كشف وزير الاتصالات العراقي مصطفى سند فرار شخصين متهمين بفساد مالي كبير إلى فرنسا، في قضية ترتبط بـ«عقود المصافي»، وأعلن في منشور على «فيسبوك»، اليوم (الأحد)، أن بحوزتهما أموالاً مهربة تقدر بنحو نصف مليار دولار.


وقال سند إن المتهم الأول كان مسؤولاً عن اللجنة الاقتصادية التابعة لوكيل وزارة موقوف، وفرّ برفقة شقيقه، مؤكداً أن رئيس الوزراء علي فالح الزيدي يصر على متابعتهما قضائياً عبر القنوات الدولية لاستردادهما والأموال المسروقة.


وأفصحت مصادر مطلعة عن هوية الشقيقين وهما حسن ومحمد الكردي، مؤكدة أن القضاء العراقي أصدر بحقهما مذكرتي قبض دوليتين عبر «الإنتربول».


وأضافت المصادر أن الأخوين كانا خارج العراق وقت اعتقال المتهم الثالث في القضية (عدنان الجميلي)، مؤكدة أن حسن الكردي كان يدير ملف «العمولات» في عقود المصافي، وتمكن من تهريب ملايين الدولارات عبر شبكة مالية معقدة تعمل خارج البلاد.


من جانبها، أعلنت هيئة النزاهة العراقية استعادة نسبة جيدة جداً من الأموال التي هُرِّبت إلى الخارج، وأفادت بأن القادم في ملف استرداد الأموال المنهوبة لهذا العام فيه الكثير من المفاجآت.


وأشارت الهيئة إلى أنها تمكنت من استرداد نحو نصف عدد المتهمين الذين فروا إلى الخارج في إطار حملة مكافحة الفساد، مضيفة أن هناك تعاوناً كبيراً بين «الإنتربول» وأجهزة إنفاذ القانون، غير أن هناك مشكلة مع بعض الدول بشأن استرداد متهمين.


وكان رئيس الوزراء العراقي علي الزيدي وجه أمس (السبت)، بمنح نسبة مالية مجزية للمخبرين عن الأصول والأموال العامة المتحصلة من جرائم فساد.


وأعلن المكتب الإعلامي، في بيان، أن رئيس مجلس الوزراء يهيب بالمواطنين كافة، الإخبار عن الأصول والأموال العامة المتحصلة من جرائم فساد، للإسهام في كشفها واستردادها وإعادتها إلى الدولة، انطلاقاً من المسؤولية الشرعية والأخلاقية والوطنية، وحرصاً منه على المال العام وحمايته، التزاماً بما جاء في البرنامج الوزاري.


وأضاف البيان أن رئيس الوزراء وجّه بمنح نسبة مالية مجزية للمبلّغين، تقديراً لدورهم الوطني ودعماً لجهود مكافحة الفساد وحماية الأموال العامة.