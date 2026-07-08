كشفت دراسات طبية حديثة أن الساعات الأولى من الصباح تُعد الفترة الأكثر خطورة للإصابة بالنوبات القلبية، إذ تزداد احتمالات حدوثها بشكل ملحوظ مقارنة ببقية أوقات اليوم، نتيجة تغيرات فسيولوجية طبيعية يمر بها الجسم عند الاستيقاظ، إلى جانب عوامل أخرى قد تزيد العبء على القلب، خاصة لدى الأشخاص المصابين بأمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية.

وأوضح استشاري أمراض القلب بمستشفى سارفودايا في مدينة جالاندهار الهندية الدكتور ديبانشو جوبتا، أن النوبة القلبية تحدث عندما ينقطع تدفق الدم إلى عضلة القلب بسبب انسداد أحد الشرايين التاجية، غالبًا نتيجة تكوّن جلطة دموية، ما يحرم القلب من الأكسجين ويؤدي إلى تلف أنسجته إذا لم يتم التدخل سريعًا.

الساعة البيولوجية تزيد العبء على القلب

وأشار الطبيب إلى أن الجسم يعمل وفق الساعة البيولوجية أو الإيقاع اليومي (Circadian Rhythm)، الذي ينظم النوم وإفراز الهرمونات وضغط الدم ودرجة حرارة الجسم. ومع الاستيقاظ صباحًا يفرز الجسم هرموني الأدرينالين والكورتيزول، اللذين يساعدان على زيادة النشاط والانتباه، لكنهما في الوقت نفسه يرفعان معدل ضربات القلب وضغط الدم، ما يزيد الضغط على عضلة القلب.

وبالنسبة للأشخاص الأصحاء لا تمثل هذه التغيرات مشكلة، لكنها قد تشكل خطرًا على من يعانون من تضيق الشرايين أو أمراض القلب المزمنة.

ارتفاع ضغط الدم وتكوّن الجلطات

وأظهرت دراسة نشرتها دورية AHA Journals أن ضغط الدم يرتفع بشكل طبيعي بعد الاستيقاظ، بعدما يكون منخفضًا أثناء النوم. ويمكن لهذا الارتفاع المفاجئ أن يؤدي إلى تمزق الترسبات الدهنية الموجودة داخل الشرايين، ما يساهم في تكوّن جلطة قد تسد الشريان وتسبب نوبة قلبية.

كما تشير الأبحاث إلى أن الدم يكون أكثر قابلية للتجلط خلال ساعات الصباح، بينما تنخفض قدرة الجسم على إذابة الجلطات في هذا التوقيت، وهو ما يزيد من احتمالات انسداد الشرايين لدى الأشخاص المعرضين للخطر.

التوتر الصباحي يزيد المخاطر

ولا تقتصر الأسباب على التغيرات البيولوجية، إذ أظهرت دراسة نشرتها مجلة Sleep أن الأنشطة الصباحية؛ مثل الاستيقاظ المفاجئ أو الإسراع إلى العمل أو صعود السلالم أو التعرض للتوتر النفسي، تزيد العبء على القلب وترفع ضغط الدم ومعدل ضرباته، وهو ما قد يحفز حدوث النوبة القلبية لدى الأشخاص الذين يعانون من أمراض القلب.

الفئات الأكثر عرضة للإصابة

ويحذر الأطباء من أن بعض الفئات تواجه خطرًا أكبر للإصابة بالنوبات القلبية صباحًا، وتشمل: مرضى ارتفاع ضغط الدم، المصابين بارتفاع الكوليسترول، مرضى السكري، الأشخاص الذين يعانون من السمنة، المدخنين، من سبق لهم الإصابة بنوبة قلبية أو يعانون من مرض الشريان التاجي، كبار السن والأشخاص الذين لديهم تاريخ عائلي لأمراض القلب.

كيف يمكن تقليل الخطر؟

ينصح الخبراء باتباع نمط حياة صحي للحدِّ من خطر الإصابة بالنوبات القلبية، من خلال السيطرة على ضغط الدم والكوليسترول، والالتزام بنظام غذائي متوازن، وممارسة الرياضة بانتظام، والحفاظ على وزن صحي، والإقلاع عن التدخين، والالتزام بالأدوية الموصوفة.

كما يوصى بالحصول على قسط كافٍ من النوم، وتجنب التوتر أو الاستعجال بعد الاستيقاظ، وإجراء الفحوصات الدورية للقلب، خاصة لمن لديهم عوامل خطر أو تاريخ مرضي.

وأكد الأطباء أن فهم أسباب زيادة خطر النوبات القلبية في الصباح يساعد على اتخاذ إجراءات وقائية فعالة، إلا أن الوقاية الحقيقية تعتمد على التحكم في عوامل الخطر والالتزام بنمط حياة صحي، وليس على توقيت اليوم فقط.