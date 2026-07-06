دشّن وزير التعليم يوسف بن عبدالله البنيان، ووزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية بندر بن إبراهيم الخريف، (الأحد)، برنامج «صيف موهبة» الذي تنظمه مؤسسة الملك عبدالعزيز ورجاله للموهبة والإبداع «موهبة»، ويُنفذ في 19 مدينة داخل المملكة وخارجها، بالتعاون مع نخبة من الجهات الأكاديمية والبحثية.
وشارك في التدشين محافظ هيئة تنمية البحث والتطوير والابتكار المكلّف الدكتور منير بن محمود الدسوقي، ومحافظ الهيئة الوطنية للأمن السيبراني المهندس ماجد بن محمد المزيد، ونائب وزير البيئة والمياه والزراعة المهندس منصور بن هلال المشيطي، والرئيس التنفيذي لهيئة فنون العمارة والتصميم الأمير نواف بن عبدالعزيز بن عيّاف.
ويتضمن «صيف موهبة» حزمة من البرامج الإثرائية والعلمية، تشمل برنامج موهبة الإثرائي الأكاديمي، وبرنامج موهبة الإثرائي البحثي، وبرنامج موهبة الإثرائي العالمي، وبرنامج سفراء موهبة، وبرنامج تطوير الألعاب الإلكترونية، وبرامج تقنية أخرى، عبر أربعة مسارات متخصصة في صحة الإنسان، والريادة في الطاقة والصناعة، واستدامة البيئة والاحتياجات الأساسية، واقتصاديات المستقبل، بما يواكب الأولويات الوطنية للبحث والتطوير والابتكار.
وأوضح وزير التعليم أن «صيف موهبة» يمثل مساراً نوعياً لإثراء معارف الطلبة الموهوبين وتنمية مهاراتهم في بيئات تعليمية محفزة، من خلال 88 وحدة إثرائية تُنفّذ داخل المملكة وخارجها لأكثر من 12 ألف طالب وطالبة من الموهوبين، مشيراً إلى أن هذه البرامج تعكس الشراكة الفاعلة بين وزارة التعليم و«موهبة» والجهات ذات العلاقة في إعداد جيل مبدع ومنافس في مجالات العلوم والمعرفة.
من جانبه، ثمّن الأمين العام لمؤسسة «موهبة» عبدالعزيز بن صالح الكريديس تدشين الوزيرين «صيف موهبة»، مؤكداً أن هذه الخطوة تعكس تكامل الجهود الوطنية في رعاية الموهوبين وتمكينهم، وتجسّد اهتمام القطاعات الوطنية بتوفير بيئات تعليمية ومعرفية نوعية تسهم في إعداد جيل مبدع ومنافس، قادر على الإسهام في مسارات التنمية ومجالات المستقبل.
وبيّن الكريديس أن «صيف موهبة» يشكّل محطة جديدة في مسيرة المؤسسة للاستثمار في العقول الواعدة، من خلال منظومة برامج نوعية ترتبط بمسارات الأولويات الوطنية، وتُنفّذ بالشراكة مع 53 مؤسسة أكاديمية وبحثية وجهات تعليمية متخصصة في المملكة، واليابان، والولايات المتحدة الأمريكية، والمملكة المتحدة.
ويأتي «صيف موهبة» امتداداً لتكامل الجهود الوطنية في رعاية وتمكين الطلبة الموهوبين، من خلال برامج نوعية تسهم في تنمية قدراتهم، وإثراء معارفهم، وتعزيز جاهزيتهم للمنافسة في المحافل العلمية العالمية، إلى جانب إتاحة تجارب تعليمية ومعرفية تعزز حضورهم في مجالات المستقبل.