لليوم الثاني على التوالي بعد استهداف إيران لناقلات قطرية وسعودية في مضيق هرمز، تواصل الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية قصف مواقع إيرانية.

وتوقع مسؤول أمريكي، اليوم (الخميس)، استمرار التصعيد ضد إيران لمدة شهر إذا واصلت طهران اعتداءاتها.


ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن مسؤول أمريكي قوله: «التصعيد الحالي مع إيران قد يستمر من يوم أو يومين إلى أسبوع أو حتى شهر، بحسب ما إذا كانت طهران ستواصل مهاجمة السفن في مضيق هرمز»، مضيفاً: «سنوجّه لهم ضربة مؤلمة حتى يدركوا أننا جادون تماماً ولسنا نمزح».


ونقلت صحيفة «نيويورك تايمز» عن القيادة المركزية الأمريكية: «نفذنا غارات على أكثر من 170 هدفاً عسكرياً إيرانياً خلال اليومين الماضيين»، موضحة أن ضربات إيران شملت أنظمة دفاع جوي ومواقع تخزين مسيّرات وصواريخ.


وأشارت إلى أن الضربات الأمريكية لإيران استهدفت بنية تحتية لوجستية على طول الساحل قرب مضيق هرمز.


وعاشت المنطقة ليلة تصعيد طالت فيها الصواريخ الأمريكية البنية التحتية والمواقع العسكرية في عمق المدن الإيرانية. وبحسب وسائل إعلام غربية، فإن الضربات الأمريكية على إيران شملت مناطق إيرانشهر، وبندر عباس، وكنارك، وتشاهبهار، وبوشهر في شرق إيران، إضافة إلى آق قلا في شمال شرق البلاد.


وأكد مسؤولون أمريكيون أن الهدف من التصعيد هو جعل طهران تتوقف عن ضرب السفن التجارية في مضيق هرمز.


من جهة أخرى، قتل ثلاثة جنود من الحرس الثوري الإيراني في محافظة خوزستان غربي إيران جراء غارة أمريكية، وفقاً لما ذكرته وكالة «إرنا» الإيرانية.


ونقلت وكالة مهر الإيرانية عن مسؤول إيراني قوله إن ثلاثة أشخاص على الأقل قتلوا وأصيب 15 آخرون جراء ضربات شنتها القوات الأمريكية على ميناء مدينة سيريك جنوبي إيران.