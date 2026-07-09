The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's welcome to the announcement by the United States of America regarding the commencement of procedures to repeal the designation of the Syrian Arab Republic as a state sponsor of terrorism, which was listed in 1979.

The Kingdom reiterates its support for all positive steps taken by the Syrian government that achieve its security and stability, contribute to building state institutions, and meet the aspirations of the brotherly Syrian people for a more stable and prosperous Syria.