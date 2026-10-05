على وقع التقدم العسكري في الساحل الغربي وفرار مليشيا الحوثي من مديرية المخا، كشف مصدر عسكري يمني لـ«عكاظ»، اليوم (الإثنين)، عن سيطرة الجيش اليمني على عدد من المناطق في محافظتي مأرب والجوف، وتكبيد مليشيا الحوثي خسائر فادحة.
وقال المصدر إن الجيش سيطر على مركز مديرية مدغل بمحافظة مأرب، وسط حالة من الذعر والرعب في أوساط مليشيا الحوثي، مبيناً أن التمهيد الجوي والتقدم العسكري أديا إلى مقتل العشرات من قيادات وعناصر المليشيا.
وذكرت مصادر عسكرية أن الجيش سيطر كذلك على معسكر أم الريش في مديرية الجوبة جنوب مأرب، الذي يعد من المعسكرات المهمة نظراً إلى موقعه الاستراتيجي.
وفي محافظة الجوف، شمال شرق اليمن، أكدت مصادر ميدانية تحرير مدينة اليتمة، فيما نشر ناشطون يمنيون مقاطع تظهر دخول القوات إلى مركز المديرية، وسط فرار عناصر مليشيا الحوثي.
من جهة أخرى، قال سكان محليون لـ«عكاظ» إن عناصر مليشيا الحوثي شوهدت وهي تفر من المديرية، بالتزامن مع ضربات جوية مكثفة استهدفت مواقعها وتحركاتها، مبينين أن جميع المحلات التجارية أغلقت أبوابها تماماً في المخا، فيما بدت الشوارع خالية من الحركة باستثناء مركبات الحوثيين.
جاء ذلك في الوقت الذي تحدثت وسائل إعلام يمنية عن إخلاء مليشيا الحوثي عشرات الخبراء الإيرانيين من معسكر خالد بن الوليد، بعد اقتراب قوات الجيش اليمني من جبال السمان القريبة من المعسكر، فيما أخلت المليشيا عناصر أخرى من محافظة الحديدة.
وأفادت المصادر بوجود حالة من الرعب والانهيار في صفوف مليشيا الحوثي، وسط مخاوف من امتداد العملية العسكرية بشكل متسارع إلى محافظة الحديدة، مشيرة إلى أن المليشيا تخشى تنفيذ عملية بحرية بعد أن أصبحت منهكة تماماً، يتم خلالها تحرير الحديدة.
وأبلغ مصدر عسكري «عكاظ» أن الجيش دخل، في هذه الأثناء، منطقة شريرة في مديرية الوازعية، وتمكن من قطع طريق راسن بالكامل أمام إمدادات مليشيا الحوثي، متوقعاً أن تشهد الساعات الـ24 القادمة تحرير كامل مديريات جنوب تعز والوازعية وموزع، وصولاً إلى مناطق الساحل الغربي.
Amid the military advances on the western coast and the retreat of the Houthi militia from the Al-Mokha district, a Yemeni military source revealed to "Okaz" today (Monday) that the Yemeni army has taken control of several areas in the Marib and Al-Jawf governorates, inflicting heavy losses on the Houthi militia.
The source stated that the army has taken control of the center of the Madghal district in Marib, amidst a state of panic and fear among the Houthi militia, indicating that air support and military advances have led to the deaths of dozens of militia leaders and members.
Military sources reported that the army also took control of the Um Al-Reesh camp in the Al-Jawbah district south of Marib, which is considered one of the important camps due to its strategic location.
In Al-Jawf governorate, northeast Yemen, field sources confirmed the liberation of the city of Al-Yatmah, while Yemeni activists published clips showing the forces entering the district center, amidst the retreat of Houthi militia members.
On another note, local residents told "Okaz" that Houthi militia members were seen fleeing from the district, coinciding with intensive airstrikes targeting their positions and movements, noting that all commercial shops in Al-Mokha completely closed their doors, while the streets appeared empty of movement except for Houthi vehicles.
This came at a time when Yemeni media reported that the Houthi militia evacuated dozens of Iranian experts from the Khalid bin Al-Walid camp, after the Yemeni army approached the nearby Al-Saman mountains, while the militia evacuated other members from Al-Hudaydah governorate.
Sources reported a state of fear and collapse within the Houthi militia, amid concerns that the military operation would rapidly extend to Al-Hudaydah governorate, indicating that the militia fears a naval operation as it has become completely exhausted, during which Al-Hudaydah would be liberated.
A military source informed "Okaz" that the army has entered, in the meantime, a wicked area in the Al-Waziyah district, managing to completely cut off the Rasin road in front of Houthi militia supplies, expecting that the next 24 hours will witness the complete liberation of the southern districts of Taiz, Al-Waziyah, and Mawza, reaching the western coast areas.