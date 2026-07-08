Under the patronage of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, President of the Assembly of Muslim Scholars, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa participated with a "televised speech" in the opening session of the First International Islamic Forum "Islamic Civilization: The Path of Peace, Tolerance, and Enlightenment," in the Uzbek capital "Tashkent."

The forum, organized by the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ISESCO) and the Center for Islamic Civilization in Uzbekistan, witnessed the attendance of about 300 speakers from 40 countries around the world.

In his speech, he addressed the civilizational status of Uzbekistan in Islamic history, and what the cities of "Samarkand" and "Bukhara" represent in terms of scientific and civilizational heritage, pointing out the connection of "Bukhara" with the Prince of the Faithful in Hadith, the Sheikh of Sunnah, its guardian, and the Imam of the memorizers, Muhammad bin Ismail Al-Bukhari - may Allah have mercy on him.

Al-Issa noted that Islamic civilization was built on knowledge and values, contributed to the construction of human knowledge, and left a lasting legacy in legislation, thought, and ethics, emphasizing that the responsibility of the nation today lies in drawing inspiration from this civilizational heritage and activating it in its contemporary reality through knowledge and action, within the framework of Islamic values.

He highlighted the opening of the Center for Islamic Civilization in "Tashkent," describing it as one of the largest civilizational and educational institutions in the Islamic world. He also appreciated the opening of the Imam Al-Bukhari Memorial Complex in "Samarkand," and the research efforts it undertakes in service of the scientific legacy of Imam Al-Bukhari, Imam Al-Tirmidhi, and Imam Al-Maturidi, praising in this context the efforts of the Republic of Uzbekistan in reviving Islamic, scientific, and cultural heritage and promoting it globally.

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Al-Issa:

– Islamic civilization was built on knowledge and values.

– Islamic civilization contributed to the construction of human knowledge.

– Islamic civilization left a lasting legacy in legislation, thought, and ethics.

– The responsibility of the nation is to draw inspiration from its civilizational heritage and activate it through knowledge and action.

– The Center for Islamic Civilization in Tashkent is one of the largest Islamic institutions.

– Samarkand and Bukhara represent a rich scientific and civilizational heritage.

– Uzbekistan's efforts revive Islamic heritage and promote it globally.