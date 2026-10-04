علمت «عكاظ» عن آلية جديدة لمتابعة ورصد كافة الممارسات التي تتعلق بنشر بعض المحامين وقائع التحقيقات وتفاصيل الدعاوى والمحاكمات عبر وسائل الإعلام والمنصات الرقمية، في ضوء الضوابط النظامية والمهنية المنظمة للنشر والظهور الإعلامي.
وأوضحت مصادر لـ«عكاظ» أن المادة التاسعة من نظام المطبوعات والنشر تحظر نشر وقائع التحقيقات أو المحاكمات بأي وسيلة دون الحصول على إذن من الجهة المخولة نظاماً، فيما تنظم القاعدتان السابعة والثلاثون والثامنة والثلاثون من قواعد السلوك المهني للمحامين مشاركة المحامي في وسائل الإعلام والنشر الإلكتروني والإعلان المباشر وغير المباشر.
وتلزم القواعد المحامي بحماية خصوصية العملاء وسرية بياناتهم، ومراعاة مقتضيات التحقيق والمحاكمة، وتجنّب التضليل والخداع، كما تضبط الإعلان بما يحفظ أصول المهنة والثقة بالمرفق العدلي.
وبحسب مصادر «عكاظ»، تشمل الممارسات محل المتابعة المستمرة، نشر تفاصيل أو وثائق مرتبطة بقضايا منظورة، بما في ذلك نشر أي حكم قضائي أو أي جزء منه، في مختلف درجات التقاضي، سواء اكتسب الحكم الصفة النهائية أم لم يكتسبها، متى كان النشر دون إذن الجهة المختصة.
شددت المصادر على أن الحالات المخالفة ستخضع للإجراءات المقررة وفق الأنظمة والقواعد ذات الصلة، إذ تهدف هذه الضوابط إلى حماية حقوق أطراف الدعوى وخصوصيتهم، والمحافظة على سلامة إجراءات التحقيق والنظر القضائي، وتعزيز المسؤولية المهنية للمحامي عند تناول القضايا في المجال العام.