بعث خادم الحرمين الشريفين الملك سلمان بن عبدالعزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة للرئيسة المكلفة بجمهورية فنزويلا البوليفارية ديلسي إلوينا رودريغيز غومي، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم الاستقلال لبلادها.

وأعرب الملك سلمان، عن أصدق التهاني وأطيب التمنيات بدوام الصحة والسعادة لفخامتها، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية فنزويلا البوليفارية الصديق اطراد التقدم والازدهار.

كما بعث ولي العهد رئيس مجلس الوزراء الأمير محمد بن سلمان بن عبد العزيز آل سعود، برقية تهنئة للرئيسة المكلفة بجمهورية فنزويلا البوليفارية ديلسي إلوينا رودريغيز غومي، بمناسبة ذكرى يوم الاستقلال لبلادها.

وعبر ولي العهد عن أطيب التهاني وأصدق التمنيات بموفور الصحة والسعادة لفخامتها، ولحكومة وشعب جمهورية فنزويلا البوليفارية الصديق المزيد من التقدم والازدهار.