواخر بأكثر من 7,750 طنًا من المساعدات، وقدم 20 سيارة إسعاف، ووقّع اتفاقيات بقيمة 90 مليونًا و350 ألف دولار، ونفذ عمليات إسقاط جوي بالشراكة مع الأردن.

أما في سوريا، فبلغت المشاريع 523 مشروعًا بقيمة 584 مليون دولار، وفي باكستان 353 مشروعًا بقيمة 228 مليون دولار، وفي السودان 279 مشروعًا بقيمة 192 مليون دولار، وفي لبنان 73 مشروعًا بقيمة 92 مليون دولار.

«عطاء السعودية» يتجاوز 145 مليار دولار ويصل إلى 175 دولة

وتتواصل الحكاية في مجال الطب، حيث يمتد البرنامج السعودي لفصل التوائم الملتصقة منذ عام 1990، مقيمًا 158 حالة من 28 دولة، ومجريًا 72 عملية فصل ناجحة، متكفلًا بكل نفقات العلاج والرعاية.

كما يواصل برنامج الأطراف الصناعية إعادة الحياة لآلاف المصابين، فيما نفذ المركز 1,435 برنامجًا تطوعيًا شارك فيها أكثر من 84 ألف متطوع، استفاد منها أكثر من 2.8 مليون شخص في 59 دولة، وأجرت الفرق الطبية التطوعية أكثر من 270 ألف عملية جراحية.

«عطاء السعودية» يتجاوز 145 مليار دولار ويصل إلى 175 دولة

ومن بين هذه المبادرات، يبرز الإنجاز العالمي بزراعة 42 قوقعة سمعية خلال 14 ساعة في تركيا، مانحًا الأطفال السوريين فرصة جديدة للسمع والحياة.

وفي (اليوم العالمي للعمل الإنساني)، تتجسَّد هذه الحكاية في صورة واحدة: عطاء سعودي يعبر الحدود، ويصل الإنسان في لحظاته الأكثر احتياجًا، ويجعل من الإنسانية قيمة تُمارس لا شعارًا يُرفع.