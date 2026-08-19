ارتفعت أسعار النفط بشكل طفيف في التعاملات المبكرة، اليوم، مسجلة مكاسب لليوم الرابع على التوالي وسط غموض بشأن الإمدادات، بينما قيّم المستثمرون رسائل متضاربة من طهران وواشنطن حول ما إذا كان مضيق هرمز مفتوحاً أمام السفن.

وصعدت العقود الآجلة لخام برنت 26 سنتاً أو 0.29% إلى 91.28 دولار للبرميل بحلول الساعة 00:04 بتوقيت غرينتش، فيما ارتفعت العقود الآجلة لخام غرب تكساس الوسيط الأمريكي 37 سنتاً إلى 85.31 دولار للبرميل.

وارتفع الخامان عند التسوية أمس إلى أعلى مستوياتهما منذ 24 يوليو الجاري، بعدما تراجعت الآمال في إنهاء الحرب بين الولايات المتحدة وإيران.

مخزونات أمريكا

وفي الولايات المتحدة، ذكرت مصادر في السوق، نقلاً عن بيانات معهد البترول الأمريكي أن مخزونات النفط الخام ونواتج التقطير انخفضت الأسبوع الماضي في حين ارتفعت مخزونات البنزين.

وأشارت المصادر إلى أن مخزونات النفط الخام انخفضت بنحو 328 ألف برميل في الأسبوع المنتهي في 14 أغسطس الجاري.

وأوضحت المصادر أن مخزونات البنزين ارتفعت 1.08 مليون برميل، في حين تراجعت مخزونات نواتج التقطير 2.78 مليون برميل مقارنة بالأسبوع السابق.