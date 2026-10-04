كيف ستكون اللحظة الأولى التي يقف فيها الفنان فضل شاكر على مسرح أبو بكر سالم، أمام جمهور انتظر عودته كل هذه السنوات؟ ربما يسبق التصفيق الموسيقى، وربما تكون تلك اللحظة، بما تحمله من شوق وذاكرة، أول أغنيات المساء.
أربعة عشر عاماً ظل خلالها الصوت حاضراً، فيما غاب صاحبه عن وهج المسرح. كانت الأغنيات تتولى مهمة اللقاء، وتعبر المسافة بين فضل شاكر وجمهوره، إلى أن جاء الموعد الذي يسترد فيه المسرح صاحبه، ويسترد فيه الجمهور فناناً ظل صوته قريباً وإن طال الغياب.

«عودة الغايب».. موسم الرياض يطوي 14 عاماً من غياب فضل شاكر


في 22 أكتوبر، ومن الرياض، يُفتح الباب الذي ظل موصداً طويلاً. يعود فضل شاكر إلى جمهوره في ليلة لم تحتج إلى البحث عن اسمها؛ فالحكاية كلها، بما فيها من غياب وانتظار وحنين، تختصرها كلمتان: «عودة الغايب».

الرياض بوابة العودة

الجمهور السعودي سيكون على موعد مع هذه العودة ضمن حفلات موسم الرياض، في ظهور يحمل ثقله العاطفي قبل الفني، ويجعل من الرياض بوابة فضل شاكر للعودة إلى الحفلات الجماهيرية بعد غياب امتد 14 عاماً.
رئيس مجلس إدارة الهيئة العامة للترفيه المستشار تركي آل الشيخ أعلن الحفل بكلمات اختصرت حجم الانتظار: «كثير سألوا عنه، وكثير انتظروا رجعته»، مؤكداً أن الفنان الكبير فضل شاكر يلتقي جمهوره من الرياض بعد غياب طويل.

ويأتي الإعلان تأكيداً لما سبق أن كشفت عنه «عكاظ» بشأن التعاقد مع شاكر لإحياء حفل يمثل ظهوره الأول في السعودية، فيما تُطرح تذاكر الأمسية في 7 أكتوبر عند الساعة الثامنة مساء.

الاسم يروي الحكاية

ولم يكن «عودة الغايب» مجرد عنوان للحفل؛ فهو يستعيد «يا غايب»، إحدى أشهر أغنيات فضل شاكر، في مفارقة تختصر الحكاية: غاب صاحب الصوت، وبقي صوته حاضراً، حتى جاء اليوم الذي يعود فيه الغائب إلى صوتٍ لم يغب يوماً.

البوستر.. رجل في قلب ذاكرته

ولا يكتفي بوستر الحفل بالإعلان عن الموعد؛ بل يبدو كأنه يروي، بصرياً، شيئاً من قصة العودة. يتوسط فضل شاكر المشهد مرتدياً الأسود، فيما تطوّقه شرائط الأفلام بصور من مراحل مختلفة، كأن سنوات الغياب تحولت إلى شريط سينمائي يمر من حوله، بينما يقف هو في المنتصف عند عتبة مشهد جديد.

وفي الخلفية تلوح معالم الرياض وسط إضاءة دافئة وضباب بصري كثيف، مزج بين ذاكرة الفنان ومدينة العودة. أما عبارة «عودة الغايب» فتحتل قلب الملصق بحروف عربية كبيرة، فيما يأتي اسم فضل شاكر أكثر هدوءاً؛ وكأن الحكاية، لا الاسم، هي بطلة البوستر.

قبلةً عالمية للسياحة والترفيه

وبهذه النجاحات يرسخ موسم الرياض بجهود كوادره، وفي مقدمتهم المستشار تركي آل الشيخ، مكانته قبلةً عالمية للسياحة والترفيه، مجسداً مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030، في ظل القيادة الرشيدة.