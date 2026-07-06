قضت محكمة نمساوية اليوم (الإثنين) بسجن ضابطين سوريين سابقين في عهد النظام المخلوع بشار الأسد، لمدة 8 سنوات لكل منهما، إثر إدانتهما بارتكاب جرائم تعذيب وانتهاكات ممنهجة بحق معتقلين داخل مراكز الاحتجاز، فيما دفع الضابطان ببراءتهما.


وأدانت المحكمة الإقليمية الجنائية في فيينا الضابطين السابقين في عهد النظام البائد؛ خالد الحلبي ومصعب أبو ركبة، بارتكاب جرائم تعذيب وانتهاكات بحق معتقلين في سورية، مع احتساب مدة التوقيف الاحتياطي من العقوبة، بحسب وكالة الأنباء السورية «سانا».


وتضمنت لائحة الاتهام التي استمرت شهراً، شهادات أكثر من 12 ضحية، أكدوا فيها أمام المحكمة تعرضهم للضرب والصعق بالكهرباء أو سكب الماء الساخن والبارد عليهم.


وكان المتهم الرئيسي الحلبي يرأس في عهد النظام السابق فرع أمن الدولة (الفرع 335) في محافظة الرقة منذ اندلاع الانتفاضة على الرئيس السابق بشار الأسد 2011 وحتى 2013، حين سيطر الجيش السوري الحر على المدينة، لكنه قال أمام المحكمة إنه ساعد في تسهيل عملية الاستيلاء وفر في اليوم التالي، وهي رحلة أوصلته في نهاية المطاف إلى النمسا، حيث تقدم لاحقاً بطلب لجوء.


ونفى خالد علمه بأي أعمال عنف بحق المحتجزين في مبنى وكالته الأمنية، أو رؤيته أداة تعذيب سيئة السمعة تعرف باسم «بساط الريح»، وهي عبارة عن لوح خشبي يربط به الضحايا عند الخصر، عثر عليها هناك بعد فراره.


غير أن المحكمة قضت بأنه كان على علم بسوء معاملة السجناء المحتجزين لديه، وأنه مسؤول عنها، وشدد القاضي بالقول: «كنت على دراية تامة بذلك».


وذكر القاضي أن المسجونين تعرضوا للضرب فور اعتقالهم، مبيناً أن النيابة العامة أكدت أن الضرب وقع في فناء المبنى.


أما المتهم الثاني مصعب أبو ركبة فكان رئيس قسم التحقيقات في المباحث الجنائية في محافظة الرقة، ووفقاً للنيابة فإنه كان يلقب بـ«ملك الموت»، ووجهت له تهم التعذيب فقط.