The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's condemnation and denunciation in the strongest terms of the repeated Iranian aggressions against the sisterly State of Kuwait and the sisterly Kingdom of Bahrain, affirming that these acts are considered violations of the sovereignty of states and international law.

The ministry stated in a statement: "The Kingdom holds Iran accountable for the consequences of its continued brutal aggressions, and demands an immediate cessation of these violations to maintain the security, stability, and safety of the region, and reiterates its full solidarity with the State of Kuwait and the Kingdom of Bahrain in the measures they take to preserve their sovereignty."