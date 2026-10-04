“Okaz” learned about a new mechanism to monitor and track all practices related to some lawyers publishing details of investigations and lawsuits through media and digital platforms, in light of the regulatory and professional controls governing publication and media appearance.

Sources told “Okaz” that Article 9 of the Press and Publication Law prohibits publishing details of investigations or trials by any means without obtaining permission from the legally authorized body, while the 37th and 38th rules of the professional conduct code for lawyers regulate a lawyer's participation in media, electronic publication, and direct and indirect advertising.

The rules require lawyers to protect the privacy of clients and the confidentiality of their data, to consider the requirements of investigation and trial, and to avoid misleading and deception, as well as to regulate advertising in a manner that preserves the principles of the profession and trust in the judicial facility.

According to “Okaz” sources, the practices subject to continuous monitoring include publishing details or documents related to ongoing cases, including publishing any judicial ruling or any part of it, at various levels of litigation, whether the ruling has become final or not, as long as the publication is without the permission of the competent authority.

The sources emphasized that violations will be subject to the prescribed procedures according to the relevant regulations and rules, as these controls aim to protect the rights and privacy of the parties to the lawsuit, maintain the integrity of investigation procedures and judicial consideration, and enhance the professional responsibility of the lawyer when addressing cases in the public domain.