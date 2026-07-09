The British Minister for Middle Eastern Affairs, Haimish Faulkner, described today (Thursday) the Iranian attacks on Gulf countries as "serious," expressing his hope for the success of diplomatic efforts.



Faulkner stated: "The Iranian attacks on his country's partners in the Gulf are a serious escalation and a blatant violation of international law." He added: "The priority now is to ensure freedom of passage in the Strait of Hormuz without any threat."



He pointed out that the strikes launched by Iran in Omani waters constitute a violation of international law, explaining that the economic pressure resulting from the continued closure of Hormuz will push the most vulnerable people into further hunger and poverty.



He emphasized the necessity of continuing to present the British perspective strongly and directly to Iranian representatives and concerned parties, wishing for the success of diplomatic efforts and a return to a ceasefire.



On the other hand, Qatar strongly condemned the repeated Iranian attacks on the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the State of Kuwait, considering it a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the three countries and a flagrant breach of international law.



The Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed the need to spare the region the repercussions of unjustified attacks, to continue on the path of dialogue and diplomacy, to de-escalate, and to build on the gains achieved under the memorandum of understanding, which contributes to consolidating security and stability at both the regional and international levels.



The ministry reiterated Qatar's full solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the State of Kuwait, and its support for all measures they take to preserve their sovereignty and security.