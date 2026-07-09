The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom's condemnation and denunciation in the strongest terms of the repeated Iranian aggressions against the State of Kuwait, the Kingdom of Bahrain, and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, reiterating its complete rejection of Iran's violation of the sovereignty of brotherly countries and its continued threat to the security and stability of the region.

The Kingdom reaffirmed that these aggressions violate Security Council Resolution No. "2817" for the year 2026 regarding the immediate cessation of all attacks launched by Iran on the countries of the region, emphasizing the importance of respecting the sovereignty of brotherly countries and adhering to international resolutions and laws. The Kingdom also reiterated that these violations undermine international efforts aimed at restoring security and stability in the region.