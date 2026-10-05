Amid the military advances on the western coast and the retreat of the Houthi militia from the Al-Mokha district, a Yemeni military source revealed to "Okaz" today (Monday) that the Yemeni army has taken control of several areas in the Marib and Al-Jawf governorates, inflicting heavy losses on the Houthi militia.



The source stated that the army has taken control of the center of the Madghal district in Marib, amidst a state of panic and fear among the Houthi militia, indicating that air support and military advances have led to the deaths of dozens of militia leaders and members.



Military sources reported that the army also took control of the Um Al-Reesh camp in the Al-Jawbah district south of Marib, which is considered one of the important camps due to its strategic location.



In Al-Jawf governorate, northeast Yemen, field sources confirmed the liberation of the city of Al-Yatmah, while Yemeni activists published clips showing the forces entering the district center, amidst the retreat of Houthi militia members.



On another note, local residents told "Okaz" that Houthi militia members were seen fleeing from the district, coinciding with intensive airstrikes targeting their positions and movements, noting that all commercial shops in Al-Mokha completely closed their doors, while the streets appeared empty of movement except for Houthi vehicles.



This came at a time when Yemeni media reported that the Houthi militia evacuated dozens of Iranian experts from the Khalid bin Al-Walid camp, after the Yemeni army approached the nearby Al-Saman mountains, while the militia evacuated other members from Al-Hudaydah governorate.



Sources reported a state of fear and collapse within the Houthi militia, amid concerns that the military operation would rapidly extend to Al-Hudaydah governorate, indicating that the militia fears a naval operation as it has become completely exhausted, during which Al-Hudaydah would be liberated.



A military source informed "Okaz" that the army has entered, in the meantime, a wicked area in the Al-Waziyah district, managing to completely cut off the Rasin road in front of Houthi militia supplies, expecting that the next 24 hours will witness the complete liberation of the southern districts of Taiz, Al-Waziyah, and Mawza, reaching the western coast areas.