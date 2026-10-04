«عودة الغايب».. موسم الرياض يطوي 14 عاماً من غياب فضل شاكر

كيف ستكون اللحظة الأولى التي يقف فيها الفنان فضل شاكر على مسرح أبو بكر سالم، أمام جمهور انتظر عودته كل هذه السنوات؟ ربما يسبق التصفيق الموسيقى، وربما تكون تلك اللحظة، بما تحمله من شوق وذاكرة، أول أغنيات المساء. أربعة عشر عاماً ظل خلالها الصوت حاضراً، فيما غاب صاحبه عن وهج المسرح. كانت الأغنيات تتولى مهمة اللقاء، وتعبر المسافة بين فضل شاكر وجمهوره، إلى أن جاء الموعد الذي يسترد فيه المسرح صاحبه، ويسترد فيه الجمهور فناناً ظل صوته قريباً وإن طال الغياب.
في 22 أكتوبر، ومن الرياض، يُفتح الباب الذي ظل موصداً طويلاً. يعود فضل شاكر إلى جمهوره في ليلة لم تحتج إلى البحث عن اسمها؛ فالحكاية كلها، بما فيها من غياب وانتظار وحنين، تختصرها كلمتان: «عودة الغايب».
الرياض بوابة العودة
الجمهور السعودي سيكون على موعد مع هذه العودة ضمن حفلات موسم الرياض، في ظهور يحمل ثقله العاطفي قبل الفني، ويجعل من الرياض بوابة فضل شاكر للعودة إلى الحفلات الجماهيرية بعد غياب امتد 14 عاماً. رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه المستشار تركي آل الشيخ أعلن الحفل بكلمات اختصرت حجم الانتظار: «كثير سألوا عنه، وكثير انتظروا رجعته»، مؤكداً أن الفنان الكبير فضل شاكر يلتقي جمهوره من الرياض بعد غياب طويل.
ويأتي الإعلان تأكيداً لما سبق أن كشفت عنه «عكاظ» بشأن التعاقد مع شاكر لإحياء حفل يمثل ظهوره الأول في السعودية، فيما تُطرح تذاكر الأمسية في 7 أكتوبر عند الساعة الثامنة مساء.
الاسم يروي الحكاية
ولم يكن «عودة الغايب» مجرد عنوان للحفل؛ فهو يستعيد «يا غايب»، إحدى أشهر أغنيات فضل شاكر، في مفارقة تختصر الحكاية: غاب صاحب الصوت، وبقي صوته حاضراً، حتى جاء اليوم الذي يعود فيه الغائب إلى صوتٍ لم يغب يوماً.
البوستر.. رجل في قلب ذاكرته
ولا يكتفي بوستر الحفل بالإعلان عن الموعد؛ بل يبدو كأنه يروي، بصرياً، شيئاً من قصة العودة. يتوسط فضل شاكر المشهد مرتدياً الأسود، فيما تطوّقه شرائط الأفلام بصور من مراحل مختلفة، كأن سنوات الغياب تحولت إلى شريط سينمائي يمر من حوله، بينما يقف هو في المنتصف عند عتبة مشهد جديد.
وفي الخلفية تلوح معالم الرياض وسط إضاءة دافئة وضباب بصري كثيف، مزج بين ذاكرة الفنان ومدينة العودة. أما عبارة «عودة الغايب» فتحتل قلب الملصق بحروف عربية كبيرة، فيما يأتي اسم فضل شاكر أكثر هدوءاً؛ وكأن الحكاية، لا الاسم، هي بطلة البوستر.
قبلةً عالمية للسياحة والترفيه
وبهذه النجاحات يرسخ موسم الرياض بجهود كوادره، وفي مقدمتهم المستشار تركي آل الشيخ، مكانته قبلةً عالمية للسياحة والترفيه، مجسداً مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، في ظل القيادة الرشيدة.
What will be the first moment when the artist Fadel Shaker stands on the Abu Bakr Salem stage, in front of an audience that has awaited his return for all these years? Perhaps the applause will precede the music, and maybe that moment, filled with longing and memory, will be the first song of the evening. For fourteen years, his voice has been present while its owner has been absent from the spotlight. The songs took on the task of bridging the distance between Fadel Shaker and his audience, until the moment arrived when the stage reclaimed its owner, and the audience reclaimed an artist whose voice has remained close despite the long absence. On October 22, from Riyadh, the door that has remained closed for so long will open. Fadel Shaker returns to his audience on a night that needed no search for its name; the entire story, with its absence, waiting, and nostalgia, can be summarized in two words: "The Return of the Absent."
Riyadh: The Gateway to Return
The Saudi audience will have an appointment with this return as part of the Riyadh Season concerts, in an appearance that carries more emotional weight than artistic, making Riyadh the gateway for Fadel Shaker to return to public concerts after a 14-year absence. The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the General Entertainment Authority, Counselor Turki Al Sheikh, announced the concert with words that encapsulated the extent of the wait: "Many have asked about him, and many have awaited his return," confirming that the great artist Fadel Shaker will meet his audience in Riyadh after a long absence.
The announcement comes as a confirmation of what "Okaz" had previously revealed regarding the contract with Shaker to perform a concert that represents his first appearance in Saudi Arabia, while tickets for the evening will go on sale on October 7 at 8 PM.
The Name Tells the Story
"The Return of the Absent" was not just a title for the concert; it recalls "Ya Ghaib," one of Fadel Shaker's most famous songs, in a paradox that summarizes the story: the owner of the voice was absent, yet his voice remained present, until the day came when the absent one returned to a voice that had never truly disappeared.
The Poster: A Man in the Heart of His Memory
The concert poster does not merely announce the date; it seems to visually narrate something of the story of return. Fadel Shaker is at the center of the scene, dressed in black, surrounded by film strips featuring images from different stages, as if the years of absence have transformed into a cinematic reel passing around him, while he stands in the middle at the threshold of a new scene.
In the background, the landmarks of Riyadh loom amidst warm lighting and dense visual fog, blending the artist's memory with the city of return. The phrase "The Return of the Absent" occupies the heart of the poster in large Arabic letters, while Fadel Shaker's name appears more quietly; as if the story, not the name, is the true star of the poster.