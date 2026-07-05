The Iraqi Minister of Communications, Mustafa Sand, revealed the escape of two individuals accused of major financial corruption to France, in a case related to "refinery contracts." He announced in a post on "Facebook" today (Sunday) that they possess smuggled funds estimated at around half a billion dollars.



Sand stated that the first accused was responsible for the economic committee affiliated with a suspended undersecretary of the ministry and fled along with his brother, affirming that Prime Minister Ali Faleh Al-Zaydi insists on pursuing them judicially through international channels to recover them and the stolen funds.



Informed sources disclosed the identities of the brothers as Hassan and Mohammed Al-Kurdi, confirming that the Iraqi judiciary issued two international arrest warrants against them via "Interpol."



The sources added that the brothers were outside Iraq at the time of the arrest of the third accused in the case (Adnan Al-Jumaili), confirming that Hassan Al-Kurdi managed the "commissions" file in the refinery contracts and managed to smuggle millions of dollars through a complex financial network operating outside the country.



For its part, the Iraqi Integrity Commission announced the recovery of a very good percentage of the funds that were smuggled abroad, stating that there are many surprises ahead in the file of recovering the embezzled funds for this year.



The commission indicated that it managed to recover about half of the number of accused individuals who fled abroad as part of the anti-corruption campaign, adding that there is significant cooperation between "Interpol" and law enforcement agencies, although there is a problem with some countries regarding the recovery of accused individuals.



Yesterday (Saturday), Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaydi directed the granting of a substantial financial percentage to informants about public assets and funds obtained from corruption crimes.



The media office announced in a statement that the Prime Minister urges all citizens to report public assets and funds obtained from corruption crimes, to contribute to uncovering and recovering them and returning them to the state, based on the legal, moral, and national responsibility, and his commitment to protecting public funds, in adherence to what was stated in the ministerial program.



The statement added that the Prime Minister directed the granting of a substantial financial percentage to whistleblowers, in appreciation of their national role and in support of efforts to combat corruption and protect public funds.