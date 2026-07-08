The head of the General Security Department, Lieutenant General Mohammed bin Abdullah Al-Basami, led the Saudi delegation participating in the fifth United Nations Chiefs of Police Summit (UNCOPS 2026), which was held at the United Nations headquarters in New York City, USA.

The summit witnessed the participation of (145) delegations from police leaders and security agencies from various countries around the world to discuss the most prominent international security challenges, ways to enhance cooperation and joint coordination, and to showcase the latest experiences and practices in developing police work and addressing security challenges.

The Kingdom's participation in the summit's activities reaffirms its active role in supporting international security cooperation and contributing to joint efforts to enhance security and stability, reflecting its position as a key partner in promoting security and peace at both regional and international levels.