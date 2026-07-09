The Kuwaiti Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed Kuwait's condemnation and denunciation, in the strongest terms, of the continued Iranian attacks targeting the country's territory, the latest of which occurred early today (Thursday).



The ministry stated in a statement that the attacks "reflect a recurring hostile approach, in a blatant violation of the sovereignty of the State of Kuwait, and a direct threat to its security and stability, as well as to the safety of its citizens and residents on its territory, and a serious breach of international law, the United Nations Charter, and Security Council Resolution 2817."



The ministry clarified that these blatant aggressions constitute a serious escalation that could exacerbate the state of tension in the region, threaten regional peace and security, and undermine diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving matters through peaceful means, emphasizing that the security and sovereignty of the State of Kuwait is a red line.



The Kuwaiti Foreign Ministry reiterated that the State of Kuwait reserves all its rights to take whatever measures necessary to protect its security and preserve its sovereignty, in accordance with international law and the United Nations Charter.



Earlier today, the Kuwaiti army announced the thwarting of an Iranian attack involving four missiles and ten drones, resulting in one injury.



The spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Colonel Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, stated that the armed forces detected three ballistic missiles, one cruise missile, and ten hostile drones within Kuwaiti airspace early today, and they were successfully intercepted and dealt with.



He explained that the aggression caused material damage due to debris falling in several locations across the country, in addition to recording one human injury, with the injured person receiving the necessary medical care, and their condition is stable.



He noted that the inspection and explosive disposal team from the Ground Forces Engineering dealt with several reports related to the remnants of the interception operations.



The Kuwaiti army indicated that the total number of missiles intercepted by air defense since the onset of the Iranian aggression has risen to 386 ballistic missiles, 16 cruise missiles, and 916 drones.