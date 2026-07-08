Throughout last night, social media platforms in Egypt and several Arab countries were flooded with various posts and videos discussing the unexpected defeat that the Egyptian team suffered, conceding three consecutive goals in the Round of 16 of the 2026 World Cup currently taking place in America, against the tango dancers, after the Pharaohs led with a score of two goals to none until the 79th minute of this historic match.



Surprising Loss



Social media users, including sports commentators, journalists, and celebrities, blamed the match's outcome on French referee François Letexier and the Egyptian team's coach, Hossam Hassan.



Many attributed the surprising loss to the referee's bias. They pointed out that the referee's name trended in the United States on the platform "X" following the significant controversy surrounding his management of the match, amid calls for a review of the officiating team's performance.



They noted that the French referee issued 5 yellow cards to the Egyptian team, including to coach Hossam Hassan, Mustafa Shobir, Hamdi Fathy, Haitham Hassan, and Marwan Attia, in addition to a red card for the goalkeeping coach Saafan Al-Saghir after protesting his decisions.



Wrong Substitutions



Social media users circulated video clips showing the referee's failure to award a penalty for Mohamed Salah, which they considered to be valid, followed by Argentina's killer goal in the 90th minute. They emphasized that the second unawarded goal for Egypt was also valid in this regard.



Others among the social media users held coach Hossam Hassan partly responsible following substitutions they described as misguided, after the exits of Haitham Hassan, Imam Ashour, and Zico, and the entries of Omar Marmoush, Trezeguet, and Zizo, along with the failure to adopt a defensive strategy after taking a two-goal lead, relying instead on counter-attacks while leaving defensive spaces open for the opposing team.



However, the match created a consensus that the Pharaohs earned respect and appreciation due to their performance, which was described as manly against the world champions.