The Muslim World League strongly condemned the armed attacks on police and military personnel in the Pakistani province of Balochistan.

In a statement from the League's General Secretariat, the Secretary-General and President of the Muslim Scholars Association, Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, reaffirmed the League's position rejecting and condemning violence and terrorism in all its forms and justifications, expressing full solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in this painful tragedy, and supporting its efforts to confront all that threatens its security, stability, and the safety of its people.

He also extended his sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the families of the victims and to the entire Pakistani people, asking the Almighty -Glory be to Him- to envelop the deceased in His vast mercy and grant them a place in His spacious gardens.