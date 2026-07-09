أعربت وزارة الخارجية الكويتية، عن إدانة دولة الكويت واستنكارها، بأشد العبارات، استمرار الاعتداءات الإيرانية الآثمة التي تستهدف أراضي البلاد، وآخرها فجر اليوم (الخميس).


وقالت الوزارة في بيان إن الهجمات «تعكس نهجاً عدائياً متكرراً، في انتهاكٍ صارخٍ لسيادة دولة الكويت، وتهديدٍ مباشرٍ لأمنها واستقرارها ولسلامة مواطنيها والمقيمين على أراضيها، وخرقٍ جسيمٍ لقواعد القانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة وقرار مجلس الأمن 2817».


وأوضحت الوزارة أن هذه الاعتداءات السافرة تشكّل تصعيداً خطيراً من شأنه أن يُفاقم حالة التوتر في المنطقة، ويُهدد السلم والأمن الإقليميين، ويُقوّض الجهود الدبلوماسية الرامية إلى تسوية الأمور بالوسائل السلمية، مشددة على أن أمن دولة الكويت وسيادتها خطٌ أحمر.


وجددت الخارجية الكويتية التأكيد على أن دولة الكويت تحتفظ بكامل حقوقها في اتخاذ ما يلزم لحماية أمنها وصون سيادتها، وفقاً للقانون الدولي وميثاق الأمم المتحدة.


وكان الجيش الكويتي أعلن في وقت سابق اليوم، إحباط هجوم إيراني بأربعة صواريخ و10 طائرات مسيرة، ما أسفر عن إصابة شخص واحد.


وصرّح المتحدث باسم وزارة الدفاع، العقيد الركن سعود عبدالعزيز العطوان، بأن القوات المسلحة رصدت فجر اليوم 3 صواريخ باليستية، وصاروخ جوال واحد، و10 طائرات مسيّرة معادية داخل المجال الجوي الكويتي، وقد تم اعتراضها والتعامل معها بنجاح.


وأوضح أن العدوان تسبب في وقوع أضرار مادية نتيجة سقوط شظايا في عدد من المواقع بالبلاد، إضافة إلى تسجيل إصابة بشرية واحدة، حيث يتلقى المصاب الرعاية الطبية اللازمة، وحالته مستقرة.


وأشار إلى أن مجموعة التفتيش والتخلص من المتفجرات التابعة لهندسة القوة البرية قامت بالتعامل مع عدد من البلاغات المتعلقة بمخلفات عمليات الاعتراض.


وأشار الجيش الكويتي إلى أن حصيلة الصواريخ التي تصدى لها الدفاع الجوي منذ بدء العدوان الإيراني ارتفعت إلى 386 صاروخاً باليستياً، و16 صاروخاً جوالاً، و916 مسيرة.