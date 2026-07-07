أعلنت فيرجن موبايل السعودية عن إطلاق «باقات أمان»، وهي خدمة جديدة تُعد الأولى من نوعها في المملكة التي توفر حماية رقمية للأطفال مباشرة على مستوى شبكة الجوال، دون الحاجة إلى تثبيت تطبيقات إضافية أو إجراء إعدادات معقدة على الأجهزة.
وتأتي هذه الخطوة استجابةً للطلب المتزايد على حلول رقمية تساعد العائلات على حماية الأطفال أثناء استخدام الإنترنت، في وقت أصبحت فيه الهواتف الذكية جزءاً أساسياً من حياتهم اليومية للتعلم والتواصل والوصول إلى المحتوى الرقمي.
وتعتمد «باقات أمان» على تقنية مدمجة داخل شبكة فيرجن موبايل تقوم بتصفية المحتوى الضار تلقائياً، ومنع الوصول إلى عدد من تطبيقات التواصل الاجتماعي، بما في ذلك «تيك توك» و «سناب شات» و «إنستغرام» و «إكس» و «فيسبوك» و«ثريدز» و «ديسكورد»، دون الحاجة إلى تحميل برامج للرقابة الأبوية أو تعديل إعدادات الهاتف، وهو ما يجعل الحماية تعمل بشكل تلقائي ومستمر طالما كان الجهاز متصلاً بشبكة فيرجن موبايل.
كما تقوم الخدمة بتفعيل وضع التقييد في منصة يوتيوب وفق معايير المنصة العالمية، بهدف الحد من ظهور المحتوى غير المناسب للأطفال، مع الحفاظ على إمكانية الاستفادة من المحتوى التعليمي والترفيهي الملائم لأعمارهم.
وأكدت الشركة أن الهواتف الذكية لم تعد مجرد وسيلة للوصول إلى شبكات التواصل الاجتماعي، بل أصبحت أداة للتعليم والتواصل وتنمية المهارات الرقمية، الأمر الذي يستدعي توفير حلول توازن بين تمكين الأطفال من الاستفادة من التكنولوجيا وتعزيز سلامتهم الرقمية.
وتختلف «باقات أمان» عن حلول الرقابة التقليدية التي تعتمد على التطبيقات أو إعدادات الأجهزة، إذ توفر الحماية مباشرة على مستوى الشبكة، بما يصعّب تجاوزها أو تعطيلها، ويمنح أولياء الأمور مستوى أعلى من الطمأنينة أثناء استخدام أطفالهم للإنترنت.
وفي هذا السياق، أوضحت الشركة أن الخدمة تحترم خصوصية المستخدمين بالكامل، حيث لا تصل إلى البيانات الشخصية أو محتوى الأجهزة، ولا تقوم بحذف أي ملفات أو صور أو مقاطع فيديو محفوظة مسبقاً على الهاتف، وإنما تمنع تحميل المحتوى الجديد أو التفاعل معه عبر التطبيقات المحظورة أثناء الاتصال بالشبكة.
وتتوفر «باقات أمان» ضمن خيارين يناسبان احتياجات المستخدمين، تشمل باقة أمان 60 التي توفر 10 جيجابايت من البيانات و100 دقيقة محلية، وباقة أمان 100 التي توفر 30 جيجابايت من البيانات و300 دقيقة محلية، مع دمج الحماية الرقمية ضمن الباقة نفسها.
وأشارت الشركة إلى أن الحماية تعمل فقط عند الاتصال بشبكة فيرجن موبايل، ولا تكون فعالة عند استخدام شبكات الواي فاي أو أثناء التجوال الدولي، نظراً لاعتماد الخدمة على تقنيات مدمجة داخل شبكة الشركة.
ويمثل إطلاق «باقات أمان» امتداداً لرؤية شركة بيوند ون السعودية في تطوير حلول اتصالات تركز على الاستخدام المسؤول للتكنولوجيا، عبر توفير خدمات لا تقتصر على الاتصال، بل تساهم أيضاً في تعزيز السلامة الرقمية ودعم العائلات في مواكبة التحول الرقمي بثقة وأمان.
وأكدت الشركة أن الخدمة توفر مستوى متقدماً من الحماية من خلال تصفية المحتوى على مستوى الشبكة، مع الإشارة إلى أنه، كما هو الحال مع جميع تقنيات الحماية الرقمية، لا يمكن ضمان حظر جميع المحتويات بنسبة 100% نظراً للطبيعة المتغيرة باستمرار لمحتوى الإنترنت.
وتخضع الخدمة للشروط والأحكام، وتتوفر حصرياً ضمن «باقات أمان» على شبكة فيرجن موبايل السعودية.
نبذة عن فيرجن موبايل السعودية
تُعد فيرجن موبايل السعودية إحدى أبرز شركات الاتصالات الرقمية في المملكة، وتعمل تحت مظلة بيوند ون السعودية، مقدمةً تجربة اتصالات مبتكرة ترتكز على المرونة والبساطة والاعتماد على الحلول الرقمية. وتوفر الشركة باقات وخدمات مصممة لتلبية احتياجات مختلف شرائح العملاء، مع التركيز على تعزيز تجربة المستخدم من خلال الابتكار المستمر والتقنيات الرقمية الحديثة. وانطلاقاً من التزامها بتطوير خدمات تتجاوز مفهوم الاتصال التقليدي، تواصل فيرجن موبايل السعودية إطلاق حلول مبتكرة تسهم في تمكين المستخدمين وتعزيز الاستخدام الآمن والمسؤول للتكنولوجيا، بما يواكب التحول الرقمي في المملكة.
للمزيد من المعلومات، يرجى زيارة: https://virginmobile.sa/ar/
نبذة عن بيوند ون
تُعد بيوند ون شركة عالمية رائدة في مجال الخدمات الرقمية، تعمل على إعادة تعريف التجارب الرقمية للمستهلكين في الأسواق عالية النمو. وانطلاقاً من قاعدة قوية في قطاع الاتصالات، تطوّر الشركة حلولاً رقمية مبتكرة تتيح للعملاء الاستفادة من خدمات مرنة وسلسة تلبي احتياجاتهم.
ومنذ تأسيسها في عام 2021، وسّعت بيوند ون حضورها العالمي من خلال الاستحواذ على فيرجن موبايل الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا، وفريندي موبايل الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا، وفيرجن موبايل أمريكا اللاتينية، إلى جانب إطلاق فيرجن كونيكت عالمياً. وتدير الشركة اليوم عملياتها في المملكة العربية السعودية، والإمارات العربية المتحدة، وسلطنة عُمان، والكويت، وباكستان، والمكسيك، وتشيلي، وكولومبيا.
ومن خلال محفظة علاماتها التجارية، تواصل بيوند ون تقديم حلول مبتكرة تعزز تجارب الاتصال والخدمات الرقمية، وتدعم مسيرة التحوّل الرقمي في الأسواق التي تعمل فيها.
للمزيد من المعلومات، يرجى زيارة: https://beyond.one/
Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia announced the launch of "Aman Packages," a new service that is the first of its kind in the Kingdom, providing digital protection for children directly at the mobile network level, without the need to install additional applications or make complex settings on devices.
This step comes in response to the increasing demand for digital solutions that help families protect children while using the internet, at a time when smartphones have become an essential part of their daily lives for learning, communication, and accessing digital content.
The "Aman Packages" rely on technology integrated within the Virgin Mobile network that automatically filters harmful content and prevents access to several social media applications, including TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, X, Facebook, Threads, and Discord, without the need to download parental control software or modify phone settings, making protection work automatically and continuously as long as the device is connected to the Virgin Mobile network.
The service also activates restricted mode on the YouTube platform according to the platform's global standards, aiming to limit the appearance of inappropriate content for children while maintaining the ability to benefit from educational and age-appropriate entertainment content.
The company confirmed that smartphones are no longer just a means to access social networks, but have become tools for education, communication, and developing digital skills, which necessitates providing solutions that balance enabling children to benefit from technology while enhancing their digital safety.
The "Aman Packages" differ from traditional parental control solutions that rely on applications or device settings, as they provide protection directly at the network level, making it difficult to bypass or disable, and giving parents a higher level of reassurance while their children use the internet.
In this context, the company clarified that the service fully respects user privacy, as it does not access personal data or device content, nor does it delete any files, images, or videos previously saved on the phone, but rather prevents the downloading of new content or interaction with it through the prohibited applications while connected to the network.
The "Aman Packages" are available in two options that suit user needs, including the Aman 60 package, which provides 10 GB of data and 100 local minutes, and the Aman 100 package, which offers 30 GB of data and 300 local minutes, with digital protection integrated within the package itself.
The company indicated that the protection only works when connected to the Virgin Mobile network and is not effective when using Wi-Fi networks or during international roaming, due to the service relying on technologies integrated within the company's network.
The launch of "Aman Packages" represents an extension of Beyond One Saudi Arabia's vision in developing communication solutions that focus on the responsible use of technology, by providing services that not only facilitate communication but also contribute to enhancing digital safety and supporting families in confidently and safely keeping pace with digital transformation.
The company confirmed that the service provides an advanced level of protection by filtering content at the network level, noting that, as with all digital protection technologies, it cannot guarantee the blocking of all content 100% due to the ever-changing nature of internet content.
The service is subject to terms and conditions and is exclusively available within the "Aman Packages" on the Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia network.
About Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia
Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia is one of the leading digital telecommunications companies in the Kingdom, operating under the umbrella of Beyond One Saudi Arabia, offering an innovative communication experience based on flexibility, simplicity, and reliance on digital solutions. The company provides packages and services designed to meet the needs of various customer segments, focusing on enhancing the user experience through continuous innovation and modern digital technologies. Driven by its commitment to developing services that go beyond the traditional concept of communication, Virgin Mobile Saudi Arabia continues to launch innovative solutions that empower users and promote the safe and responsible use of technology, in line with the digital transformation in the Kingdom.
For more information, please visit: www.virginmobile.sa
About Beyond One
Beyond One is a leading global company in the field of digital services, working to redefine digital experiences for consumers in high-growth markets. With a strong foundation in the telecommunications sector, the company develops innovative digital solutions that enable customers to benefit from flexible and seamless services that meet their needs.
Since its establishment in 2021, Beyond One has expanded its global presence through the acquisition of Virgin Mobile Middle East and Africa, Friendi Mobile Middle East and Africa, and Virgin Mobile Latin America, along with the global launch of Virgin Connect. The company today operates in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Kuwait, Pakistan, Mexico, Chile, and Colombia.
Through its portfolio of brands, Beyond One continues to deliver innovative solutions that enhance communication experiences and digital services, supporting the digital transformation journey in the markets in which it operates.
For more information, please visit: www.beyond.one