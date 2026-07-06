The René Lalique Museum in eastern France was subjected to a robbery, resulting in the theft of a collection of rare jewelry valued at around four million euros, in an incident that has reignited concerns about the security of museums and art collections in the country.

The French news agency reported that the theft occurred yesterday (Sunday), targeting valuable items inside the museum dedicated to the works of the famous French artist and jeweler René Lalique, while French authorities have launched an investigation to uncover the circumstances of the incident and the identity of the perpetrators.

Authorities have not yet disclosed details about the method used in the robbery or the number of stolen pieces, as security forces have cordoned off the museum and begun reviewing surveillance camera footage and collecting forensic evidence to track down the culprits and recover the stolen items.

The René Lalique Museum is one of the most prominent museums specializing in glass art and jewelry, housing rare collections of works by the French artist associated with the Art Nouveau movement, attracting thousands of visitors annually from around the world.

The robbery comes at a time when concerns are growing about the targeting of European museums that house high-value collections, especially with the increasing activity of networks involved in the theft of art and rare jewelry.

The recent robbery has brought to mind the debate that has taken place in France over the past few months regarding security measures in museums, after the Louvre Museum experienced an incident that garnered widespread attention and reignited discussions about the protection of cultural heritage and art collections with historical and financial value.

René Lalique (1860-1945) is considered one of the foremost designers of jewelry and artistic glass in France and the world, renowned for creating distinctive designs inspired by nature, and his works have become rare collectibles displayed in global museums and fetching high prices at international auctions, making them a potential target for antique and art theft gangs.