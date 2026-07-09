أجرى وزير الخارجية الأمير فيصل بن فرحان بن عبد الله، اليوم الخميس، اتصالاً هاتفياً بالشيخ جراح جابر الأحمد الصباح وزير خارجية الكويت.

وتم خلال الاتصال بحث التطورات الأخيرة في المنطقة وتداعياتها الأمنية.

وأعرب سموه عن إدانة واستنكار المملكة للاعتداءات الإيرانية التي استهدفت الكويت والبحرين، وأكّد الجانبان ضرورة خفض التصعيد واحتواء التوترات، وبذل الجهود للحفاظ على أمن واستقرار المنطقة.