أدانت رابطة العالم الإسلامي -باستنكارٍ شديدٍ- الهجمات المسلحة على أفراد من الشرطة والجيش في مقاطعة بلوشستان الباكستانية.

وفي بيانٍ للأمانة العامة للرابطة، جدّد الأمين العام رئيس هيئة علماء المسلمين الشيخ الدكتور محمد بن عبدالكريم العيسى، التأكيد على موقف الرابطة الرافض والمدين للعنف والإرهاب بجميع أشكاله وذرائعه، معرِباً عن تضامنها الكامل مع جمهورية باكستان الإسلامية في هذا المصاب المُؤلم، ودعمها لجُهودها في مواجهة كلِّ ما يهدّد أمنها واستقرارها وسلامة شعبها.

كما تقدّم بخالص العزاء وصادق المواساة إلى ذوي الضحايا، وإلى الشعب الباكستاني كافةً، سائلاً المولى -سبحانه وتعالى- أن يتغمّد المتوفين بواسع رحمته، ويسكنهم فسيح جنّاته.