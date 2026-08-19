شن وزير الدفاع الأوكراني السابق ميخايلو فيدوروف هجوماً حاداً على الرئيس فولوديمير زيلينسكي، متهماً حكومته بـ«الفشل المنهجي» وانتشار الفساد، وحذر من أن ذلك يقوض قدرة أوكرانيا على مواجهة روسيا.


آلية تسمح بإجراء الانتخابات


ودعا فيدوروف إلى وضع آلية تسمح بإجراء انتخابات استثنائية حتى في ظل استمرار الحرب، مؤكدا أن كييف لا ينبغي أن تسمح للرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين بتحديد موعد عودة الأوكرانيين إلى صناديق الاقتراع.


وقال إن «الديمقراطية الأوكرانية يجب ألا تعتمد على حسن نية الكرملين»، مؤكداً أن الديمقراطية ليست ترفاً في زمن السلم، بل جزء من الأهداف التي تقاتل أوكرانيا من أجلها.


خلاف بعد أسابيع من الإقالة


جاءت تصريحات فيدوروف بعد أسابيع من إقالته من منصب وزير الدفاع، في تعديل حكومي أثار جدلاً سياسياً، وسط خلافات بشأن إدارة الوزارة والمشتريات العسكرية.


واتهم فيدوروف قيادات عسكرية بعرقلة الإصلاحات التي كان يسعى لتنفيذها، بينما قال زيلينسكي إن العلاقة بين وزير الدفاع والقيادة العسكرية العليا وصلت إلى طريق مسدود.


ورفض الوزير السابق عروضاً لتولي مناصب حكومية أخرى، معتبراً أن الرئاسة ووزارة الدفاع والقيادة العسكرية هي المواقع التي تمتلك الصلاحيات الكافية للتأثير في مسار الحرب.


الانتخابات في زمن الحرب


واعتبر فيدوروف أن على أوكرانيا الاستعداد لاحتمال استمرار الحرب لسنوات، ووضع «آلية قانونية وآمنة وواقعية» تتيح استئناف العملية الديمقراطية، بما يضمن مشاركة الجنود، والأوكرانيين المقيمين في الخارج، وسكان المناطق القريبة من خطوط المواجهة.


وتمنع الأحكام العرفية المفروضة منذ الغزو الروسي عام 2022 إجراء الانتخابات الوطنية، ما أبقى زيلينسكي والبرلمان في مناصبهما بعد انتهاء المدد الانتخابية المعتادة.


معارضة داخل البرلمان


وتواجه دعوة فيدوروف معارضة من نواب في حزب زيلينسكي، الذين يرون أن إجراء انتخابات خلال الحرب قد يخلق حالة من الانقسام ويمنح موسكو فرصة لاستغلال هشاشة الوضع الداخلي.


وقال النائب أوليكساندر ميريجكو إن المستفيد الوحيد من انتخابات تُجرى في ظروف الحرب سيكون بوتين، فيما حذر نواب آخرون من أن حملة انتخابية حادة قد تزيد الانقسامات وتضر بالمجهود الحربي.


ويأتي تصعيد فيدوروف في وقت تتزايد فيه الأسئلة حول مستقبل القيادة السياسية في كييف، ومستوى الشفافية في إدارة الدولة، والعلاقة بين السلطة السياسية والقيادة العسكرية.