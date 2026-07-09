Today, Thursday, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah made a phone call to Sheikh Jarraj Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Foreign Minister of Kuwait.

During the call, recent developments in the region and their security implications were discussed.

His Highness expressed the Kingdom's condemnation and denunciation of the Iranian attacks that targeted Kuwait and Bahrain, and both sides emphasized the necessity of de-escalating tensions and making efforts to maintain the security and stability of the region.