"Okaz" learned from its private sources that the Al-Ahli management has reached an agreement with the Portuguese winger Francisco Trincão and his club, in preparation for completing the official contract procedures with him during the current summer transfer window, as he is the option that has received support from the Portuguese sporting director Rui Pedro to strengthen the winger position.



In the same context, the source confirmed that the Al-Ahli management's attempts to market the contract of French midfielder Enzo Miu were unsuccessful, which led to his continuation on the team’s roster for the upcoming season.



The source indicated that Enzo Miu's continuation will be at the expense of Ivorian midfielder Franck Kessié.

“Okaz” exclusively revealed on July 8 that the Al-Ahli club management is continuing its efforts to resolve several technical files related to strengthening the first football team, according to the vision of the German coach Matthias Jaissle, in preparation for the new sports season and local and continental competitions.