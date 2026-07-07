Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia announced the launch of "Aman Packages," a new service that is the first of its kind in the Kingdom, providing digital protection for children directly at the mobile network level, without the need to install additional applications or make complex settings on devices.

This step comes in response to the increasing demand for digital solutions that help families protect children while using the internet, at a time when smartphones have become an essential part of their daily lives for learning, communication, and accessing digital content.

The "Aman Packages" rely on technology integrated within the Virgin Mobile network that automatically filters harmful content and prevents access to several social media applications, including TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, X, Facebook, Threads, and Discord, without the need to download parental control software or modify phone settings, making protection work automatically and continuously as long as the device is connected to the Virgin Mobile network.

The service also activates restricted mode on the YouTube platform according to the platform's global standards, aiming to limit the appearance of inappropriate content for children while maintaining the ability to benefit from educational and age-appropriate entertainment content.

The company confirmed that smartphones are no longer just a means to access social networks, but have become tools for education, communication, and developing digital skills, which necessitates providing solutions that balance enabling children to benefit from technology while enhancing their digital safety.

The "Aman Packages" differ from traditional parental control solutions that rely on applications or device settings, as they provide protection directly at the network level, making it difficult to bypass or disable, and giving parents a higher level of reassurance while their children use the internet.

In this context, the company clarified that the service fully respects user privacy, as it does not access personal data or device content, nor does it delete any files, images, or videos previously saved on the phone, but rather prevents the downloading of new content or interaction with it through the prohibited applications while connected to the network.

The "Aman Packages" are available in two options that suit user needs, including the Aman 60 package, which provides 10 GB of data and 100 local minutes, and the Aman 100 package, which offers 30 GB of data and 300 local minutes, with digital protection integrated within the package itself.

The company indicated that the protection only works when connected to the Virgin Mobile network and is not effective when using Wi-Fi networks or during international roaming, due to the service relying on technologies integrated within the company's network.

The launch of "Aman Packages" represents an extension of Beyond One Saudi Arabia's vision in developing communication solutions that focus on the responsible use of technology, by providing services that not only facilitate communication but also contribute to enhancing digital safety and supporting families in confidently and safely keeping pace with digital transformation.

The company confirmed that the service provides an advanced level of protection by filtering content at the network level, noting that, as with all digital protection technologies, it cannot guarantee the blocking of all content 100% due to the ever-changing nature of internet content.

The service is subject to terms and conditions and is exclusively available within the "Aman Packages" on the Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia network.

About Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia

Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia is one of the leading digital telecommunications companies in the Kingdom, operating under the umbrella of Beyond One Saudi Arabia, offering an innovative communication experience based on flexibility, simplicity, and reliance on digital solutions. The company provides packages and services designed to meet the needs of various customer segments, focusing on enhancing the user experience through continuous innovation and modern digital technologies. Driven by its commitment to developing services that go beyond the traditional concept of communication, Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia continues to launch innovative solutions that empower users and promote the safe and responsible use of technology, in line with the digital transformation in the Kingdom.

For more information, please visit: www.virginmobile.sa

About Beyond One

Beyond One is a leading global company in the field of digital services, working to redefine digital experiences for consumers in high-growth markets. With a strong foundation in the telecommunications sector, the company develops innovative digital solutions that enable customers to benefit from flexible and seamless services that meet their needs.

Since its establishment in 2021, Beyond One has expanded its global presence through the acquisition of Virgin Mobile Middle East and Africa, Friendi Mobile Middle East and Africa, and Virgin Mobile Latin America, along with the global launch of Virgin Connect. The company today operates in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Pakistan, Mexico, Chile, and Colombia.

Through its portfolio of brands, Beyond One continues to deliver innovative solutions that enhance communication experiences and digital services, supporting the digital transformation journey in the markets in which it operates.

For more information, please visit: www.beyond.one