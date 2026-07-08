The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, met today in Muscat with the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Mr. Badr bin Hamad bin Hamood Al-Busaidi.

During the meeting, they reviewed the close fraternal relations between the two countries and their brotherly peoples, and ways to enhance and develop them to serve the mutual interests of both countries, elevate the level of bilateral cooperation, and strengthen the march of joint Gulf action.

Following the meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman held an official discussion session, during which they reviewed the bilateral cooperation relations and ways to enhance them in various fields, supporting common interests and strengthening the strategic partnership between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Sultanate of Oman.

The two sides also discussed the latest developments in regional and international situations, exchanging views on issues of mutual interest, foremost among them the developments related to the Strait of Hormuz, emphasizing the importance of maintaining the security of waterways, ensuring freedom of navigation, and supporting efforts aimed at enhancing security and stability in the region, and resolving disputes through dialogue and peaceful means.

The session addressed a number of joint strategic projects, particularly the land crossing project between the two countries, in addition to discussing cooperation in the fields of transport networks and logistical connectivity, contributing to enhancing the interconnection between the two countries and supporting regional integration.

The two sides also explored opportunities to expand economic, commercial, and investment cooperation, encourage partnerships between the public and private sectors, and benefit from promising opportunities in sectors of mutual interest, achieving the aspirations of the leaderships of both countries and elevating the level of bilateral cooperation to broader horizons.

Attending the session were the Deputy Minister of Transport and Logistics Services, Dr. Rami bin Mohammed Al-Rumaih, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Political Affairs, Dr. Saud bin Mohammed Al-Sati, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Energy for Petroleum and Gas Affairs, Engineer Majid bin Abdullah Al-Otaibi, the Ambassador of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques to the Sultanate of Oman, Ibrahim bin Saad bin Bishan, and the Minister Plenipotentiary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Manal Radwan.