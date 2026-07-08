علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها الخاصة بأن إدارة الأهلي توصلت إلى اتفاق مع الجناح البرتغالي فرانسيسكو ترينكاو وناديه، تمهيداً لإتمام إجراءات التعاقد الرسمية معه خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية الحالية، إذ يعد الخيار الذي حظي بدعم المدير الرياضي البرتغالي روي بيدرو لتدعيم مركز الجناح.
وفي السياق ذاته، أكد المصدر بأن محاولات إدارة الأهلي لتسويق عقد لاعب الوسط الفرنسي إينزو ميو لم تكلل بالنجاح، ما أدى إلى استمراره ضمن قائمة الفريق للموسم القادم.
وأشار المصدر إلى أن استمرار إينزو ميو سيكون على حساب لاعب الوسط الإيفواري فرانك كيسيه.
وانفردت «عكاظ» في الثامن من يوليو الجاري بالكشف عن مواصلة إدارة النادي الأهلي تحركاتها لحسم عدد من الملفات الفنية الخاصة بتدعيم صفوف الفريق الأول لكرة القدم، وفقاً لرؤية المدير الفني الألماني ماتياس يايسله، استعداداً للموسم الرياضي الجديد والمشاركات المحلية والقارية.
"Okaz" learned from its private sources that the Al-Ahli management has reached an agreement with the Portuguese winger Francisco Trincão and his club, in preparation for completing the official contract procedures with him during the current summer transfer window, as he is the option that has received support from the Portuguese sporting director Rui Pedro to strengthen the winger position.
In the same context, the source confirmed that the Al-Ahli management's attempts to market the contract of French midfielder Enzo Miu were unsuccessful, which led to his continuation on the team’s roster for the upcoming season.
The source indicated that Enzo Miu's continuation will be at the expense of Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessié.
“Okaz” exclusively revealed on July 8 that the Al-Ahli club management is continuing its efforts to resolve several technical files related to strengthening the first football team, according to the vision of the German coach Matthias Jaissle, in preparation for the new sports season and local and continental competitions.