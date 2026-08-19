Oil prices rose slightly in early trading today, marking gains for the fourth consecutive day amid uncertainty over supplies, while investors assessed conflicting messages from Tehran and Washington regarding whether the Strait of Hormuz is open to ships.



Brent crude futures rose by 26 cents or 0.29% to $91.28 a barrel by 00:04 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures increased by 37 cents to $85.31 a barrel.



Both crude benchmarks settled yesterday at their highest levels since July 24, as hopes for an end to the war between the U.S. and Iran diminished.



U.S. Inventories



In the United States, market sources reported, citing data from the American Petroleum Institute, that crude oil and distillate inventories fell last week while gasoline inventories rose.



The sources indicated that crude oil inventories decreased by about 328,000 barrels in the week ending August 14.



The sources clarified that gasoline inventories increased by 1.08 million barrels, while distillate inventories fell by 2.78 million barrels compared to the previous week.