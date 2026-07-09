أعربت وزارة الخارجية عن إدانة واستنكار المملكة بأشدّ العبارات تكرار الاعتداءات الإيرانية الآثمة على دولة الكويت، ومملكة البحرين، والمملكة الأردنية الهاشمية، مجددةً رفضها التام لانتهاك إيران سيادة الدول الشقيقة، واستمرارها في تهديد أمن واستقرار المنطقة.
وجددت المملكة تأكيدها أن هذه الاعتداءات تخالف قرار مجلس الأمن رقم «2817» للعام 2026م بشأن الوقف الفوري لجميع الهجمات التي تشنها إيران على دول المنطقة، مشددةً على أهمية احترام سيادة الدول الشقيقة، والالتزام بالقرارات والقوانين الدولية، كما جددت المملكة تأكيدها أن هذه الانتهاكات تقوض الجهود الدولية الرامية إلى استعادة الأمن والاستقرار في المنطقة.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom's condemnation and denunciation in the strongest terms of the repeated Iranian aggressions against the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, reiterating its complete rejection of Iran's violation of the sovereignty of brotherly countries and its continued threat to the security and stability of the region.
The Kingdom reaffirmed that these aggressions violate Security Council Resolution No. "2817" for the year 2026 regarding the immediate cessation of all attacks launched by Iran on the countries of the region, emphasizing the importance of respecting the sovereignty of brotherly countries and adhering to international resolutions and laws. The Kingdom also reiterated that these violations undermine international efforts aimed at restoring security and stability in the region.