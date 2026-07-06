The Minister of Education, Yusuf bin Abdullah Al-Bunyan, and the Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, Bandar bin Ibrahim Al-Kharif, launched the "Summer of Talent" program on (Sunday), organized by the King Abdulaziz and His Companions Foundation for Giftedness and Creativity "Mawhiba", which will be implemented in 19 cities inside and outside the Kingdom, in collaboration with a select group of academic and research institutions.

Participating in the launch were the Acting Governor of the Research, Development, and Innovation Authority, Dr. Munir bin Mahmoud Al-Dosouqi, the Governor of the National Cybersecurity Authority, Engineer Majid bin Mohammed Al-Mazid, the Deputy Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, Engineer Mansour bin Hilal Al-Mushaiti, and the CEO of the Architecture and Design Arts Authority, Prince Nawaf bin Abdulaziz bin Ayaf.

The "Summer of Talent" includes a package of enrichment and scientific programs, including the Academic Enrichment Program, the Research Enrichment Program, the Global Enrichment Program, the Talent Ambassadors Program, the Electronic Games Development Program, and other technical programs, through four specialized tracks in Human Health, Leadership in Energy and Industry, Environmental Sustainability and Basic Needs, and Future Economies, aligning with national priorities for research, development, and innovation.

The Minister of Education explained that the "Summer of Talent" represents a qualitative pathway to enrich the knowledge of gifted students and develop their skills in stimulating educational environments, through 88 enrichment units implemented inside and outside the Kingdom for more than 12,000 gifted male and female students, noting that these programs reflect the effective partnership between the Ministry of Education, "Mawhiba", and relevant entities in preparing a creative and competitive generation in the fields of science and knowledge.

For his part, the Secretary-General of the "Mawhiba" Foundation, Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Kuridis, appreciated the launch of "Summer of Talent" by the ministers, affirming that this step reflects the integration of national efforts in nurturing and empowering gifted individuals, and embodies the interest of national sectors in providing quality educational and knowledge environments that contribute to preparing a creative and competitive generation capable of contributing to development pathways and future fields.

Al-Kuridis indicated that the "Summer of Talent" represents a new milestone in the foundation's journey to invest in promising minds, through a system of quality programs linked to national priority pathways, implemented in partnership with 53 academic and research institutions and specialized educational entities in the Kingdom, Japan, the United States of America, and the United Kingdom.

The "Summer of Talent" comes as an extension of the integration of national efforts in nurturing and empowering gifted students, through quality programs that contribute to developing their capabilities, enriching their knowledge, and enhancing their readiness to compete in global scientific forums, alongside providing educational and knowledge experiences that enhance their presence in future fields.