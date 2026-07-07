تعيدنا الأحداث الجارية حالياً في المنطقة إلى سياسة وزير الخارجية الأمريكي الأسبق هنري كيسنجر تجاه الدول العربية انطلاقاً من الصراع العربي الإسرائيلي. فثمّة اعتقاد تمّ تسويقه لعقود هو أن سياسته التي قامت على ما عرف بنظرية «التفكيك والتركيب»، أي تفكيك وحدة الجبهات العربية ومنع عودة حرب عربية شاملة ضد إسرائيل، إنما كانت تهدف إلى تدجين الشعوب والدول العربية وتحويلها إلى دول مستقرّة بالحد الأدنى لكن دون أي قوة. قد يصحّ ذلك من وجهة نظر أمريكية، وربما أيضاً من وجهة نظر عربية تقليدية تستند إلى زاوية سياسية ارتكزت عليها السياسة العربية لعقود.


في هذا المقال، أفتح نافذة للنقاش على جانب من التبدّل الذي حدث في السياسة العربية ومقارنتها بمشروع كيسنجر، وهو نقاش بطبيعة الحال يحتاج إلى أكثر من مقال لتفكيك كافة جوانبه وارتباطاته. فالسنوات القليلة الماضية فرضت تحديات كثيرة على المواطن والمراقب العربيين على حدّ سواء، ووضعتهما أمام خيارين لا ثالث لهما؛ إما الاستمرار في قراءة التاريخ من الزاوية الضيقة التي تطغى عليها إما العاطفة والشعبوية (وكاتبة هذه السطور وقعت في فخها في مرحلة معيّنة) أو الأجندات السياسية التعبوية لغايات معينة، وإما من زاوية جديدة تقرأ التبدلات جيّداً، والأهم تفهم التحوّلات السياسية العربية نفسها، وتعيد قراءة الأحداث من خارج الصندوق العربي التقليدي الضيق.


أراد عرّاب السياسة الخارجية هنري كيسنجر فكّ الارتباط بين الدول العربية من بوابة الصراع مع إسرائيل، أي إخراج الصراع العربي- الإسرائيلي من منطق الجبهة الواحدة مقابل ترسيخ التفوّق الإسرائيلي في المنطقة. وكانت مصر «كامب ديفيد» أول نموذج لهذا التفكيك لتلحقها الأردن، وصولاً إلى التحوّلات التي شهدتها معظم الدول العربية حتى يومنا هذا.


غير أن كيسنجر لم يتوقّع ربما أن يؤدي هذا التحوّل الذي وضع أحرفه الأولى من بوابة الحرب ضد إسرائيل إلى صعود قوّة عربية سياسية واقتصادية وتنموية تعتبر اليوم ركناً أساسياً ليس فقط من استقرار المنطقة أمنياً واقتصادياً وسياسياً، بل في استقرار النظام العالمي. وتشكل دول الخليج العربي واجهة هذا التحوّل وعمقه على اختلاف الأجندات السياسية الخاصة لكل دولة. هذا التحوّل بدأ فعليّاً مع خطة ٢٠٣٠ التي أطلقتها المملكة في العام 2016 وكانت النموذج الذي سارت عليه معظم الدول الأخرى. فهذه الدول لم تحاول إعادة إنتاج القوة القديمة، بل ابتكرت مفهوماً جديداً للقوة يقوم على مفهوم الدولة والتنمية والنفوذ، ونجحت بنسبة كبيرة -وما تزال- في استثمار قوتها المالية التي تتمتع بها لفرض نفسها كقوّة جيو-اقتصادية تسمح لها بحماية أمنها القوميّ دون الدخول في حروب طويلة ومنهكة. في هذا الإطار، لا بدّ من الإشارة إلى القدرة التي أظهرتها الدول الخليجية على حماية نفسها بأقل كلفة ممكنة لاحتواء تداعيات التلفّت الإسرائيلي في المنطقة والاعتداءات الإيرانية الأخيرة على أراضيها. ولم يكن هذا التحوّل سريعاً، بل جاء نتيجة تراكمات اقتصادية وسياسية امتدت لعقود على المستويات كافة في الاقتصاد والطاقة والدبلوماسية والقوة الناعمة والتكنولوجيا وغيرها، بالإضافة إلى تطوير أنظمتها العسكرية، لتتبلور في مشاريع وطنية.


خلع عدد من الدول العربية -لا سيّما دول الخليج العربي- عباءة الشعارات والاستنزاف في الصراعات الطويلة التي لم تؤدِّ إلا إلى المزيد من المعاناة والدمار والانقسامات وعدم الاستقرار السياسي وانتشار الفساد، ففي بلدان كلبنان، يشكّل الفساد والسلاح وجهان لعملة واحدة. وأثبتت الدول التي تضع أوّلاً المصلحة الوطنية الخاصة بها قبل أي قضية أخرى، مصحوبة بالرؤية لتحقيق التنمية وبناء المؤسسات على المستوى الوطني، فاعلية أكبر في امتلاك أدوات للضغط السياسي حتى في القضايا التي تتجاوز الحدود الوطنية، كقضية فلسطين مثلاً، حيث تضغط السعودية لبناء توازن جديد يربط أي علاقة محتملة مع إسرائيل بسقف سياسي للفلسطينيين، وهو دولة فلسطينية تبعاً لمؤتمر بيروت للسلام عام ٢٠٠٢.


من هنا، فإن أهم درس لدول كلبنان ولفلسطين من هذه التحوّلات في المنطقة، هو إدراك أن أدوات المواجهة تغيّرت، وأن الشعارات والسلاح العابر للحدود بمعايير سبعينيات القرن الماضي لا تحفظ البلاد، بل تحوّلها إلى ورقة في مفاوضات الآخرين، وأن ما يحميها ويحافظ على وجودها وهويتها ودورها هو امتلاك قرار وطنيّ يستند إلى الدستور ويبتعد عن المشاريع الأيديولوجية، ويستند إلى بناء مؤسسات دولة فعلية وليس شكلية واقتصاد منتج بعيداً عن شبكات النفوذ والفساد.


إن أهم ما يميّز هذا المسار، هو أن هذه الدول في حالة تفاعل وتطوير مستمرّ وضروري تبعاً للأحداث كما هي الحرب الحالية في المنطقة لقدراتها الدفاعية العسكرية وأدواتها الاقتصادية، بناء على رؤية سياسية واضحة.


بالعودة إلى كيسنجر، يمكن القول إن إستراتيجيته التي قامت على إعادة تشكيل المنطقة دون نفوذ يؤرق إسرائيل أو حتى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية نفسها، تجد أمامها صعود قوّة عربية ترسمها دول الخليج، وهي تمتلك أدوات النفوذ التي ترسم اليوم بالاقتصاد وبالتكنولوجيا وبالمؤسسات وبالتنمية بقدر ما ترسمها الترسانات العسكرية لمواجهة التحديات الإقليمية. أحسنت الدول الخليجية قراءة التحوّلات الآتية على مستوى العالم، فامتلكت أدواتها، ونجحت في الاستفادة من قدراتها وتحويلها إلى رؤية ومشروع دولة جعلت منها قوة إقليمية ودولية لا يستطيع الحلفاء والخصوم والأعداء على حدّ سواء تجاهل ثقلها السياسي وتأثيرها. فهل انقلبت إستراتيجية كيسنجر تجاه العرب عليه؟ للنقاش تتمة.