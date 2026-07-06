تعرض متحف رينيه لاليك شرقي فرنسا لعملية سطو، أسفرت عن سرقة مجموعة من المجوهرات النادرة تُقدر قيمتها بنحو أربعة ملايين يورو، في حادثة أعادت إلى الواجهة المخاوف بشأن أمن المتاحف والمقتنيات الفنية في البلاد.

وذكرت وكالة الأنباء الفرنسية أن عملية السرقة وقعت أمس (الأحد)، واستهدفت مقتنيات ثمينة داخل المتحف المخصص لأعمال الفنان وصانع المجوهرات الفرنسي الشهير رينيه لاليك، فيما باشرت السلطات الفرنسية تحقيقاً لكشف ملابسات الحادث وهوية المنفذين.

ولم تكشف السلطات حتى الآن عن تفاصيل الطريقة التي نُفذت بها عملية السطو أو عدد القطع المسروقة، في وقت فرضت الأجهزة الأمنية طوقاً حول المتحف، وبدأت مراجعة تسجيلات كاميرات المراقبة وجمع الأدلة الجنائية لتعقب الجناة واستعادة المقتنيات المسروقة.

ويُعد متحف رينيه لاليك من أبرز المتاحف المتخصصة في فنون الزجاج والمجوهرات، إذ يضم مجموعات نادرة من أعمال الفنان الفرنسي الذي ارتبط اسمه بحركة «الفن الجديد» (آرت نوفو)، ويستقطب آلاف الزوار سنوياً من مختلف أنحاء العالم.

وتأتي عملية السطو في وقت تتزايد المخاوف بشأن استهداف المتاحف الأوروبية التي تضم مقتنيات عالية القيمة، خصوصاً مع تنامي نشاط شبكات سرقة الأعمال الفنية والمجوهرات النادرة.

وأعادت عملية السطو الأخيرة إلى الأذهان الجدل الذي شهدته فرنسا خلال الأشهر الماضية بشأن الإجراءات الأمنية في المتاحف، بعدما تعرض متحف اللوفر لواقعة أثارت اهتماماً واسعاً وأعادت النقاش حول حماية التراث الثقافي والمقتنيات الفنية ذات القيمة التاريخية والمالية.

ويُعد رينيه لاليك (1860-1945) أحد أبرز مصممي المجوهرات والزجاج الفني في فرنسا والعالم، واشتهر بابتكار تصميمات مميزة مستوحاة من الطبيعة، وتحولت أعماله إلى مقتنيات نادرة تُعرض في المتاحف العالمية وتحقق أسعاراً مرتفعة في المزادات الدولية، ما يجعلها هدفاً محتملاً لعصابات سرقة التحف والأعمال الفنية.