على وقع التقدم العسكري في الساحل الغربي وفرار مليشيا الحوثي من مديرية المخا، كشف مصدر عسكري يمني لـ«عكاظ»، اليوم (الإثنين)، عن سيطرة الجيش اليمني على عدد من المناطق في محافظتي مأرب والجوف، وتكبيد مليشيا الحوثي خسائر فادحة.


وقال المصدر إن الجيش سيطر على مركز مديرية مدغل بمحافظة مأرب، وسط حالة من الذعر والرعب في أوساط مليشيا الحوثي، مبيناً أن التمهيد الجوي والتقدم العسكري أديا إلى مقتل العشرات من قيادات وعناصر المليشيا.


وذكرت مصادر عسكرية أن الجيش سيطر كذلك على معسكر أم الريش في مديرية الجوبة جنوب مأرب، الذي يعد من المعسكرات المهمة نظراً إلى موقعه الاستراتيجي.


وفي محافظة الجوف، شمال شرق اليمن، أكدت مصادر ميدانية تحرير مدينة اليتمة، فيما نشر ناشطون يمنيون مقاطع تظهر دخول القوات إلى مركز المديرية، وسط فرار عناصر مليشيا الحوثي.


من جهة أخرى، قال سكان محليون لـ«عكاظ» إن عناصر مليشيا الحوثي شوهدت وهي تفر من المديرية، بالتزامن مع ضربات جوية مكثفة استهدفت مواقعها وتحركاتها، مبينين أن جميع المحلات التجارية أغلقت أبوابها تماماً في المخا، فيما بدت الشوارع خالية من الحركة باستثناء مركبات الحوثيين.


جاء ذلك في الوقت الذي تحدثت وسائل إعلام يمنية عن إخلاء مليشيا الحوثي عشرات الخبراء الإيرانيين من معسكر خالد بن الوليد، بعد اقتراب قوات الجيش اليمني من جبال السمان القريبة من المعسكر، فيما أخلت المليشيا عناصر أخرى من محافظة الحديدة.


وأفادت المصادر بوجود حالة من الرعب والانهيار في صفوف مليشيا الحوثي، وسط مخاوف من امتداد العملية العسكرية بشكل متسارع إلى محافظة الحديدة، مشيرة إلى أن المليشيا تخشى تنفيذ عملية بحرية بعد أن أصبحت منهكة تماماً، يتم خلالها تحرير الحديدة.


وأبلغ مصدر عسكري «عكاظ» أن الجيش دخل، في هذه الأثناء، منطقة شريرة في مديرية الوازعية، وتمكن من قطع طريق راسن بالكامل أمام إمدادات مليشيا الحوثي، متوقعاً أن تشهد الساعات الـ24 القادمة تحرير كامل مديريات جنوب تعز والوازعية وموزع، وصولاً إلى مناطق الساحل الغربي.