«عودة الغايب».. موسم الرياض يطوي 14 عاماً من غياب فضل شاكر

What will be the first moment when the artist Fadel Shaker stands on the Abu Bakr Salem stage, in front of an audience that has awaited his return for all these years? Perhaps the applause will precede the music, and maybe that moment, filled with longing and memory, will be the first song of the evening.

For fourteen years, his voice has been present while its owner has been absent from the spotlight. The songs took on the task of bridging the distance between Fadel Shaker and his audience, until the moment arrived when the stage reclaimed its owner, and the audience reclaimed an artist whose voice has remained close despite the long absence.

On October 22, from Riyadh, the door that has remained closed for so long will open. Fadel Shaker returns to his audience on a night that needed no search for its name; the entire story, with its absence, waiting, and nostalgia, can be summarized in two words: "The Return of the Absent."

Riyadh: The Gateway to Return

The Saudi audience will have an appointment with this return as part of the Riyadh Season concerts, in an appearance that carries more emotional weight than artistic, making Riyadh the gateway for Fadel Shaker to return to public concerts after a 14-year absence.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority, Counselor Turki Al Sheikh, announced the concert with words that encapsulated the extent of the wait: "Many have asked about him, and many have awaited his return," confirming that the great artist Fadel Shaker will meet his audience in Riyadh after a long absence.

The announcement comes as a confirmation of what "Okaz" had previously revealed regarding the contract with Shaker to perform a concert that represents his first appearance in Saudi Arabia, while tickets for the evening will go on sale on October 7 at 8 PM.

The Name Tells the Story

"The Return of the Absent" was not just a title for the concert; it recalls "Ya Ghaib," one of Fadel Shaker's most famous songs, in a paradox that summarizes the story: the owner of the voice was absent, yet his voice remained present, until the day came when the absent one returned to a voice that had never truly disappeared.

The Poster: A Man in the Heart of His Memory

The concert poster does not merely announce the date; it seems to visually narrate something of the story of return. Fadel Shaker is at the center of the scene, dressed in black, surrounded by film strips featuring images from different stages, as if the years of absence have transformed into a cinematic reel passing around him, while he stands in the middle at the threshold of a new scene.

In the background, the landmarks of Riyadh loom amidst warm lighting and dense visual fog, blending the artist's memory with the city of return. The phrase "The Return of the Absent" occupies the heart of the poster in large Arabic letters, while Fadel Shaker's name appears more quietly; as if the story, not the name, is the true star of the poster.