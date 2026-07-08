The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, sent a congratulatory message to the interim president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Delcy Eloína Rodríguez Gómez, on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

King Salman expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes for her continued health and happiness, and for the government and people of the friendly Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, ongoing progress and prosperity.

Similarly, Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud sent a congratulatory message to the interim president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Delcy Eloína Rodríguez Gómez, on the occasion of her country's Independence Day.

The Crown Prince conveyed his best congratulations and sincere wishes for her abundant health and happiness, and for the government and people of the friendly Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, further progress and prosperity.