At a time when temperatures are rising in most regions of the Kingdom and around the world, the Al-Dayer governorate in the eastern Jazan region has defied all these conditions, transforming its daytime into night as temperatures drop to record levels with the continuous rainfall experienced in the governorate and the surrounding mountainous areas, announcing an unparalleled cool summer that has attracted many visitors to these areas.

The lens of "Okaz" captured enchanting scenes that refresh the spirit at a time when vacationers are seeking mountainous heights to escape the heat of the coasts and hot regions.

Over a continuous 10-day period, the Al-Dayer governorate witnessed heavy rains and intense hail accompanied by thunderstorms, promising a delightful rainy summer where tourists and visitors can enjoy the enchanting atmosphere seen through mobile phone lenses and shared stunning views that are only found in European climates. However, this time, they are on Saudi soil in its charming southern highlands, inviting a distinctive summer among the captivating mountains and valleys teeming with water and flowing torrents, or by its delightful sea or its unique islands.