EFG Hermes, a subsidiary of EFG Holding Group, announced that it has won two awards at the Saudi Financial Market Awards 2025, in a new achievement that reflects its leadership in the fields of financial research, promotion, and underwriting coverage in capital markets at both the national and regional levels.

The company received the Best Research House award for the fourth consecutive year, in recognition of the excellence of its research team in providing high-quality financial analyses and in-depth market insights that support investors and decision-makers in the Middle East and North Africa.

EFG Hermes also won the Initial Public Offering (IPO) Award for 2025 – the "Nomu" market (the parallel market) for its advisory role in the IPO of Jamejoom Fashion Trading, a step that confirms its expertise in providing advisory services in capital market transactions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This recognition reflects the position that EFG Hermes holds in the financial services sector, thanks to its accumulated expertise, the efficiency of its teams, the trust of its clients and partners, as well as its commitment to providing innovative investment and advisory solutions that contribute to the development of capital markets in the region.

The company affirmed that these awards represent a motivation to continue providing the best services in the fields of research, promotion, underwriting coverage in capital markets, securities brokerage, and other services offered by the company, enhancing its role as a trusted financial partner for companies, institutions, and investors in the Middle East and North Africa.