As part of its journey towards leadership in providing mobility solutions, Petrochem announced the official launch of Linglong tires in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, offering one of the most prominent global brands in the tire industry to its customers through its extensive network spread across the Kingdom.

This strategic partnership combines Petrochem's integrated mobility ecosystem with Linglong's global expertise in advanced engineering, modern manufacturing technologies, and innovation in the automotive sector, to provide high-quality tire solutions that meet the needs of the Saudi market.

As Chinese automotive manufacturers continue to reshape the global automotive landscape, Petrochem is expanding its tire portfolio to provide broader options for its customers, through reliable global brands that keep pace with the evolution of vehicle technologies, driving requirements, and customer aspirations.

Founded in 1975, Linglong Tires has become one of the leading global companies in the tire industry, with operations extending to over 175 countries, managing 7 global manufacturing bases and 7 research and development centers, along with partnerships with more than 70 global automotive manufacturers. The company offers a comprehensive range of tire solutions for passenger cars, commercial trucks, and off-road vehicles, catering to the needs of individuals, fleet operators, and the growing project sector in the Kingdom. Linglong also enjoys a global reputation thanks to its commitment to innovation, quality, and performance, which is reinforced by its partnerships with several prominent global sports clubs and organizations, such as Real Madrid, Chelsea, and the Chicago Bulls.

The launch event organized by Petrochem in Jeddah showcased Linglong's product range, the latest tire technologies, and its engineering capabilities designed to provide high levels of performance, durability, and safety in various conditions, suitable for the driving nature and high temperatures in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Steve Basra, the Group CEO at Petrochem, said:

“This partnership reflects Petrochem's strategy aimed at enhancing the mobility ecosystem by introducing reliable global brands to the Saudi market. In collaboration with Linglong, we are working to expand customer options while creating sustainable value for our partners and supporting the growth of the automotive sector in the Kingdom.”

Mr. Wang, Chairman of Linglong Tires, stated:

“The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia represents a strategic market in Linglong's global growth plan. Through our partnership with Petrochem, we look forward to delivering world-class tire technologies and building a strong and sustainable presence throughout the Kingdom.”

This partnership marks the beginning of a long-term strategic collaboration between Petrochem and Linglong Tires, combining global innovation with reliable local expertise to support the advanced mobility ecosystem in the Kingdom and provide greater value to customers across Saudi Arabia.

About Petrochem

Petrochem is one of the leading companies in providing mobility solutions in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, offering a comprehensive portfolio of products and services in the automotive sector throughout the Kingdom. With its rich legacy in innovation and excellence in customer service, Petrochem continues to expand its mobility ecosystem through strategic partnerships, providing global brands, advanced technologies, and integrated mobility solutions closer to its customers. Through its widespread network across the Kingdom and its commitment to quality, Petrochem continues to contribute to shaping the future of mobility in Saudi Arabia.

About Linglong Tires

Founded in 1975, Linglong Tires has become one of the leading global companies in the tire industry, managing 7 manufacturing facilities and 7 research and development centers, distributing its products in over 175 countries worldwide. The company has established itself as a technology-driven global brand through its continuous investments in innovation, advanced engineering, and sustainable manufacturing, qualifying it to be an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) supplier for many of the world's major automotive manufacturers.