The current events in the region bring us back to the policy of former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger towards Arab countries, stemming from the Arab-Israeli conflict. There is a belief that has been marketed for decades, which is that his policy, based on what is known as the "disassembly and reassembly" theory—meaning the disassembly of the unity of Arab fronts and preventing the return of a comprehensive Arab war against Israel—was aimed at taming the Arab peoples and states, transforming them into minimally stable countries but without any power. This may be true from an American perspective, and perhaps also from a traditional Arab viewpoint that has relied on a political angle that has underpinned Arab policy for decades.



In this article, I open a window for discussion on a facet of the changes that have occurred in Arab policy and compare it with Kissinger's project, a discussion that, of course, requires more than one article to unpack all its aspects and connections. The past few years have imposed many challenges on both the Arab citizen and observer alike, placing them before two options with no third; either to continue reading history from a narrow perspective dominated either by emotion and populism (and the writer of these lines fell into its trap at a certain stage) or by political agendas aimed at specific goals, or from a new perspective that reads the changes well, and more importantly, understands the political transformations in the Arab world itself, and reinterprets events from outside the narrow traditional Arab box.



Kissinger, the architect of foreign policy, wanted to sever the connection between Arab countries through the lens of the conflict with Israel, that is, to remove the Arab-Israeli conflict from the logic of a united front in favor of entrenching Israeli superiority in the region. Egypt's "Camp David" was the first model of this disassembly, followed by Jordan, leading to the transformations that most Arab countries have witnessed up to this day.



However, Kissinger perhaps did not anticipate that this transformation, which he initiated through the war against Israel, would lead to the rise of an Arab political, economic, and developmental power that is today considered a fundamental pillar not only of the region's security, economic, and political stability but also of global system stability. The Gulf Arab states represent the forefront and depth of this transformation, despite the differing political agendas of each country. This transformation actually began with the 2030 Vision launched by the Kingdom in 2016, which served as a model for most other countries. These countries did not attempt to reproduce the old power but rather innovated a new concept of power based on the notions of state, development, and influence, and have largely succeeded—and continue to succeed—in leveraging their financial strength to assert themselves as a geo-economic power that allows them to protect their national security without engaging in long and exhausting wars. In this context, it is essential to highlight the capability demonstrated by the Gulf states to protect themselves at the lowest possible cost to contain the repercussions of Israeli fragmentation in the region and the recent Iranian aggressions on their territories. This transformation was not swift; rather, it resulted from economic and political accumulations that extended over decades across all levels in economy, energy, diplomacy, soft power, technology, and more, in addition to developing their military systems, crystallizing into national projects.



A number of Arab countries—especially the Gulf Arab states—have shed the cloak of slogans and the drain of long conflicts that have only led to more suffering, destruction, divisions, political instability, and the spread of corruption. In countries like Lebanon, corruption and weapons are two sides of the same coin. Countries that prioritize their national interests before any other issue, accompanied by a vision for achieving development and building institutions at the national level, have proven to be more effective in possessing tools for political pressure even in issues that transcend national borders, such as the Palestinian issue, where Saudi Arabia is pushing to establish a new balance linking any potential relationship with Israel to a political ceiling for the Palestinians, which is a Palestinian state according to the Beirut Peace Conference of 2002.



From here, the most important lesson for countries like Lebanon and Palestine from these transformations in the region is to realize that the tools of confrontation have changed, and that slogans and cross-border weapons by the standards of the 1970s do not safeguard the country but rather turn it into a bargaining chip in the negotiations of others. What protects it and preserves its existence, identity, and role is possessing a national decision based on the constitution, distancing itself from ideological projects, and focusing on building actual—not merely formal—state institutions and a productive economy away from networks of influence and corruption.



The most distinguishing feature of this path is that these countries are in a state of continuous and necessary interaction and development according to events, such as the current war in the region, regarding their military defense capabilities and economic tools, based on a clear political vision.



Returning to Kissinger, it can be said that his strategy, which was based on reshaping the region without any influence that would disturb Israel or even the United States itself, now faces the rise of an Arab power shaped by the Gulf states, which possess the tools of influence that are today drawn by economics, technology, institutions, and development as much as they are drawn by military arsenals to confront regional challenges. The Gulf states have adeptly read the forthcoming transformations at the global level, possessing their tools, and have succeeded in leveraging their capabilities and transforming them into a vision and state project that has made them a regional and international power that neither allies nor adversaries can ignore in terms of its political weight and influence. Has Kissinger's strategy towards the Arabs turned against him? The discussion continues.