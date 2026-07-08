Recent medical studies have revealed that the early hours of the morning are the most dangerous period for heart attacks, as the likelihood of occurrence increases significantly compared to other times of the day, due to natural physiological changes the body undergoes upon waking, along with other factors that may increase the burden on the heart, especially in individuals with cardiovascular diseases.

Dr. Deepanshu Gupta, a cardiology consultant at Sarvodaya Hospital in Jalandhar, India, explained that a heart attack occurs when blood flow to the heart muscle is interrupted due to a blockage in one of the coronary arteries, often as a result of a blood clot forming, which deprives the heart of oxygen and leads to tissue damage if not intervened quickly.

The Biological Clock Increases the Burden on the Heart

The doctor pointed out that the body operates according to the biological clock or circadian rhythm, which regulates sleep, hormone secretion, blood pressure, and body temperature. Upon waking in the morning, the body releases the hormones adrenaline and cortisol, which help increase activity and alertness, but at the same time raise the heart rate and blood pressure, increasing the strain on the heart muscle.

For healthy individuals, these changes do not pose a problem, but they can be dangerous for those suffering from narrowed arteries or chronic heart diseases.

High Blood Pressure and Clot Formation

A study published in AHA Journals showed that blood pressure naturally rises after waking, having been low during sleep. This sudden increase can lead to the rupture of fatty deposits within the arteries, contributing to the formation of a clot that may block the artery and cause a heart attack.

Research also indicates that blood is more prone to clotting during the morning hours, while the body's ability to dissolve clots decreases at this time, which increases the likelihood of arterial blockage in at-risk individuals.

Morning Stress Increases Risks

The reasons are not limited to biological changes; a study published in the journal Sleep indicated that morning activities, such as sudden waking, rushing to work, climbing stairs, or experiencing psychological stress, increase the burden on the heart and raise blood pressure and heart rate, which may trigger a heart attack in individuals with heart conditions.

Groups Most at Risk of Heart Attacks

Doctors warn that certain groups face a greater risk of heart attacks in the morning, including: patients with high blood pressure, those with high cholesterol, diabetic patients, individuals suffering from obesity, smokers, those who have previously suffered a heart attack or have coronary artery disease, the elderly, and individuals with a family history of heart disease.

How Can the Risk Be Reduced?

Experts recommend adopting a healthy lifestyle to reduce the risk of heart attacks by controlling blood pressure and cholesterol, adhering to a balanced diet, exercising regularly, maintaining a healthy weight, quitting smoking, and following prescribed medications.

It is also advised to get enough sleep, avoid stress or rushing after waking, and undergo regular heart check-ups, especially for those with risk factors or a medical history.

Doctors emphasized that understanding the reasons for the increased risk of heart attacks in the morning helps in taking effective preventive measures; however, true prevention relies on controlling risk factors and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, not just the timing of the day.