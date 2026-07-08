علمت «عكاظ» من مصادرها الخاصة بأن إدارة الأهلي توصلت إلى اتفاق مع الجناح البرتغالي فرانسيسكو ترينكاو وناديه، تمهيداً لإتمام إجراءات التعاقد الرسمية معه خلال فترة الانتقالات الصيفية الحالية، إذ يعد الخيار الذي حظي بدعم المدير الرياضي البرتغالي روي بيدرو لتدعيم مركز الجناح.


وفي السياق ذاته، أكد المصدر بأن محاولات إدارة الأهلي لتسويق عقد لاعب الوسط الفرنسي إينزو ميو لم تكلل بالنجاح، ما أدى إلى استمراره ضمن قائمة الفريق للموسم القادم.


وأشار المصدر إلى أن استمرار إينزو ميو سيكون على حساب لاعب الوسط الإيفواري فرانك كيسيه.

وانفردت «عكاظ» في الثامن من يوليو الجاري بالكشف عن مواصلة إدارة النادي الأهلي تحركاتها لحسم عدد من الملفات الفنية الخاصة بتدعيم صفوف الفريق الأول لكرة القدم، وفقاً لرؤية المدير الفني الألماني ماتياس يايسله، استعداداً للموسم الرياضي الجديد والمشاركات المحلية والقارية.