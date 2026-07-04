فتحت وزارة الداخلية اليوم (السبت) باب القبول والتسجيل للالتحاق ببكالوريوس العلوم الأمنية بكلية الملك فهد لحاملي شهادة الثانوية العامة للعام 1448هـ وينتهي التقديم يوم الأربعاء 8 يوليو 2026.


ويشترط للقبول أن يكون المتقدم سعودي الأصل والمنشأ، ويستثنى من ذلك من نشأ مع والده أثناء خدمته للدولة خارج المملكة، وأن يكون من خريجي العام الدراسي الحالي (انتظام نهاري)، ولا يُقبل خريجو الأعوام السابقة.


ومن الشروط أيضاً ألا يقل المعدل التراكمي في الثانوية العامة عن 80% و ألا تقل درجة اختبار القدرات العامة عن 70%، والتحصيلي عن 65% و أن يكون المتقدم حسن السيرة والسلوك، غير محكوم عليه بحد شرعي أو جريمة مخلة بالشرف، وألا يقل عمر المتقدم عن 17 عاماً ولا يزيد على 22 عاماً عند بداية العام الدراسي، مع اجتياز الفحص الطبي، والمقابلة الشخصية، واللياقة البدنية.