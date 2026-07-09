أجرى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبد الله، اليوم الخميس، اتصالاً هاتفياً بالشيخ جراح جابر الأحمد الصباح وزير خارجية الكويت.
وتم خلال الاتصال بحث التطورات الأخيرة في المنطقة وتداعياتها الأمنية.
وأعرب سموه عن إدانة واستنكار المملكة للاعتداءات الإيرانية التي استهدفت الكويت والبحرين، وأكّد الجانبان ضرورة خفض التصعيد واحتواء التوترات، وبذل الجهود للحفاظ على أمن واستقرار المنطقة.
Today, Thursday, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah made a phone call to Sheikh Jarraj Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the Foreign Minister of Kuwait.
During the call, recent developments in the region and their security implications were discussed.
His Highness expressed the Kingdom's condemnation and denunciation of the Iranian attacks that targeted Kuwait and Bahrain, and both sides emphasized the necessity of de-escalating tensions and making efforts to maintain the security and stability of the region.