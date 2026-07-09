وصف وزير شؤون الشرق الأوسط البريطاني هيمش فولكنر اليوم (الخميس) الهجمات الإيرانية على دول الخليج بـ«الخطيرة»، معرباً عن أمنيته في نجاح الجهود الدبلوماسية.


وقال فولكنر: «إن الهجمات الإيرانية على شركاء بلاده بالخليج تصعيد خطير وانتهاك صارخ للقانون الدولي». وأضاف: «الأولوية الآن هي لضمان حرية المرور في مضيق هرمز دون أي تهديد».


وأشار إلى أن الضربات التي شنتها إيران في المياه العمانية تشكل انتهاكاً للقانون الدولي، موضحاً أن الضغط الاقتصادي الناتج عن استمرار إغلاق هرمز سيدفع الأشخاص الأكثر ضعفاً إلى مزيد من الجوع والفقر.


وشدد على ضرورة مواصلة عرض وجهة النظر البريطانية بقوة وبشكل مباشر على الممثلين الإيرانيين والأطراف المعنية، متمنياً نجاح الجهود الدبلوماسية، والعودة إلى وقف إطلاق النار.


من جهة أخرى، دانت قطر بشدة الهجمات الإيرانية المتكررة على المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، ومملكة البحرين، ودولة الكويت، معتبرة ذلك انتهاكاً سافراً لسيادة الدول الثلاث، وخرقاً فاضحاً لقواعد القانون الدولي.


وشددت وزارة الخارجية القطرية على ضرورة تجنيب المنطقة تبعات الهجمات غير المبررة، والاستمرار في مسار الحوار والدبلوماسية، وخفض التصعيد، والبناء على المكتسبات التي تحققت في إطار مذكرة التفاهم، بما يسهم في ترسيخ الأمن والاستقرار على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.


وجددت الوزارة تضامن دولة قطر الكامل مع المملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، ومملكة البحرين، ودولة الكويت، ودعمها لكل ما تتخذه من إجراءات للحفاظ على سيادتها وأمنها.