رأس مدير الأمن العام الفريق محمد بن عبدالله البسامي، وفد المملكة المشارك في القمة الخامسة لقادة الشرطة للأمم المتحدة (UNCOPS 2026)، التي عُقدت بمقر الأمم المتحدة في مدينة نيويورك بالولايات المتحدة الأمريكية.

وشهدت القمة مشاركة (145) وفداً من قادة الشرطة والأجهزة الأمنية من مختلف دول العالم؛ لمناقشة أبرز التحديات الأمنية الدولية، وسبل تعزيز التعاون والتنسيق المشترك، واستعراض أحدث التجارب والممارسات في تطوير العمل الشرطي ومواجهة التحديات الأمنية.

وتأتي مشاركة المملكة في أعمال القمة تأكيداً لدورها الفاعل في دعم التعاون الأمني الدولي، والإسهام في الجهود المشتركة لتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار، بما يجسد مكانتها كشريك رئيسي في تعزيز الأمن والسلم على المستويين الإقليمي والدولي.