For the second consecutive day after Iran targeted Qatari and Saudi tankers in the Strait of Hormuz, the United States continues to bomb Iranian sites.

An American official predicted today (Thursday) that the escalation against Iran could last for a month if Tehran continues its attacks.



Axios reported an American official saying: "The current escalation with Iran could last from a day or two to a week or even a month, depending on whether Tehran continues to attack ships in the Strait of Hormuz," adding: "We will deliver a painful blow to them so they realize that we are completely serious and not joking."



The New York Times reported from the U.S. Central Command: "We have carried out strikes on more than 170 Iranian military targets over the past two days," clarifying that Iran's strikes included air defense systems and drone and missile storage sites.



It noted that the American strikes on Iran targeted logistical infrastructure along the coast near the Strait of Hormuz.



The region experienced a night of escalation during which American missiles struck infrastructure and military sites deep within Iranian cities. According to Western media, the American strikes on Iran included areas such as Iranshahr, Bandar Abbas, Konarak, Chahbahar, and Bushehr in eastern Iran, as well as Aq Qala in the northeast of the country.



American officials confirmed that the goal of the escalation is to make Tehran stop attacking commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.



On another note, three soldiers from the Iranian Revolutionary Guard were killed in Khuzestan province in western Iran due to an American airstrike, according to the Iranian news agency IRNA.



The Mehr news agency reported an Iranian official saying that at least three people were killed and 15 others injured due to strikes carried out by American forces on the port city of Sirik in southern Iran.