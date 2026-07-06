تعرض متحف رينيه لاليك شرقي فرنسا لعملية سطو، أسفرت عن سرقة مجموعة من المجوهرات النادرة تُقدر قيمتها بنحو أربعة ملايين يورو، في حادثة أعادت إلى الواجهة المخاوف بشأن أمن المتاحف والمقتنيات الفنية في البلاد.
وذكرت وكالة الأنباء الفرنسية أن عملية السرقة وقعت أمس (الأحد)، واستهدفت مقتنيات ثمينة داخل المتحف المخصص لأعمال الفنان وصانع المجوهرات الفرنسي الشهير رينيه لاليك، فيما باشرت السلطات الفرنسية تحقيقاً لكشف ملابسات الحادث وهوية المنفذين.
ولم تكشف السلطات حتى الآن عن تفاصيل الطريقة التي نُفذت بها عملية السطو أو عدد القطع المسروقة، في وقت فرضت الأجهزة الأمنية طوقاً حول المتحف، وبدأت مراجعة تسجيلات كاميرات المراقبة وجمع الأدلة الجنائية لتعقب الجناة واستعادة المقتنيات المسروقة.
ويُعد متحف رينيه لاليك من أبرز المتاحف المتخصصة في فنون الزجاج والمجوهرات، إذ يضم مجموعات نادرة من أعمال الفنان الفرنسي الذي ارتبط اسمه بحركة «الفن الجديد» (آرت نوفو)، ويستقطب آلاف الزوار سنوياً من مختلف أنحاء العالم.
وتأتي عملية السطو في وقت تتزايد المخاوف بشأن استهداف المتاحف الأوروبية التي تضم مقتنيات عالية القيمة، خصوصاً مع تنامي نشاط شبكات سرقة الأعمال الفنية والمجوهرات النادرة.
وأعادت عملية السطو الأخيرة إلى الأذهان الجدل الذي شهدته فرنسا خلال الأشهر الماضية بشأن الإجراءات الأمنية في المتاحف، بعدما تعرض متحف اللوفر لواقعة أثارت اهتماماً واسعاً وأعادت النقاش حول حماية التراث الثقافي والمقتنيات الفنية ذات القيمة التاريخية والمالية.
ويُعد رينيه لاليك (1860-1945) أحد أبرز مصممي المجوهرات والزجاج الفني في فرنسا والعالم، واشتهر بابتكار تصميمات مميزة مستوحاة من الطبيعة، وتحولت أعماله إلى مقتنيات نادرة تُعرض في المتاحف العالمية وتحقق أسعاراً مرتفعة في المزادات الدولية، ما يجعلها هدفاً محتملاً لعصابات سرقة التحف والأعمال الفنية.
The René Lalique Museum in eastern France was subjected to a robbery, resulting in the theft of a collection of rare jewelry valued at around four million euros, in an incident that has reignited concerns about the security of museums and art collections in the country.
The French news agency reported that the theft occurred yesterday (Sunday), targeting valuable items inside the museum dedicated to the works of the famous French artist and jeweler René Lalique, while French authorities have launched an investigation to uncover the circumstances of the incident and the identity of the perpetrators.
Authorities have not yet disclosed details about the method used in the robbery or the number of stolen pieces, as security forces have cordoned off the museum and begun reviewing surveillance camera footage and collecting forensic evidence to track down the culprits and recover the stolen items.
The René Lalique Museum is one of the most prominent museums specializing in glass art and jewelry, housing rare collections of works by the French artist associated with the Art Nouveau movement, attracting thousands of visitors annually from around the world.
The robbery comes at a time when concerns are growing about the targeting of European museums that house high-value collections, especially with the increasing activity of networks involved in the theft of art and rare jewelry.
The recent robbery has brought to mind the debate that has taken place in France over the past few months regarding security measures in museums, after the Louvre Museum experienced an incident that garnered widespread attention and reignited discussions about the protection of cultural heritage and art collections with historical and financial value.
René Lalique (1860-1945) is considered one of the foremost designers of jewelry and artistic glass in France and the world, renowned for creating distinctive designs inspired by nature, and his works have become rare collectibles displayed in global museums and fetching high prices at international auctions, making them a potential target for antique and art theft gangs.