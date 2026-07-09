في الوقت الذي ترتفع درجات الحرارة في معظم مناطق المملكة ودول العالم، رفضت محافظة الداير شرق منطقة جازان كل تلك الأجواء وتحول نهارها إلى ليل لتنخفض درجات الحرارة لمستويات قياسية مع هطول الأمطار المتواصل التي تشهده المحافظة والمناطق الجبلية المجاورة لها لتعلن عن صيف بارد ليس له مثيل، مما جذب الكثير من المتنزهين لهذه المناطق.

ورصدت عدسة «عكاظ» أجواء خيالية تنعش الروح في وقت يبحث المصطافون هذه الأيام عن المرتفعات الجبلية هرباً من حرارة السواحل والمناطق الحارة.

وشهدت محافظة الداير خلال 10 أيام متواصلة أمطاراً غزيرة وتساقط برد كثيف مصحوباً بصواعق رعدية، ما يبشر بصيف ماطر ممتع يستمتع فيه السائح والمرتاد لهذه الجبال بأجواء ساحرة خلابة شاهدها من خلال عدسات الجوالات وما يتم تناقله من مناظر خلابة لا تشاهد إلا في الأجواء الأوروبية، لكنها هذه المرة على الأراضي السعودية وفي مرتفعاتها الجنوبية الساحرة التي تدعو لصيف مميز بين الجبال الساحرة والأودية التي تكتظ بالمياه وجريان السيول أو ببحرها الممتع أو جزرها التي لا يوجد لها مثيل.