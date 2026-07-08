طوال ليلة أمس، ماجت ساحات التواصل الاجتماعي في مصر وعدد من الدول العربية بمنشورات ومقاطع فيديو شتى، تحدثت عن الخروج المباغت الذي مني به الفريق المصري بثلاثة أهداف متتالية في دور الـ16 من بطولة كأس العالم 2026 المقامة حالياً بأمريكا، أمام راقصي التانغو، بعد تقدم الفراعنة بهدفين مقابل لا شيء، حتى الدقيقة 79 من عمر المباراة التاريخية.


خسارة مفاجئة


شارك روادَ التواصل معلقون رياضيون وإعلاميون ومشاهير في تحميل نتيجة المباراة لكل من الحكم الفرنسي فرانسوا ليتكسييه، والمدير الفني للفريق المصري حسام حسن.


أرجع عدد منهم الخسارة المفاجئة إلى تحيز الحكم الفرنسي. وأوضحوا أن اسم الحكم جاء في قائمة الأكثر تداولًا في الولايات المتحدة عبر منصة «إكس»، عقب الجدل الكبير الذي صاحب إدارته للمباراة، وسط مطالبات بمراجعة أداء الطاقم التحكيمي.


وبينوا أن الحكم الفرنسي أشهر 5 بطاقات صفراء للفريق المصري، في المقدمة منهم المدير الفني حسام حسن، ومصطفى شوبير، وحمدي فتحي، وهيثم حسن، ومروان عطية، إضافة إلى كارت أحمر لمدرب حراس المرمى سعفان الصغير، بعد الاعتراض على قراراته التحكيمية.


تبديلات خاطئة


وتداول رواد التواصل لقطات فيديو لعدم احتساب الحكم ركلة جزاء لمحمد صلاح- اعتبروها صحيحة- أعقبها الهدف القاتل للأرجنتين في الدقيقة 90. وشددوا على أن الهدف الثاني غير المحتسب لمصر يعد صحيحاً أيضاً أسوة بذلك.


وحمّل آخرون من رواد التواصل المدير الفني حسام حسن جزءاً من المسؤولية عقب التبديلات التي وصفوها بأنها بالمجانبة للصواب، عقب خروج هيثم حسن، وإمام عاشور، وزيكو، ونزول عمر مرموش، وتريزيجيه، وزيزو، وعدم اللجوء لأسلوب الدفاع بعد التقدم بهدفين، والاعتماد على الهجمة المرتدة مع ترك مساحات الدفاع مفتوحة أمام الفريق المنافس.


إلا أن المباراة أوجدت إجماعاً على أن الفراعنة اكتسبوا احتراماً وتقديراً؛ بسبب الأداء الذي وصفوه بالرجولي أمام بطل العالم.