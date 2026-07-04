The Ministry of Interior opened today (Saturday) the door for acceptance and registration for the Bachelor of Security Sciences at King Fahd College for holders of the high school diploma for the year 1448 AH, and the application will close on Wednesday, July 8, 2026.



It is required for acceptance that the applicant be of Saudi origin and upbringing, with an exception for those who were raised with their father while he was serving the state outside the Kingdom, and that they be graduates of the current academic year (full-time), as graduates from previous years will not be accepted.



Other conditions include that the cumulative GPA in high school should not be less than 80%, and the score in the General Aptitude Test should not be less than 70%, and the Achievement Test should not be less than 65%. The applicant must also have a good conduct and behavior record, not be convicted of a legal penalty or a crime that undermines honor, and must be at least 17 years old and not more than 22 years old at the beginning of the academic year, in addition to passing the medical examination, the personal interview, and the physical fitness test.