The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, represented by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, has been re-elected as the Vice President of the Codex Alimentarius Commission (CODEX) during the proceedings of the 49th session of the commission held in Geneva, Switzerland, continuing its membership in the presidency of the Codex Alimentarius until the end of the next regular session (the 50th session) scheduled for 2027.

This election reflects international confidence in the growing role of the Kingdom in supporting the work of the Codex Alimentarius and its contributions to the development of international food standards based on scientific foundations, supporting harmonization among member countries, and participating in capacity building through the implementation of training programs and joint workshops targeting member countries and observers.

For his part, the CEO of the Saudi Food and Drug Authority, Professor Dr. Hisham bin Saad Al-Judai, expressed his pride in the Kingdom's re-election to this position, emphasizing that it embodies the support and empowerment it receives from the wise leadership - may God support it - and reflects the status it has achieved at the international level in the fields of food safety and public health.

He pointed out that the Kingdom will continue to support the work of the Codex Alimentarius and the strategic plan for the years 2026 - 2031, and will actively contribute to the development of international food standards and their alignment with scientific advancements, enhancing food safety, protecting consumer health, and supporting the sustainability of food supply chains and international trade.

The position is held by Khalid bin Saud Al-Zahrani, who was elected in 2024 and re-elected as Vice President of the Codex Alimentarius in 2025, participating in supporting the work of the commission and its various committees, enhancing the Kingdom's presence and contribution to shaping international food policies and standards.

The Codex Alimentarius Commission (CODEX), established in 1963, is the international body responsible for setting food specifications, standards, and guidelines related to food safety and quality. It includes 189 member countries and operates under the auspices of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO). The Kingdom joined its membership in 1968 and currently holds the position of Vice President of the commission, in addition to its membership in the executive committee of the Codex Alimentarius.