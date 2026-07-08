كشفت دراسات طبية حديثة أن الساعات الأولى من الصباح تُعد الفترة الأكثر خطورة للإصابة بالنوبات القلبية، إذ تزداد احتمالات حدوثها بشكل ملحوظ مقارنة ببقية أوقات اليوم، نتيجة تغيرات فسيولوجية طبيعية يمر بها الجسم عند الاستيقاظ، إلى جانب عوامل أخرى قد تزيد العبء على القلب، خاصة لدى الأشخاص المصابين بأمراض القلب والأوعية الدموية.
وأوضح استشاري أمراض القلب بمستشفى سارفودايا في مدينة جالاندهار الهندية الدكتور ديبانشو جوبتا، أن النوبة القلبية تحدث عندما ينقطع تدفق الدم إلى عضلة القلب بسبب انسداد أحد الشرايين التاجية، غالبًا نتيجة تكوّن جلطة دموية، ما يحرم القلب من الأكسجين ويؤدي إلى تلف أنسجته إذا لم يتم التدخل سريعًا.
الساعة البيولوجية تزيد العبء على القلب
وأشار الطبيب إلى أن الجسم يعمل وفق الساعة البيولوجية أو الإيقاع اليومي (Circadian Rhythm)، الذي ينظم النوم وإفراز الهرمونات وضغط الدم ودرجة حرارة الجسم. ومع الاستيقاظ صباحًا يفرز الجسم هرموني الأدرينالين والكورتيزول، اللذين يساعدان على زيادة النشاط والانتباه، لكنهما في الوقت نفسه يرفعان معدل ضربات القلب وضغط الدم، ما يزيد الضغط على عضلة القلب.
وبالنسبة للأشخاص الأصحاء لا تمثل هذه التغيرات مشكلة، لكنها قد تشكل خطرًا على من يعانون من تضيق الشرايين أو أمراض القلب المزمنة.
ارتفاع ضغط الدم وتكوّن الجلطات
وأظهرت دراسة نشرتها دورية AHA Journals أن ضغط الدم يرتفع بشكل طبيعي بعد الاستيقاظ، بعدما يكون منخفضًا أثناء النوم. ويمكن لهذا الارتفاع المفاجئ أن يؤدي إلى تمزق الترسبات الدهنية الموجودة داخل الشرايين، ما يساهم في تكوّن جلطة قد تسد الشريان وتسبب نوبة قلبية.
كما تشير الأبحاث إلى أن الدم يكون أكثر قابلية للتجلط خلال ساعات الصباح، بينما تنخفض قدرة الجسم على إذابة الجلطات في هذا التوقيت، وهو ما يزيد من احتمالات انسداد الشرايين لدى الأشخاص المعرضين للخطر.
التوتر الصباحي يزيد المخاطر
ولا تقتصر الأسباب على التغيرات البيولوجية، إذ أظهرت دراسة نشرتها مجلة Sleep أن الأنشطة الصباحية؛ مثل الاستيقاظ المفاجئ أو الإسراع إلى العمل أو صعود السلالم أو التعرض للتوتر النفسي، تزيد العبء على القلب وترفع ضغط الدم ومعدل ضرباته، وهو ما قد يحفز حدوث النوبة القلبية لدى الأشخاص الذين يعانون من أمراض القلب.
الفئات الأكثر عرضة للإصابة
ويحذر الأطباء من أن بعض الفئات تواجه خطرًا أكبر للإصابة بالنوبات القلبية صباحًا، وتشمل: مرضى ارتفاع ضغط الدم، المصابين بارتفاع الكوليسترول، مرضى السكري، الأشخاص الذين يعانون من السمنة، المدخنين، من سبق لهم الإصابة بنوبة قلبية أو يعانون من مرض الشريان التاجي، كبار السن والأشخاص الذين لديهم تاريخ عائلي لأمراض القلب.
كيف يمكن تقليل الخطر؟
ينصح الخبراء باتباع نمط حياة صحي للحدِّ من خطر الإصابة بالنوبات القلبية، من خلال السيطرة على ضغط الدم والكوليسترول، والالتزام بنظام غذائي متوازن، وممارسة الرياضة بانتظام، والحفاظ على وزن صحي، والإقلاع عن التدخين، والالتزام بالأدوية الموصوفة.
كما يوصى بالحصول على قسط كافٍ من النوم، وتجنب التوتر أو الاستعجال بعد الاستيقاظ، وإجراء الفحوصات الدورية للقلب، خاصة لمن لديهم عوامل خطر أو تاريخ مرضي.
وأكد الأطباء أن فهم أسباب زيادة خطر النوبات القلبية في الصباح يساعد على اتخاذ إجراءات وقائية فعالة، إلا أن الوقاية الحقيقية تعتمد على التحكم في عوامل الخطر والالتزام بنمط حياة صحي، وليس على توقيت اليوم فقط.
Recent medical studies have revealed that the early hours of the morning are the most dangerous period for heart attacks, as the likelihood of occurrence increases significantly compared to other times of the day, due to natural physiological changes the body undergoes upon waking, along with other factors that may increase the burden on the heart, especially in individuals with cardiovascular diseases.
Dr. Deepanshu Gupta, a cardiology consultant at Sarvodaya Hospital in Jalandhar, India, explained that a heart attack occurs when blood flow to the heart muscle is interrupted due to a blockage in one of the coronary arteries, often as a result of a blood clot forming, which deprives the heart of oxygen and leads to tissue damage if not intervened quickly.
The Biological Clock Increases the Burden on the Heart
The doctor pointed out that the body operates according to the biological clock or circadian rhythm, which regulates sleep, hormone secretion, blood pressure, and body temperature. Upon waking in the morning, the body releases the hormones adrenaline and cortisol, which help increase activity and alertness, but at the same time raise the heart rate and blood pressure, increasing the strain on the heart muscle.
For healthy individuals, these changes do not pose a problem, but they can be dangerous for those suffering from narrowed arteries or chronic heart diseases.
High Blood Pressure and Clot Formation
A study published in AHA Journals showed that blood pressure naturally rises after waking, having been low during sleep. This sudden increase can lead to the rupture of fatty deposits within the arteries, contributing to the formation of a clot that may block the artery and cause a heart attack.
Research also indicates that blood is more prone to clotting during the morning hours, while the body's ability to dissolve clots decreases at this time, which increases the likelihood of arterial blockage in at-risk individuals.
Morning Stress Increases Risks
The reasons are not limited to biological changes; a study published in the journal Sleep indicated that morning activities, such as sudden waking, rushing to work, climbing stairs, or experiencing psychological stress, increase the burden on the heart and raise blood pressure and heart rate, which may trigger a heart attack in individuals with heart conditions.
Groups Most at Risk of Heart Attacks
Doctors warn that certain groups face a greater risk of heart attacks in the morning, including: patients with high blood pressure, those with high cholesterol, diabetic patients, individuals suffering from obesity, smokers, those who have previously suffered a heart attack or have coronary artery disease, the elderly, and individuals with a family history of heart disease.
How Can the Risk Be Reduced?
Experts recommend adopting a healthy lifestyle to reduce the risk of heart attacks by controlling blood pressure and cholesterol, adhering to a balanced diet, exercising regularly, maintaining a healthy weight, quitting smoking, and following prescribed medications.
It is also advised to get enough sleep, avoid stress or rushing after waking, and undergo regular heart check-ups, especially for those with risk factors or a medical history.
Doctors emphasized that understanding the reasons for the increased risk of heart attacks in the morning helps in taking effective preventive measures; however, true prevention relies on controlling risk factors and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, not just the timing of the day.